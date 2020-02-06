Fantasy Football 2020 Rankings: Can Patrick Mahomes unseat Lamar Jackson at the top?
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our Fantasy Football Today experts.
Now that the 2019 NFL season is over, we can start looking ahead. It's already time to turn the page and start planning for Draft Day in 2020.
We're going to spend the next several months working on plenty of things to preview next season, including rankings, mock drafts, sleepers, breakouts, busts and many other cool features. But for now, here's a preview of the preview.
This is our first run of the top-10 rankings at quarterback from our Fantasy Football Today team: Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch, Adam Aizer, and myself. These rankings will change hundreds of times between now and August, but our job is start planning now.
You can see our full rankings here, but this is a sneak peek at our top 10 quarterbacks heading into 2020.
Jamey Eisenberg
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Deshaun Watson, HOU
- Russell Wilson, SEA
- Kyler Murray, ARI
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Jameis Winston, TB
- Josh Allen, BUF
- Matt Ryan, ATL
- Drew Brees, NO
Dave Richard
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Deshaun Watson, HOU
- Kyler Murray, ARI
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Russell Wilson, SEA
- Jameis Winston, TB
- Drew Brees, NO
- Josh Allen, BUF
- Matt Ryan, ATL
Heath Cummings
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Deshaun Watson, HOU
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Russell Wilson, SEA
- Jameis Winston, TB
- Carson Wentz, PHI
- Aaron Rodgers, GB
- Josh Allen, BUF
- Kyler Murray, ARI
Ben Gretch
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Deshaun Watson, HOU
- Russell Wilson, SEA
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Kyler Murray, ARI
- Josh Allen, BUF
- Jameis Winston, TB
- Matt Ryan, ATL
- Aaron Rodgers, GB
Adam Aizer
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Lamar Jackson, BAL
- Deshaun Watson, HOU
- Russell Wilson, SEA
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Kyler Murray, ARI
- Josh Allen, BUF
- Drew Brees, NO
- Jameis Winston, TB
- Matt Ryan, ATL
Ben is the only one with Jackson ahead of Mahomes, although I've already gone back and forth on this several times since the season ended. I will likely change my mind several more times between now and August.
In 2019, Jackson averaged 31.5 Fantasy points per game in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, while Mahomes was at 23.4 points. But in 2018, Mahomes averaged 32.3 points per game, and I expect him to be closer to that number in 2020, while Jackson could regress.
Jackson's rushing prowess will have to continue for him to be No. 1 — he's averaged 61.3 rushing yards per game in his career — and we'll see what Baltimore does to enhance his weapons. For Mahomes, hopefully he's healthy for 16 games in 2020 after missing two games with a knee injury, although it didn't matter much for Kansas City since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. This will be a fun debate all summer.
Ben, Adam and I all have the same top four with Mahomes, Jackson, Watson and Wilson. Watson (24.1) and Wilson (23.6) finished as top six quarterbacks in 2019 in Fantasy points per game. Both should be awesome again in 2020.
Dave is going with Murray at No. 4, while Heath has Prescott. I'm excited about Murray in 2020, and he's one of my favorite breakout candidates. And Prescott should again be a star if he remains with the Cowboys as expected despite being a free agent.
These rankings could change, potentially in a big way, if Winston is no longer in Tampa Bay since he's a free agent, and Brees could decide to retire. There's a lot to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, including the NFL Draft in April.
It would also be nice to see Green Bay give Rodgers another weapon or two, and Philadelphia will hopefully improve its receiving corps to help Wentz. For now, both are outside my top 10 (Wentz is at No. 11 and Rodgers is at No. 12), but I can see them moving up if more pass catchers are added in the offseason.
