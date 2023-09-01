Would you believe it took over 50 Fantasy drafts for me to select Travis Kelce in Round 1? I'm thrilled it finally happened heading into Labor Day weekend, when many of you are doing your real drafts for this season. A lot of you question if you can build a great roster around a tight end in Round 1, and the answer is yes.
We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft on Friday, and I had the No. 7 overall pick. I actually haven't had many draft spots in the middle of the first round, and when I did, my selections were usually one of Bijan Robinson, Tyreek Hill or Cooper Kupp.
Since Kupp (more on him later) should no longer be a first-round pick, and Hill and Robinson went right in front of me, I finally got Kelce. And I loved the way this team turned out.
Davante Adams isn't my ideal choice in Round 2, but he was my highest-ranked player on the board. And I got lucky that Joe Mixon fell to Round 3, so now I had a top-tier wide receiver and running back to go with Kelce, which is ideal.
I had a tough choice to make in Round 4 with Dameon Pierce vs. another receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, Diontae Johnson, Jahan Dotson or Drake London, and I went for the best-player available in Pierce. The reason that matters is because we start three receivers in this league, and so far I only had Adams
I stuck with the best-player available theme in Round 5 with Justin Herbert, and I like the idea of getting advantages at quarterback and tight end when available. And Herbert has top-three upside this year.
I made it a priority to focus on receiver next, and I drafted George Pickens (Round 6), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Round 8) and Elijah Moore (Round 9) with three of my next four picks. Cam Akers was my selection in Round 7, and he can be my flex, along with Moore.
Fantasy Football Draft Kit
Your ultimate football draft guide
Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
My reserves are also Roschon Johnson and Ty Chandler at running back, along with Marvin Mims, Nathaniel Dell and Tyler Boyd at receiver. If this receiving corps holds up then this team should be a playoff-caliber roster.
Now, as for Kupp, this is the first draft we've done since he suffered a setback with his hamstring. He was still drafted in Round 2 at No. 14 overall, and that's too soon for me. He was drafted ahead of Tony Pollard, A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson and Adams, and I'd rather have all of those guys.
We don't know when Kupp, 30, will return to action, and now you have to worry about his health all year. The earliest I would draft Kupp is the back half of Round 2.
One thing to note about this mock draft was who drafted with us. As part of our Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude, we auctioned off two spots in this draft, and I wanted to see how each of those teams turned out.
Stephen Hauser had the No. 6 overall pick, and he started his team with Robinson. I love what he did next by drafting three receivers in a row with DeVonta Smith, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins, and then he got Joe Burrow in Round 5 and Dallas Goedert in Round 6. He then went back to focusing on his running backs with D'Andre Swift in Round 7 and Dalvin Cook in Round 8, and this Hero RB build should work out well.
Matt Gremo had the No. 9 overall pick, and he started with back-to-back receivers of Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown. He then selected two of my favorite running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and J.K. Dobbins, and I love this balanced start. He also has James Conner as a flex option, Michael Thomas as his No. 3 receiver, Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Evan Engram at tight end. This should be a competitive roster in this league.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
2. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
3. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Stephen Hauser, St. Jude donation entry
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Matt Gremo, St. Jude donation entry
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Rob Thomas
|J. Chase WR CIN
|3
|Joel Cox
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|4
|Adam Aizer
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Zach Brook
|T. Hill WR MIA
|6
|Stephen Hauser
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Kelce TE KC
|8
|Dave Richard
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|9
|Matt Gremo
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|10
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|11
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|12
|Chris Towers
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Towers
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|14
|R.J. White
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|15
|Heath Cummings
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|16
|Matt Gremo
|A. Brown WR PHI
|17
|Dave Richard
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR LV
|19
|Stephen Hauser
|D. Smith WR PHI
|20
|Zach Brook
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|21
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|22
|Joel Cox
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|23
|Rob Thomas
|C. Olave WR NO
|24
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|26
|Rob Thomas
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|27
|Joel Cox
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|28
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|29
|Zach Brook
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|30
|Stephen Hauser
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|32
|Dave Richard
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|33
|Matt Gremo
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|34
|Heath Cummings
|D. Samuel WR SF
|35
|R.J. White
|K. Allen WR LAC
|36
|Chris Towers
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Towers
|A. Jones RB GB
|38
|R.J. White
|C. Watson WR GB
|39
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|40
|Matt Gremo
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|41
|Dave Richard
|D. Moore WR CHI
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|43
|Stephen Hauser
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|44
|Zach Brook
|D. London WR ATL
|45
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|46
|Joel Cox
|N. Harris RB PIT
|47
|Rob Thomas
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|48
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|50
|Rob Thomas
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|51
|Joel Cox
|C. Godwin WR TB
|52
|Adam Aizer
|J. Fields QB CHI
|53
|Zach Brook
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|54
|Stephen Hauser
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|56
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|57
|Matt Gremo
|J. Conner RB ARI
|58
|Heath Cummings
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|59
|R.J. White
|R. White RB TB
|60
|Chris Towers
|D. Waller TE NYG
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|62
|R.J. White
|M. Brown WR ARI
|63
|Heath Cummings
|J. Addison WR MIN
|64
|Matt Gremo
|D. Watson QB CLE
|65
|Dave Richard
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|67
|Stephen Hauser
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|68
|Zach Brook
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|69
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook RB BUF
|70
|Joel Cox
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|71
|Rob Thomas
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|72
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Kamara RB NO
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Taylor RB IND
|74
|Rob Thomas
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|75
|Joel Cox
|G. Kittle TE SF
|76
|Adam Aizer
|M. Williams WR LAC
|77
|Zach Brook
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|78
|Stephen Hauser
|D. Swift RB PHI
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Akers RB LAR
|80
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|81
|Matt Gremo
|E. Engram TE JAC
|82
|Heath Cummings
|G. Davis WR BUF
|83
|R.J. White
|J. Williams RB DEN
|84
|Chris Towers
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Towers
|A. Richardson QB IND
|86
|R.J. White
|S. Moore WR KC
|87
|Heath Cummings
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|88
|Matt Gremo
|M. Thomas WR NO
|89
|Dave Richard
|J. Warren RB PIT
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|91
|Stephen Hauser
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|92
|Zach Brook
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|93
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|94
|Joel Cox
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|95
|Rob Thomas
|S. Perine RB DEN
|96
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|98
|Rob Thomas
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|99
|Joel Cox
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|100
|Adam Aizer
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|101
|Zach Brook
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|102
|Stephen Hauser
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Moore WR CLE
|104
|Dave Richard
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|105
|Matt Gremo
|A. Dillon RB GB
|106
|Heath Cummings
|R. Doubs WR GB
|107
|R.J. White
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|108
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB NO
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Towers
|D. Achane RB MIA
|110
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|111
|Heath Cummings
|N. Collins WR HOU
|112
|Matt Gremo
|J. Meyers WR LV
|113
|Dave Richard
|T. Burks WR TEN
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|115
|Stephen Hauser
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|116
|Zach Brook
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|117
|Adam Aizer
|K. Toney WR KC
|118
|Joel Cox
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|119
|Rob Thomas
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|120
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Penny RB PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|122
|Rob Thomas
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|123
|Joel Cox
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|124
|Adam Aizer
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|125
|Zach Brook
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|126
|Stephen Hauser
|R. Moore WR ARI
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Mims WR DEN
|128
|Dave Richard
|J. Johnson TE NO
|129
|Matt Gremo
|J. Williams WR DET
|130
|Heath Cummings
|E. Elliott RB NE
|131
|R.J. White
|G. Smith QB SEA
|132
|Chris Towers
|D. Jackson RB IND
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Towers
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|134
|R.J. White
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|135
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|136
|Matt Gremo
|D. Jones QB NYG
|137
|Dave Richard
|E. Hull RB IND
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|139
|Stephen Hauser
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|140
|Zach Brook
|K. Miller RB NO
|141
|Adam Aizer
|T. Spears RB TEN
|142
|Joel Cox
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|143
|Rob Thomas
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|144
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Harris RB BUF
|146
|Rob Thomas
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|147
|Joel Cox
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|148
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|149
|Zach Brook
|J. Reed WR GB
|150
|Stephen Hauser
|Z. Moss RB IND
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Dell WR HOU
|152
|Dave Richard
|R. Rice WR KC
|153
|Matt Gremo
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|154
|Heath Cummings
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|155
|R.J. White
|S. Howell QB WAS
|156
|Chris Towers
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Towers
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|158
|R.J. White
|L. Musgrave TE GB
|159
|Heath Cummings
|D. Chark WR CAR
|160
|Matt Gremo
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|161
|Dave Richard
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|163
|Stephen Hauser
|R. James WR KC
|164
|Zach Brook
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|165
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|166
|Joel Cox
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|167
|Rob Thomas
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|168
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|J. Allen QB BUF
|3
|25
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|4
|48
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|5
|49
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|72
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|73
|J. Taylor RB IND
|8
|96
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|97
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|10
|120
|R. Penny RB PHI
|11
|121
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|12
|144
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|13
|145
|D. Harris RB BUF
|14
|168
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|23
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|26
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|4
|47
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|50
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|6
|71
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|7
|74
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|8
|95
|S. Perine RB DEN
|9
|98
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|10
|119
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|11
|122
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|12
|143
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|13
|146
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|14
|167
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|Joel Cox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|22
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|27
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|46
|N. Harris RB PIT
|5
|51
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|70
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|75
|G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|94
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|9
|99
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|10
|118
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|11
|123
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|12
|142
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|147
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|14
|166
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|28
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|45
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|52
|J. Fields QB CHI
|6
|69
|J. Cook RB BUF
|7
|76
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|93
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|9
|100
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|10
|117
|K. Toney WR KC
|11
|124
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|12
|141
|T. Spears RB TEN
|13
|148
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|14
|165
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|20
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|29
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|44
|D. London WR ATL
|5
|53
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|6
|68
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|7
|77
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|8
|92
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|9
|101
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|10
|116
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|11
|125
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|12
|140
|K. Miller RB NO
|13
|149
|J. Reed WR GB
|14
|164
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|Stephen Hauser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|19
|D. Smith WR PHI
|3
|30
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|4
|43
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|5
|54
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|67
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|7
|78
|D. Swift RB PHI
|8
|91
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|9
|102
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|10
|115
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|11
|126
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|139
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|13
|150
|Z. Moss RB IND
|14
|163
|R. James WR KC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|18
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|31
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|42
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|5
|55
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|66
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|7
|79
|C. Akers RB LAR
|8
|90
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|103
|E. Moore WR CLE
|10
|114
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|11
|127
|M. Mims WR DEN
|12
|138
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|13
|151
|N. Dell WR HOU
|14
|162
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|17
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|32
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|41
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|56
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|6
|65
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|7
|80
|M. Evans WR TB
|8
|89
|J. Warren RB PIT
|9
|104
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|10
|113
|T. Burks WR TEN
|11
|128
|J. Johnson TE NO
|12
|137
|E. Hull RB IND
|13
|152
|R. Rice WR KC
|14
|161
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|Matt Gremo
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|16
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|33
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|40
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|57
|J. Conner RB ARI
|6
|64
|D. Watson QB CLE
|7
|81
|E. Engram TE JAC
|8
|88
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|105
|A. Dillon RB GB
|10
|112
|J. Meyers WR LV
|11
|129
|J. Williams WR DET
|12
|136
|D. Jones QB NYG
|13
|153
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|14
|160
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|2
|15
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|3
|34
|D. Samuel WR SF
|4
|39
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|5
|58
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|63
|J. Addison WR MIN
|7
|82
|G. Davis WR BUF
|8
|87
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|9
|106
|R. Doubs WR GB
|10
|111
|N. Collins WR HOU
|11
|130
|E. Elliott RB NE
|12
|135
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|13
|154
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|14
|159
|D. Chark WR CAR
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|14
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|3
|35
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|38
|C. Watson WR GB
|5
|59
|R. White RB TB
|6
|62
|M. Brown WR ARI
|7
|83
|J. Williams RB DEN
|8
|86
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|107
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|10
|110
|M. Pittman WR IND
|11
|131
|G. Smith QB SEA
|12
|134
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|13
|155
|S. Howell QB WAS
|14
|158
|L. Musgrave TE GB
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|13
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|36
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|37
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|60
|D. Waller TE NYG
|6
|61
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|84
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|8
|85
|A. Richardson QB IND
|9
|108
|J. Williams RB NO
|10
|109
|D. Achane RB MIA
|11
|132
|D. Jackson RB IND
|12
|133
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|13
|156
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|14
|157
|R. Wilson QB DEN