Fantasy Football 2020 Rankings: Michael Thomas the no-doubt-about-it No. 1 choice

Now that the 2019 NFL season is over, we can start looking ahead. It's already time to turn the page and start planning for Draft Day in 2020.



We're going to spend the next several months working on plenty of things to preview next season, including rankings, mock drafts, sleepers, breakouts, busts and many other cool features. But for now, here's a preview of the preview.



This is our first run of the top-10 rankings in PPR at wide receiver for our Fantasy Football Today team: Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch, Adam Aizer, and me. These rankings will change hundreds of times between now and August, but our job is start planning now.

You can see our full rankings here, but this is a sneak peek at our top 10 wide receivers heading into 2020.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. Davante Adams, GB

3. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

4. Julio Jones, ATL

5. Tyreek Hill, KC

6. Chris Godwin, TB

7. Mike Evans, TB

8. D.J. Moore, CAR

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

10. Kenny Golladay, DET

Dave Richard

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Davante Adams, GB

4. Julio Jones, ATL

5. Chris Godwin, TB

6. Tyreek Hill, KC

7. Mike Evans, TB

8. Cooper Kupp, LAR

9. Kenny Golladay, DET

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

Heath Cummings

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. Davante Adams, GB

3. Julio Jones, ATL

4. Chris Godwin, TB

5. Tyreek Hill, KC

6. Mike Evans, TB

7. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

8. D.J. Moore, CAR

9. Cooper Kupp, LAR

10. Allen Robinson, CHI

Ben Gretch

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. Tyreek Hill, KC

3. Davante Adams, GB

4. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

5. Julio Jones, ATL

6. Mike Evans, TB

7. D.J. Moore, CAR

8. Chris Godwin, TB

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

10. Kenny Golladay, DET

Adam Aizer

1. Michael Thomas, NO

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Davante Adams, GB

4. Julio Jones, ATL

5. Tyreek Hill, KC

6. Amari Cooper, DAL

7. Mike Evans, TB

8. Chris Godwin, TB

9. Juju Smith Schuster, PIT

10. Odell Beckham, CLE

It's easy to go with Thomas as the No. 1 receiver, and he could challenge Christian McCaffrey as the No. 1 overall player entering 2020. Thomas just set the NFL record for receptions in a season with 149, and he scored 96 PPR points more than the No. 2 receiver in 2019, Godwin. In fact, only four players scored more PPR points than Thomas this season — Lamar Jackson, McCaffrey, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson.

The No. 2 receiver is where we start to differ. Heath and I are going with Adams; Dave and Adam have Hopkins in that spot; Ben has Hill ranked second. That should be a fun debate this summer.



Adams finished the season at 17.3 PPR points per game. He missed four games with a toe injury, but he was awesome once he returned in Week 9. In his final eight games, he averaged 18.4 PPR points per game, which would have been No. 3 behind only Thomas and Godwin.



Hopkins had his worst season since 2016, which was the year he was stuck with Brock Osweiler. His 17.5 PPR points per game and 263 PPR points overall were both ranked No. 5 this past season, but he scored at least 20.6 PPR points per game and 309 PPR points overall in each of the past two seasons.



Hopkins had his third year of more than 100 catches in 2019, but his 11.2 yards per reception was the lowest of his career. And he scored at least 11 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, but he scored just seven this year.



As for Hill, he's coming off his worst season since his rookie year in 2016 at 15.2 PPR points per game. He missed four games with a shoulder injury, but Hill wasn't as dynamic in 2019 as in his past two seasons. Ben is counting on Hill to rebound (he averaged 20.4 PPR points in 2018), and we all like him as a top-six receiver in 2020.



After those guys, another receiver we all have ranked in our top five is Julio Jones. He was the No. 3 receiver in 2019 with 17.8 PPR points per game and 267 PPR points overall. This was only the second time Jones failed to average more than 18.0 PPR points per game since 2012, but he still had an outstanding campaign and doesn't appear to be slowing down despite turning 31 next year.



Another receiver ranked high for Adam is Cooper, who is No. 5 in his rankings. Cooper is a free agent this offseason, so we'll see if he leaves Dallas, but he had a quality season in 2019 at 14.9 PPR points per game. I don't view Cooper as a top-10 Fantasy receiver now, but that could change depending on where he plays in 2020. He is in my top 12, and I would draft him in Round 3.



Another interesting debate this summer will be with the Tampa Bay duo of Evans and Godwin. For now, Dave, Heath and I have Godwin higher than Evans, but Ben and Adam have Evans higher.



In 2019, both Buccaneers were amazing, with Godwin the No. 2 PPR receiver at 19.4 points per game, and Evans was No. 4 at 17.5 points per game. We'll see what happens with Jameis Winston, who is a free agent, and the quarterback situation for the Buccaneers could determine how we view the Tampa Bay teammates.



Moore is a top eight receiver for me, Heath and Ben, but Dave and Adam don't have Moore in their top 10. He averaged 14.9 PPR points per game in 2019, but we'll see what happens with Matt Rhule and Joe Brady taking over the offense in Carolina, as well as if Cam Newton (foot) will return as the starter. Those factors could change our opinion of Moore in 2020.



The other receivers we have ranked include Golladay, Smith-Schuster, Kupp, Robinson and Beckham. These will be the receivers we likely spend a lot of time talking about as we get closer to August.



For Golladay, he led all receivers with 11 touchdowns, and he did that with Matthew Stafford (back) missing the final eight games of the season. Golladay had seven touchdowns with Stafford, so he suffered once Stafford went down.



Smith-Schuster was a bust in 2019, but we all know why. Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) was lost for the season in Week 2, but he's expected to be back in 2020, which is a huge boost for Smith-Schuster, who averaged 18.5 PPR points per game in 2018. That average would have been No. 3 in 2019.



Kupp finished as the No. 4 receiver in 2019 with his total PPR points at 265, but he was No. 7 at 16.6 PPR points per game. I view Kupp as a top 12 receiver in 2020, but Dave has higher expectations for him at No. 8.



Robinson averaged 15.5 PPR points per game in 2019, which was his best season since 2015. Hopefully, he can stay in that range again, and he's definitely in the discussion for the top 10.



As for Beckham, he was a total bust in 2019 in his first year in Cleveland as the No. 25 PPR receiver despite playing 16 games for the first time since 2016, although he did deal with a groin injury for most of the year. Adam is counting on his second year with the Browns being better -- if Beckham stays in Cleveland -- and we'll see what happens with new coach Kevin Stefanski.



I have Beckham ranked just outside my top 12, and I'm hopeful he has a rebound season in 2020. I'm just not as confident about Beckham as Adam is right now.