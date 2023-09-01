travis-kelce-5-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Would you believe it took over 50 Fantasy drafts for me to select Travis Kelce in Round 1? I'm thrilled it finally happened heading into Labor Day weekend, when many of you are doing your real drafts for this season. A lot of you question if you can build a great roster around a tight end in Round 1, and the answer is yes.

We held this 12-team, PPR mock draft on Friday, and I had the No. 7 overall pick. I actually haven't had many draft spots in the middle of the first round, and when I did, my selections were usually one of Bijan Robinson, Tyreek Hill or Cooper Kupp.

Since Kupp (more on him later) should no longer be a first-round pick, and Hill and Robinson went right in front of me, I finally got Kelce. And I loved the way this team turned out.

Davante Adams isn't my ideal choice in Round 2, but he was my highest-ranked player on the board. And I got lucky that Joe Mixon fell to Round 3, so now I had a top-tier wide receiver and running back to go with Kelce, which is ideal.

I had a tough choice to make in Round 4 with Dameon Pierce vs. another receiver like DeAndre Hopkins, Diontae Johnson, Jahan Dotson or Drake London, and I went for the best-player available in Pierce. The reason that matters is because we start three receivers in this league, and so far I only had Adams

I stuck with the best-player available theme in Round 5 with Justin Herbert, and I like the idea of getting advantages at quarterback and tight end when available. And Herbert has top-three upside this year.

I made it a priority to focus on receiver next, and I drafted George Pickens (Round 6), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Round 8) and Elijah Moore (Round 9) with three of my next four picks. Cam Akers was my selection in Round 7, and he can be my flex, along with Moore.

My reserves are also Roschon Johnson and Ty Chandler at running back, along with Marvin Mims, Nathaniel Dell and Tyler Boyd at receiver. If this receiving corps holds up then this team should be a playoff-caliber roster.

Now, as for Kupp, this is the first draft we've done since he suffered a setback with his hamstring. He was still drafted in Round 2 at No. 14 overall, and that's too soon for me. He was drafted ahead of Tony Pollard, A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson and Adams, and I'd rather have all of those guys.

We don't know when Kupp, 30, will return to action, and now you have to worry about his health all year. The earliest I would draft Kupp is the back half of Round 2.

One thing to note about this mock draft was who drafted with us. As part of our Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude, we auctioned off two spots in this draft, and I wanted to see how each of those teams turned out.

Stephen Hauser had the No. 6 overall pick, and he started his team with Robinson. I love what he did next by drafting three receivers in a row with DeVonta Smith, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins, and then he got Joe Burrow in Round 5 and Dallas Goedert in Round 6. He then went back to focusing on his running backs with D'Andre Swift in Round 7 and Dalvin Cook in Round 8, and this Hero RB build should work out well.

Matt Gremo had the No. 9 overall pick, and he started with back-to-back receivers of Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown. He then selected two of my favorite running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and J.K. Dobbins, and I love this balanced start. He also has James Conner as a flex option, Michael Thomas as his No. 3 receiver, Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Evan Engram at tight end. This should be a competitive roster in this league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
2. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
3. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Stephen Hauser, St. Jude donation entry
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Matt Gremo, St. Jude donation entry
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
12. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Thomas Shafer J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Rob Thomas J. Chase WR CIN
3 Joel Cox C. McCaffrey RB SF
4 Adam Aizer A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Zach Brook T. Hill WR MIA
6 Stephen Hauser B. Robinson RB ATL
7 Jamey Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC
8 Dave Richard S. Barkley RB NYG
9 Matt Gremo S. Diggs WR BUF
10 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB LV
11 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
12 Chris Towers A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Towers C. Lamb WR DAL
14 R.J. White C. Kupp WR LAR
15 Heath Cummings T. Pollard RB DAL
16 Matt Gremo A. Brown WR PHI
17 Dave Richard G. Wilson WR NYJ
18 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR LV
19 Stephen Hauser D. Smith WR PHI
20 Zach Brook P. Mahomes QB KC
21 Adam Aizer D. Henry RB TEN
22 Joel Cox J. Waddle WR MIA
23 Rob Thomas C. Olave WR NO
24 Thomas Shafer J. Allen QB BUF
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Thomas Shafer C. Ridley WR JAC
26 Rob Thomas R. Stevenson RB NE
27 Joel Cox J. Hurts QB PHI
28 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
29 Zach Brook T. Etienne RB JAC
30 Stephen Hauser A. Cooper WR CLE
31 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
32 Dave Richard M. Andrews TE BAL
33 Matt Gremo J. Gibbs RB DET
34 Heath Cummings D. Samuel WR SF
35 R.J. White K. Allen WR LAC
36 Chris Towers D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB
38 R.J. White C. Watson WR GB
39 Heath Cummings M. Sanders RB CAR
40 Matt Gremo J. Dobbins RB BAL
41 Dave Richard D. Moore WR CHI
42 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pierce RB HOU
43 Stephen Hauser D. Hopkins WR TEN
44 Zach Brook D. London WR ATL
45 Adam Aizer D. Johnson WR PIT
46 Joel Cox N. Harris RB PIT
47 Rob Thomas L. Jackson QB BAL
48 Thomas Shafer J. Dotson WR WAS
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Thomas Shafer C. Kirk WR JAC
50 Rob Thomas T. Hockenson TE MIN
51 Joel Cox C. Godwin WR TB
52 Adam Aizer J. Fields QB CHI
53 Zach Brook B. Hall RB NYJ
54 Stephen Hauser J. Burrow QB CIN
55 Jamey Eisenberg J. Herbert QB LAC
56 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
57 Matt Gremo J. Conner RB ARI
58 Heath Cummings K. Pitts TE ATL
59 R.J. White R. White RB TB
60 Chris Towers D. Waller TE NYG
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
62 R.J. White M. Brown WR ARI
63 Heath Cummings J. Addison WR MIN
64 Matt Gremo D. Watson QB CLE
65 Dave Richard T. Lawrence QB JAC
66 Jamey Eisenberg G. Pickens WR PIT
67 Stephen Hauser D. Goedert TE PHI
68 Zach Brook K. Walker III RB SEA
69 Adam Aizer J. Cook RB BUF
70 Joel Cox T. McLaurin WR WAS
71 Rob Thomas D. Montgomery RB DET
72 Thomas Shafer A. Kamara RB NO
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Thomas Shafer J. Taylor RB IND
74 Rob Thomas B. Aiyuk WR SF
75 Joel Cox G. Kittle TE SF
76 Adam Aizer M. Williams WR LAC
77 Zach Brook Z. Flowers WR BAL
78 Stephen Hauser D. Swift RB PHI
79 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR
80 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
81 Matt Gremo E. Engram TE JAC
82 Heath Cummings G. Davis WR BUF
83 R.J. White J. Williams RB DEN
84 Chris Towers J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Towers A. Richardson QB IND
86 R.J. White S. Moore WR KC
87 Heath Cummings T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
88 Matt Gremo M. Thomas WR NO
89 Dave Richard J. Warren RB PIT
90 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
91 Stephen Hauser D. Cook RB NYJ
92 Zach Brook P. Freiermuth TE PIT
93 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB MIA
94 Joel Cox I. Pacheco RB KC
95 Rob Thomas S. Perine RB DEN
96 Thomas Shafer A. Gibson RB WAS
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Thomas Shafer K. Herbert RB CHI
98 Rob Thomas C. Sutton WR DEN
99 Joel Cox B. Cooks WR DAL
100 Adam Aizer D. Njoku TE CLE
101 Zach Brook Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
102 Stephen Hauser J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
103 Jamey Eisenberg E. Moore WR CLE
104 Dave Richard B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
105 Matt Gremo A. Dillon RB GB
106 Heath Cummings R. Doubs WR GB
107 R.J. White K. Gainwell RB PHI
108 Chris Towers J. Williams RB NO
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Towers D. Achane RB MIA
110 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
111 Heath Cummings N. Collins WR HOU
112 Matt Gremo J. Meyers WR LV
113 Dave Richard T. Burks WR TEN
114 Jamey Eisenberg R. Johnson RB CHI
115 Stephen Hauser T. Bigsby RB JAC
116 Zach Brook O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
117 Adam Aizer K. Toney WR KC
118 Joel Cox Q. Johnston WR LAC
119 Rob Thomas R. Bateman WR BAL
120 Thomas Shafer R. Penny RB PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Thomas Shafer E. Mitchell RB SF
122 Rob Thomas T. Allgeier RB ATL
123 Joel Cox D. Kincaid TE BUF
124 Adam Aizer J. McKinnon RB KC
125 Zach Brook J. Mingo WR CAR
126 Stephen Hauser R. Moore WR ARI
127 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mims WR DEN
128 Dave Richard J. Johnson TE NO
129 Matt Gremo J. Williams WR DET
130 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB NE
131 R.J. White G. Smith QB SEA
132 Chris Towers D. Jackson RB IND
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Towers A. Thielen WR CAR
134 R.J. White T. Higbee TE LAR
135 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
136 Matt Gremo D. Jones QB NYG
137 Dave Richard E. Hull RB IND
138 Jamey Eisenberg T. Chandler RB MIN
139 Stephen Hauser W. Robinson WR NYG
140 Zach Brook K. Miller RB NO
141 Adam Aizer T. Spears RB TEN
142 Joel Cox K. Cousins QB MIN
143 Rob Thomas Z. Jones WR JAC
144 Thomas Shafer D. Schultz TE HOU
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Thomas Shafer D. Harris RB BUF
146 Rob Thomas V. Jefferson WR LAR
147 Joel Cox C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
148 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB NYJ
149 Zach Brook J. Reed WR GB
150 Stephen Hauser Z. Moss RB IND
151 Jamey Eisenberg N. Dell WR HOU
152 Dave Richard R. Rice WR KC
153 Matt Gremo S. LaPorta TE DET
154 Heath Cummings K. Ingram RB ARI
155 R.J. White S. Howell QB WAS
156 Chris Towers C. Samuel WR WAS
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Towers R. Wilson QB DEN
158 R.J. White L. Musgrave TE GB
159 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR CAR
160 Matt Gremo D. Mooney WR CHI
161 Dave Richard J. Wilson RB MIA
162 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
163 Stephen Hauser R. James WR KC
164 Zach Brook G. Dulcich TE DEN
165 Adam Aizer J. Ferguson TE DAL
166 Joel Cox A. Lazard WR NYJ
167 Rob Thomas C. Okonkwo TE TEN
168 Thomas Shafer I. Hodgins WR NYG
Team by Team
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 J. Allen QB BUF
3 25 C. Ridley WR JAC
4 48 J. Dotson WR WAS
5 49 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 72 A. Kamara RB NO
7 73 J. Taylor RB IND
8 96 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 97 K. Herbert RB CHI
10 120 R. Penny RB PHI
11 121 E. Mitchell RB SF
12 144 D. Schultz TE HOU
13 145 D. Harris RB BUF
14 168 I. Hodgins WR NYG
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Chase WR CIN
2 23 C. Olave WR NO
3 26 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 47 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 50 T. Hockenson TE MIN
6 71 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 74 B. Aiyuk WR SF
8 95 S. Perine RB DEN
9 98 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 119 R. Bateman WR BAL
11 122 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 143 Z. Jones WR JAC
13 146 V. Jefferson WR LAR
14 167 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 22 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 27 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 46 N. Harris RB PIT
5 51 C. Godwin WR TB
6 70 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 75 G. Kittle TE SF
8 94 I. Pacheco RB KC
9 99 B. Cooks WR DAL
10 118 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 123 D. Kincaid TE BUF
12 142 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 147 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
14 166 A. Lazard WR NYJ
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 D. Henry RB TEN
3 28 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 45 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 52 J. Fields QB CHI
6 69 J. Cook RB BUF
7 76 M. Williams WR LAC
8 93 R. Mostert RB MIA
9 100 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 117 K. Toney WR KC
11 124 J. McKinnon RB KC
12 141 T. Spears RB TEN
13 148 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
14 165 J. Ferguson TE DAL
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Hill WR MIA
2 20 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 29 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 44 D. London WR ATL
5 53 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 68 K. Walker III RB SEA
7 77 Z. Flowers WR BAL
8 92 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
9 101 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 116 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
11 125 J. Mingo WR CAR
12 140 K. Miller RB NO
13 149 J. Reed WR GB
14 164 G. Dulcich TE DEN
Stephen Hauser
Rd Pk Player
1 6 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 19 D. Smith WR PHI
3 30 A. Cooper WR CLE
4 43 D. Hopkins WR TEN
5 54 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 67 D. Goedert TE PHI
7 78 D. Swift RB PHI
8 91 D. Cook RB NYJ
9 102 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
10 115 T. Bigsby RB JAC
11 126 R. Moore WR ARI
12 139 W. Robinson WR NYG
13 150 Z. Moss RB IND
14 163 R. James WR KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 T. Kelce TE KC
2 18 D. Adams WR LV
3 31 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 42 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 55 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 66 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 79 C. Akers RB LAR
8 90 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 103 E. Moore WR CLE
10 114 R. Johnson RB CHI
11 127 M. Mims WR DEN
12 138 T. Chandler RB MIN
13 151 N. Dell WR HOU
14 162 T. Boyd WR CIN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 8 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 17 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 32 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 41 D. Moore WR CHI
5 56 A. Mattison RB MIN
6 65 T. Lawrence QB JAC
7 80 M. Evans WR TB
8 89 J. Warren RB PIT
9 104 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
10 113 T. Burks WR TEN
11 128 J. Johnson TE NO
12 137 E. Hull RB IND
13 152 R. Rice WR KC
14 161 J. Wilson RB MIA
Matt Gremo
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 16 A. Brown WR PHI
3 33 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 40 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 57 J. Conner RB ARI
6 64 D. Watson QB CLE
7 81 E. Engram TE JAC
8 88 M. Thomas WR NO
9 105 A. Dillon RB GB
10 112 J. Meyers WR LV
11 129 J. Williams WR DET
12 136 D. Jones QB NYG
13 153 S. LaPorta TE DET
14 160 D. Mooney WR CHI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 15 T. Pollard RB DAL
3 34 D. Samuel WR SF
4 39 M. Sanders RB CAR
5 58 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 63 J. Addison WR MIN
7 82 G. Davis WR BUF
8 87 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
9 106 R. Doubs WR GB
10 111 N. Collins WR HOU
11 130 E. Elliott RB NE
12 135 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 154 K. Ingram RB ARI
14 159 D. Chark WR CAR
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 14 C. Kupp WR LAR
3 35 K. Allen WR LAC
4 38 C. Watson WR GB
5 59 R. White RB TB
6 62 M. Brown WR ARI
7 83 J. Williams RB DEN
8 86 S. Moore WR KC
9 107 K. Gainwell RB PHI
10 110 M. Pittman WR IND
11 131 G. Smith QB SEA
12 134 T. Higbee TE LAR
13 155 S. Howell QB WAS
14 158 L. Musgrave TE GB
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 13 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 36 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 37 A. Jones RB GB
5 60 D. Waller TE NYG
6 61 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 84 J. Jeudy WR DEN
8 85 A. Richardson QB IND
9 108 J. Williams RB NO
10 109 D. Achane RB MIA
11 132 D. Jackson RB IND
12 133 A. Thielen WR CAR
13 156 C. Samuel WR WAS
14 157 R. Wilson QB DEN