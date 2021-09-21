What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. And new for this year, a handful of quarterbacks and others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm pos Non PPR C. McCaffrey CAR RB 49 54 D. Cook MIN RB 46 49 D. Henry TEN RB 44 45 A. Jones GB RB 39 42 A. Kamara NO RB 37 40 N. Chubb CLE RB 36 36 E. Elliott DAL RB 31 33 J. Taylor IND RB 30 32 J. Mixon CIN RB 29 31 A. Ekeler LAC RB 28 33 S. Barkley NYG RB 28 30 A. Gibson WAS RB 26 28 D. Montgomery CHI RB 26 28 C. Carson SEA RB 26 28 N. Harris PIT RB 23 25 D. Henderson LAR RB 16 18 C. Edwards-Helaire KC RB 16 17 D. Swift DET RB 15 20 M. Sanders PHI RB 15 17 J. Jacobs LV RB 14 14 M. Gaskin MIA RB 13 16 D. Harris NE RB 13 13 J. Robinson JAC RB 11 13 K. Hunt CLE RB 11 13 C. Edmonds ARI RB 10 14 J. Williams DEN RB 10 11 E. Mitchell SF RB 10 11 M. Davis ATL RB 9 11 T. Williams BAL RB 9 10 M. Gordon DEN RB 9 10 J. Williams DET RB 7 9 L. Fournette TB RB 7 8 T. Pollard DAL RB 7 8 D. Singletary BUF RB 7 7 J. White NE RB 6 8 K. Drake LV RB 6 7 M. Carter NYJ RB 6 6 N. Hines IND RB 5 6 T. Sermon SF RB 5 5 A. Dillon GB RB 5 5 J. Conner ARI RB 5 5 S. Michel LAR RB 5 5 J. McKissic WAS RB - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm pos Non PPR D. Adams GB WR 30 35 T. Hill KC WR 30 34 D. Hopkins ARI WR 25 29 S. Diggs BUF WR 24 28 C. Ridley ATL WR 24 28 J. Jefferson MIN WR 23 27 A. Brown TEN WR 22 25 D. Metcalf SEA WR 21 25 T. Lockett SEA WR 21 25 K. Allen LAC WR 20 25 C. Lamb DAL WR 20 24 C. Kupp LAR WR 19 24 A. Cooper DAL WR 19 23 C. Godwin TB WR 18 22 A. Robinson CHI WR 17 21 T. McLaurin WAS WR 15 18 R. Woods LAR WR 15 17 M. Evans TB WR 15 17 D. Johnson PIT WR 14 18 A. Thielen MIN WR 14 17 J. Jones TEN WR 14 16 J. Chase CIN WR 13 16 T. Higgins CIN WR 13 16 D. Moore CAR WR 12 15 A. Brown TB WR 12 15 S. Shepard NYG WR 11 15 M. Williams LAC WR 11 14 B. Cooks HOU WR 11 14 M. Brown BAL WR 10 13 C. Sutton DEN WR 10 12 D. Smith PHI WR 9 12 C. Claypool PIT WR 9 11 J. Smith-Schuster PIT WR 9 11 D. Samuel SF WR 8 11 J. Waddle MIA WR 7 10 R. Anderson CAR WR 7 9 M. Jones JAC WR 7 9 M. Thomas NO WR 6 9 K. Golladay NYG WR 6 8 O. Beckham CLE WR 6 8 D. Chark JAC WR 6 7 T. Boyd CIN WR 5 8 C. Davis NYJ WR 5 7 D. Mooney CHI WR 5 6 M. Pittman IND WR 5 6 L. Shenault Jr.JAC WR 5 6 B. Aiyuk SF WR 5 6 W. Fuller MIA WR 5 6 M. Hardman KC WR 5 6

Tight End

Player tm pos Non PPR T. Kelce KC TE 32 37 D. Waller LV TE 24 28 T. Hockenson DET TE 17 21 G. Kittle SF TE 14 18 R. Gronkowski TB TE 14 16 K. Pitts ATL TE 12 15 M. Andrews BAL TE 12 14 N. Fant DEN TE 8 10 L. Thomas WAS TE 7 9 T. Higbee LAR TE 6 8 R. Tonyan GB TE 6 8 D. Goedert PHI TE 6 7 J. Smith NE TE 5 6

Quarterback