Fantasy Football: Early look at our top 10 TE rankings for 2020

Now that the 2019 NFL regular season is over, we can start looking ahead. It's already time to turn the page and start planning for Draft Day in 2020.

We're going to spend the next several months working on plenty of things to preview next season, including rankings, mock drafts, sleepers, breakouts, busts and many other cool features. But for now, here's a preview of the preview.

This is our first run of the top-10 rankings in PPR at tight end for me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Ben Gretch and Adam Aizer. These rankings will change hundreds of times between now and August, but our job is to start planning now.

We will likely reveal our full early rankings for 2020 right after Super Bowl LIV in February. But this is a sneak peek at what we think about the tight ends now after what just happened in 2019.

Jamey Eisenberg

1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. George Kittle, SF

3. Zach Ertz, PHI

4. Mark Andrews, BAL

5. Austin Hooper, ATL

6. Darren Waller, OAK

7. Hunter Henry, LAC

8. Evan Engram, NYG

9. Tyler Higbee, LAR

10. Mike Gesicki, MIA

Dave Richard

1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. George Kittle, SF

3. Zach Ertz, PHI

4. Darren Waller, OAK

5. Evan Engram, NYG

6. Austin Hooper, ATL

7. Hunter Henry, LAC

8. Mark Andrews, BAL

9. Noah Fant, DEN

10. T.J. Hockenson, DET

Heath Cummings

1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. George Kittle, SF

3. Zach Ertz, PHI

4. Austin Hooper, ATL

5. Darren Waller, OAK

6. Mark Andrews, BAL

7. Hunter Henry, LAC

8. Evan Engram, NYG

9. Tyler Higbee, LAR

10. Mike Gesicki, MIA

Ben Gretch

1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. George Kittle, SF

3. Zach Ertz, PHI

4. Hunter Henry, LAC

5. Evan Engram, NYG

6. Mark Andrews, BAL

7. Austin Hooper, ATL

8. Darren Waller, OAK

9. Noah Fant, DEN

10. O.J. Howard, TB

Adam Aizer

1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. George Kittle, SF

3. Zach Ertz, PHI

4. Austin Hooper, ATL

5. Hunter Henry, LAC

6. Darren Waller, OAK

7. Mark Andrews, BAL

8. Evan Engram, NYG

9. Tyler Higbee, LAR

10. O.J. Howard, TB

Tight end is the only position where we all have the same three guys at the top of the rankings with Kelce, Kittle and Ertz. I would draft Kelce and Kittle in the first round in PPR, and they stack up favorably to most receivers. In PPR points per game, Kelce (15.4) and Kittle (15.2) would be the No. 10 and No. 11 receivers in 2019.

Ertz was the No. 4 tight end in PPR points per game at 14.0, but he's still an elite player, even with the increased production from Dallas Goedert in 2019. We'll see what Philadelphia does to enhance its receiving corps in 2020, but I'm still taking Ertz as the No. 3 tight end in Round 2.

The No. 4 tight end is where we differ. I like Andrews, Dave is taking Waller, Heath and Adam are going with Hooper and Ben would draft Henry. As you can see, it's just a personal preference since we have all four of these tight ends ranked no worse than No. 8.

Andrews was the No. 6 tight end in 2019 at 13.4 PPR points per game, and I expect him to keep improving as the best receiving option for Lamar Jackson. Both are entering their third season in 2020, and there's still room for Andrews to develop, especially after he led all tight ends with 10 touchdowns. He was fifth in targets with 98, but I expect him to be around 100 targets again, which is awesome given his potential.

View Profile Darren Waller OAK • TE • 83 TAR 117 REC 90 REC YDs 1145 REC TD 3 FL 1

Waller had a breakout campaign in 2019 and finished just ahead of Andrews at 13.44 PPR points per game. He was third in targets at the position (117), second in receptions (90) and second in yards (1,145) but scored just three touchdowns. The hope is that his touchdowns rise in 2020 while he stays on the same level with the rest of his production, and he should continue to be a go-to target for the Raiders next year.

Hooper is a free agent this offseason, so his Fantasy outlook can change depending on where he plays. If he stays with the Falcons, it's easy to draft him as a top five tight end. He was on pace for 100 receptions, 1,080 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season before dealing with a knee injury, but he still finished with respectable stats in 13 games (75 catches, 787 yards and six touchdowns on 97 targets).

Henry's season can be broken up into three different sections. The first part of the year was marred by a knee injury that kept him out for four games prior to Week 6. From Week 6 to Week 11, he posted a 35-427-3 receiving line, scoring at least 13 PPR points in five of those games, so he was a star. But in his final five games, he scored at least 11 PPR points just twice, including his best game of 15 PPR points in Week 17. We have to see who the quarterback is for the Chargers next season since Philip Rivers is a free agent, but I still like Henry as a top seven tight end for 2020.

Engram is polarizing to a degree since Dave and Ben have him ranked at No. 5, but me, Heath and Adam have him ranked at No. 8. He finished No. 7 in PPR points per game (13.1), but he missed eight games due to injury, including the final seven outings of the year with a Lisfranc tear in his left foot.

Engram has now played just 19 games in the past two seasons, and he was OK with Daniel Jones in the six games they played together. Over that span, Engram averaged just 11.2 PPR points per game, but hopefully they are better together over a full season -- if Engram is able to stay on the field.

The other tight ends we have ranked in our top 10 include Higbee, Gesicki, Howard, Fant and Hockenson. Heath and I have Higbee and Gesicki to round out our top 10, and both were excellent to close the season in 2019.

View Profile Tyler Higbee LAR • TE • 89 TAR 89 REC 69 REC YDs 734 REC TD 3 FL 0

Higbee actually finished No. 8 in total PPR points for the year at 155, and the majority of his production came in the final five weeks of the season. He had either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in each of those five outings, scoring at least 18 PPR points in each game over that span.

It's hard to expect that level of production on a consistent basis going into 2020 since the Rams have so many talented options on offense, but if you combined what Gerald Everett did in the first 11 games of the season (85 PPR points) then the production for Higbee and Everett would be the No. 2 tight end in PPR, behind only Kelce. I'll gamble on that with Higbee, who is clearly ahead of Everett now, with a mid-round pick in all leagues.

As for Gesicki, he finished as the No. 12 tight end in total PPR points with 129, but he didn't become a consistent producer for the Dolphins until Week 9. Over his final nine games, however, Gesicki averaged 11.1 PPR points per games, which would have put him at No. 11 for the season.

I love the upside for Fant and Hockenson, and both are top 12 tight ends for me in 2020. I expect both to take a big leap in production in their second season.

While Fant had some good moments in 2019, he only scored double digits in PPR in just four games. It appears like the Broncos found their quarterback with Drew Lock, and that should be promising for Fant next season.

Hockenson had a monster game in Week 1 in 2019 with 25 PPR points against Arizona, but we found out that was more about the Cardinals against tight ends than what Hockenson was capable of as a rookie. He only had one more outing with double digits in PPR before missing the final four games of the season with an ankle injury, but there's a lot to like about his upside in 2020.

I'm a little surprised Ben and Adam are still putting Howard in the top 10 given his disastrous campaign in 2019 when he averaged just 5.7 PPR points per game. Despite being hyped as a breakout candidate, he managed just three games with double digits in PPR, with one of those coming against the Cardinals.

It just doesn't seem like he's a fit for Bruce Arians' offense in Tampa Bay, but maybe another year in the system will help him. Or, even better, the Buccaneers will trade Howard to a team that will enhance his skills. For me, Howard will be ranked around No. 15 at tight end, but he's not someone I would draft in the top 10.