terry-mclaurin-4-1400.jpg

We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft Thursday following the news of injuries to two prominent receivers in Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and Terry McLaurin (toe). It was interesting to see how these Fantasy managers approached the Denver and Washington receiving corps now.

I was actually surprised to see little change in the value for McLaurin and Jeudy. McLaurin was selected first here in Round 5 at No. 57 overall. Juedy went three picks later at No. 60 overall, and I thought that was too soon for both receivers.

McLaurin is uncertain for Week 1, but we don't know how long this toe injury will linger. Jahan Dotson should be treated as the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders now, and he was drafted at No. 56 overall ahead of McLaurin. I already liked Dotson as a breakout candidate this year, and this should help his cause with increased targets from Sam Howell. No other Washington receiver was selected in this draft, but you can take a late-round flier on Curtis Samuel now in deeper leagues.

Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks with his hamstring injury, but we know soft tissue injuries are often problematic. I would still draft him ahead of Courtland Sutton, who went in Round 8 here, but Jeudy should see his value decline rapidly as more Fantasy drafts happen over the next two weeks. And you should take a flier on Marvin Mims now, and he was drafted in Round 12 here. Mims could be a sneaky sleeper to open the season while Jeudy is out.

The earliest I would draft Jeudy and McLaurin in PPR is Round 7, and here are the receivers who went after them in this draft that I like better: Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett, Jordan Addison, Brandon Aiyuk, Gabe Davis, George Pickens, Mike Evans and Mike Williams. You might disagree with all of those players, but I'm concerned about the production for Jeudy and McLaurin now that both are banged up.

I didn't draft any Denver or Washington receivers here, but I did start my team with three receivers from the No. 1 spot with Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith and Chris Olave. I love doing that whenever you can start three receivers in PPR, and I should have the best receiving corps in this league. 

At the Round 4-5 turn, I expected to draft two running backs, but I couldn't pass up Lamar Jackson there. I paired him with J.K. Dobbins, who I consider a breakout candidate, and I loved this start to my team.

Even though I didn't draft a running back until Round 5, I was thrilled with this running back corps of Dobbins, David Montgomery, Cam Akers, Samaje Perine, Brian Robinson Jr. and Zamir White. I only need to start two of them, and I love the potential of this group, especially at the values where I selected them.

Dalton Kincaid and Chigoziem Okonkwo give me a quality tight end duo, and I also drafted Kadarius Toney as a fourth receiver with upside. If he can overcome his knee injury and produce at a high level for the Chiefs, he'll be one of the biggest steals on Draft Day.

Two other teams of note worth mentioning here are Greg Crossland and Lucas Burbank. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon on Aug. 30 to raise money for St. Jude, both generously donated to take part in this mock draft. So let's take a look at their teams.

Greg had the No. 4 overall pick, and I love the way he played the board. He started with Austin Ekeler, Jaylen Waddle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Amari Cooper, Drake London, T.J. Hockenson, Javonte Williams, Skyy Moore, Anthony Richardson and Kenneth Gainwell, and it's hard to find a flaw with those players when he selected them. He took Aaron Rodgers as insurance for Richardson, and this is an excellent roster. 

Lucas had the No. 6 overall pick, and he also did a great job with his team. He took a few more chances than Greg after drafting Travis Kelce in Round 1 because he selected Josh Jacobs in Round 2 and might have reached a little for Keenan Allen in Round 3. I love his receiving corps of Allen, DK Metcalf, Brandon Aiyuk, Zay Flowers, Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams, and he has Dak Prescott at quarterback. Running back could be a little shaky with only Jacobs, Kenneth Walker III, Antonio Gibson and Deuce Vaughn, but I'm sure Lucas could play the waiver wire to help there if needed.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
4. Greg Crossland, St. Jude donation entry
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Lucas Burbank, St. Jude donation entry
7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
12. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
3 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB SF
4 Greg Crossland A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Zach Brook T. Hill WR MIA
6 Lucas Burbank T. Kelce TE KC
7 Dave Richard B. Robinson RB ATL
8 Thomas Shafer C. Kupp WR LAR
9 Chris Towers S. Barkley RB NYG
10 Meron Berkson S. Diggs WR BUF
11 Dan Schneier N. Chubb RB CLE
12 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Adam Aizer A. St. Brown WR DET
14 Dan Schneier G. Wilson WR NYJ
15 Meron Berkson D. Adams WR LV
16 Chris Towers P. Mahomes QB KC
17 Thomas Shafer D. Henry RB TEN
18 Dave Richard C. Lamb WR DAL
19 Lucas Burbank J. Jacobs RB LV
20 Zach Brook A. Brown WR PHI
21 Greg Crossland J. Waddle WR MIA
22 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
23 Heath Cummings J. Mixon RB CIN
24 Jamey Eisenberg D. Smith WR PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jamey Eisenberg C. Olave WR NO
26 Heath Cummings J. Hurts QB PHI
27 George Maselli J. Gibbs RB DET
28 Greg Crossland R. Stevenson RB NE
29 Zach Brook J. Taylor RB IND
30 Lucas Burbank K. Allen WR LAC
31 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR JAC
32 Thomas Shafer J. Fields QB CHI
33 Chris Towers M. Andrews TE BAL
34 Meron Berkson T. Etienne RB JAC
35 Dan Schneier T. Higgins WR CIN
36 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Adam Aizer D. Moore WR CHI
38 Dan Schneier D. Pierce RB HOU
39 Meron Berkson A. Jones RB GB
40 Chris Towers C. Watson WR GB
41 Thomas Shafer D. Hopkins WR TEN
42 Dave Richard B. Hall RB NYJ
43 Lucas Burbank D. Metcalf WR SEA
44 Zach Brook J. Burrow QB CIN
45 Greg Crossland A. Cooper WR CLE
46 George Maselli N. Harris RB PIT
47 Heath Cummings M. Sanders RB CAR
48 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
50 Heath Cummings C. Kirk WR JAC
51 George Maselli D. Johnson WR PIT
52 Greg Crossland D. London WR ATL
53 Zach Brook J. Conner RB ARI
54 Lucas Burbank K. Walker III RB SEA
55 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC
56 Thomas Shafer J. Dotson WR WAS
57 Chris Towers T. McLaurin WR WAS
58 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE NYG
59 Dan Schneier T. Lawrence QB JAC
60 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
62 Dan Schneier J. Cook RB BUF
63 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
64 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
65 Thomas Shafer J. Addison WR MIN
66 Dave Richard R. White RB TB
67 Lucas Burbank B. Aiyuk WR SF
68 Zach Brook K. Pitts TE ATL
69 Greg Crossland T. Hockenson TE MIN
70 George Maselli G. Davis WR BUF
71 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
72 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB DET
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR
74 Heath Cummings D. Goedert TE PHI
75 George Maselli M. Brown WR ARI
76 Greg Crossland J. Williams RB DEN
77 Zach Brook G. Pickens WR PIT
78 Lucas Burbank Z. Flowers WR BAL
79 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
80 Thomas Shafer M. Evans WR TB
81 Chris Towers K. Herbert RB CHI
82 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
83 Dan Schneier M. Williams WR LAC
84 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB PHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Adam Aizer D. Watson QB CLE
86 Dan Schneier I. Pacheco RB KC
87 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB
88 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
89 Thomas Shafer D. Cook RB NYJ
90 Dave Richard M. Pittman WR IND
91 Lucas Burbank A. Gibson RB WAS
92 Zach Brook J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
93 Greg Crossland S. Moore WR KC
94 George Maselli R. Doubs WR GB
95 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN
96 Jamey Eisenberg S. Perine RB DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
98 Heath Cummings E. Moore WR CLE
99 George Maselli Q. Johnston WR LAC
100 Greg Crossland A. Richardson QB IND
101 Zach Brook B. Cooks WR DAL
102 Lucas Burbank T. Burks WR TEN
103 Dave Richard J. Warren RB PIT
104 Thomas Shafer Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
105 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
106 Meron Berkson N. Collins WR HOU
107 Dan Schneier D. Njoku TE CLE
108 Adam Aizer P. Freiermuth TE PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Adam Aizer J. Wilson RB MIA
110 Dan Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
111 Meron Berkson T. Bigsby RB JAC
112 Chris Towers R. Penny RB PHI
113 Thomas Shafer E. Mitchell RB SF
114 Dave Richard R. Johnson RB CHI
115 Lucas Burbank J. Williams WR DET
116 Zach Brook D. Achane RB MIA
117 Greg Crossland K. Gainwell RB PHI
118 George Maselli S. LaPorta TE DET
119 Heath Cummings J. Reed WR GB
120 Jamey Eisenberg K. Toney WR KC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jamey Eisenberg D. Kincaid TE BUF
122 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB NO
123 George Maselli D. Singletary RB HOU
124 Greg Crossland O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
125 Zach Brook E. Elliott RB NE
126 Lucas Burbank D. Prescott QB DAL
127 Dave Richard E. Engram TE JAC
128 Thomas Shafer D. Jones QB NYG
129 Chris Towers N. Dell WR HOU
130 Meron Berkson R. Mostert RB MIA
131 Dan Schneier T. Chandler RB MIN
132 Adam Aizer J. McKinnon RB KC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Adam Aizer K. Cousins QB MIN
134 Dan Schneier J. Mingo WR CAR
135 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR CAR
136 Chris Towers M. Mims WR DEN
137 Thomas Shafer I. Hodgins WR NYG
138 Dave Richard R. Rice WR KC
139 Lucas Burbank D. Schultz TE HOU
140 Zach Brook T. Allgeier RB ATL
141 Greg Crossland J. Johnson TE NO
142 George Maselli D. Harris RB BUF
143 Heath Cummings T. Spears RB TEN
144 Jamey Eisenberg Z. White RB LV
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jamey Eisenberg C. Okonkwo TE TEN
146 Heath Cummings K. Ingram RB ARI
147 George Maselli G. Smith QB SEA
148 Greg Crossland A. Rodgers QB NYJ
149 Zach Brook G. Dulcich TE DEN
150 Lucas Burbank D. Vaughn RB DAL
151 Dave Richard J. Meyers WR LV
152 Thomas Shafer J. Ferguson TE DAL
153 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
154 Meron Berkson A. Lazard WR NYJ
155 Dan Schneier D. Slayton WR NYG
156 Adam Aizer C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
Team by Team
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 D. Smith WR PHI
3 25 C. Olave WR NO
4 48 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 49 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 72 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 73 C. Akers RB LAR
8 96 S. Perine RB DEN
9 97 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
10 120 K. Toney WR KC
11 121 D. Kincaid TE BUF
12 144 Z. White RB LV
13 145 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Chase WR CIN
2 23 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 26 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 47 M. Sanders RB CAR
5 50 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 71 A. Kamara RB NO
7 74 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 95 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 98 E. Moore WR CLE
10 119 J. Reed WR GB
11 122 J. Williams RB NO
12 143 T. Spears RB TEN
13 146 K. Ingram RB ARI
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 22 J. Allen QB BUF
3 27 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 46 N. Harris RB PIT
5 51 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 70 G. Davis WR BUF
7 75 M. Brown WR ARI
8 94 R. Doubs WR GB
9 99 Q. Johnston WR LAC
10 118 S. LaPorta TE DET
11 123 D. Singletary RB HOU
12 142 D. Harris RB BUF
13 147 G. Smith QB SEA
Greg Crossland
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 28 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 45 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 52 D. London WR ATL
6 69 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 76 J. Williams RB DEN
8 93 S. Moore WR KC
9 100 A. Richardson QB IND
10 117 K. Gainwell RB PHI
11 124 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
12 141 J. Johnson TE NO
13 148 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Hill WR MIA
2 20 A. Brown WR PHI
3 29 J. Taylor RB IND
4 44 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 53 J. Conner RB ARI
6 68 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 77 G. Pickens WR PIT
8 92 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 101 B. Cooks WR DAL
10 116 D. Achane RB MIA
11 125 E. Elliott RB NE
12 140 T. Allgeier RB ATL
13 149 G. Dulcich TE DEN
Lucas Burbank
Rd Pk Player
1 6 T. Kelce TE KC
2 19 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 30 K. Allen WR LAC
4 43 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 54 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 67 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 78 Z. Flowers WR BAL
8 91 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 102 T. Burks WR TEN
10 115 J. Williams WR DET
11 126 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 139 D. Schultz TE HOU
13 150 D. Vaughn RB DAL
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 18 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 31 C. Ridley WR JAC
4 42 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 55 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 66 R. White RB TB
7 79 G. Kittle TE SF
8 90 M. Pittman WR IND
9 103 J. Warren RB PIT
10 114 R. Johnson RB CHI
11 127 E. Engram TE JAC
12 138 R. Rice WR KC
13 151 J. Meyers WR LV
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 17 D. Henry RB TEN
3 32 J. Fields QB CHI
4 41 D. Hopkins WR TEN
5 56 J. Dotson WR WAS
6 65 J. Addison WR MIN
7 80 M. Evans WR TB
8 89 D. Cook RB NYJ
9 104 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 113 E. Mitchell RB SF
11 128 D. Jones QB NYG
12 137 I. Hodgins WR NYG
13 152 J. Ferguson TE DAL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 16 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 33 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 40 C. Watson WR GB
5 57 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 64 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 81 K. Herbert RB CHI
8 88 M. Thomas WR NO
9 105 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
10 112 R. Penny RB PHI
11 129 N. Dell WR HOU
12 136 M. Mims WR DEN
13 153 R. Moore WR ARI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 15 D. Adams WR LV
3 34 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 39 A. Jones RB GB
5 58 D. Waller TE NYG
6 63 C. Godwin WR TB
7 82 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
8 87 A. Dillon RB GB
9 106 N. Collins WR HOU
10 111 T. Bigsby RB JAC
11 130 R. Mostert RB MIA
12 135 A. Thielen WR CAR
13 154 A. Lazard WR NYJ
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 11 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 14 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 35 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 38 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 59 T. Lawrence QB JAC
6 62 J. Cook RB BUF
7 83 M. Williams WR LAC
8 86 I. Pacheco RB KC
9 107 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 110 R. Bateman WR BAL
11 131 T. Chandler RB MIN
12 134 J. Mingo WR CAR
13 155 D. Slayton WR NYG
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 13 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 36 D. Samuel WR SF
4 37 D. Moore WR CHI
5 60 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 61 A. Mattison RB MIN
7 84 D. Swift RB PHI
8 85 D. Watson QB CLE
9 108 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
10 109 J. Wilson RB MIA
11 132 J. McKinnon RB KC
12 133 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 156 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC