We held our first 12-team, PPR mock draft Thursday following the news of injuries to two prominent receivers in Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and Terry McLaurin (toe). It was interesting to see how these Fantasy managers approached the Denver and Washington receiving corps now.
I was actually surprised to see little change in the value for McLaurin and Jeudy. McLaurin was selected first here in Round 5 at No. 57 overall. Juedy went three picks later at No. 60 overall, and I thought that was too soon for both receivers.
McLaurin is uncertain for Week 1, but we don't know how long this toe injury will linger. Jahan Dotson should be treated as the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders now, and he was drafted at No. 56 overall ahead of McLaurin. I already liked Dotson as a breakout candidate this year, and this should help his cause with increased targets from Sam Howell. No other Washington receiver was selected in this draft, but you can take a late-round flier on Curtis Samuel now in deeper leagues.
Jeudy is expected to miss several weeks with his hamstring injury, but we know soft tissue injuries are often problematic. I would still draft him ahead of Courtland Sutton, who went in Round 8 here, but Jeudy should see his value decline rapidly as more Fantasy drafts happen over the next two weeks. And you should take a flier on Marvin Mims now, and he was drafted in Round 12 here. Mims could be a sneaky sleeper to open the season while Jeudy is out.
The earliest I would draft Jeudy and McLaurin in PPR is Round 7, and here are the receivers who went after them in this draft that I like better: Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett, Jordan Addison, Brandon Aiyuk, Gabe Davis, George Pickens, Mike Evans and Mike Williams. You might disagree with all of those players, but I'm concerned about the production for Jeudy and McLaurin now that both are banged up.
I didn't draft any Denver or Washington receivers here, but I did start my team with three receivers from the No. 1 spot with Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith and Chris Olave. I love doing that whenever you can start three receivers in PPR, and I should have the best receiving corps in this league.
At the Round 4-5 turn, I expected to draft two running backs, but I couldn't pass up Lamar Jackson there. I paired him with J.K. Dobbins, who I consider a breakout candidate, and I loved this start to my team.
Even though I didn't draft a running back until Round 5, I was thrilled with this running back corps of Dobbins, David Montgomery, Cam Akers, Samaje Perine, Brian Robinson Jr. and Zamir White. I only need to start two of them, and I love the potential of this group, especially at the values where I selected them.
Dalton Kincaid and Chigoziem Okonkwo give me a quality tight end duo, and I also drafted Kadarius Toney as a fourth receiver with upside. If he can overcome his knee injury and produce at a high level for the Chiefs, he'll be one of the biggest steals on Draft Day.
Two other teams of note worth mentioning here are Greg Crossland and Lucas Burbank. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon on Aug. 30 to raise money for St. Jude, both generously donated to take part in this mock draft. So let's take a look at their teams.
Greg had the No. 4 overall pick, and I love the way he played the board. He started with Austin Ekeler, Jaylen Waddle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Amari Cooper, Drake London, T.J. Hockenson, Javonte Williams, Skyy Moore, Anthony Richardson and Kenneth Gainwell, and it's hard to find a flaw with those players when he selected them. He took Aaron Rodgers as insurance for Richardson, and this is an excellent roster.
Lucas had the No. 6 overall pick, and he also did a great job with his team. He took a few more chances than Greg after drafting Travis Kelce in Round 1 because he selected Josh Jacobs in Round 2 and might have reached a little for Keenan Allen in Round 3. I love his receiving corps of Allen, DK Metcalf, Brandon Aiyuk, Zay Flowers, Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams, and he has Dak Prescott at quarterback. Running back could be a little shaky with only Jacobs, Kenneth Walker III, Antonio Gibson and Deuce Vaughn, but I'm sure Lucas could play the waiver wire to help there if needed.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
4. Greg Crossland, St. Jude donation entry
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Lucas Burbank, St. Jude donation entry
7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
12. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Heath Cummings
|J. Chase WR CIN
|3
|George Maselli
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|4
|Greg Crossland
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Zach Brook
|T. Hill WR MIA
|6
|Lucas Burbank
|T. Kelce TE KC
|7
|Dave Richard
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|8
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|9
|Chris Towers
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|10
|Meron Berkson
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|11
|Dan Schneier
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|12
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Adam Aizer
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|14
|Dan Schneier
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|15
|Meron Berkson
|D. Adams WR LV
|16
|Chris Towers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|17
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|18
|Dave Richard
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|19
|Lucas Burbank
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|20
|Zach Brook
|A. Brown WR PHI
|21
|Greg Crossland
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|22
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|23
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|24
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Smith WR PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Olave WR NO
|26
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|27
|George Maselli
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|28
|Greg Crossland
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|29
|Zach Brook
|J. Taylor RB IND
|30
|Lucas Burbank
|K. Allen WR LAC
|31
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|32
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Fields QB CHI
|33
|Chris Towers
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|34
|Meron Berkson
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|35
|Dan Schneier
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|36
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Adam Aizer
|D. Moore WR CHI
|38
|Dan Schneier
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|39
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jones RB GB
|40
|Chris Towers
|C. Watson WR GB
|41
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|42
|Dave Richard
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|43
|Lucas Burbank
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|44
|Zach Brook
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|45
|Greg Crossland
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|46
|George Maselli
|N. Harris RB PIT
|47
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|48
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|50
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|51
|George Maselli
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|52
|Greg Crossland
|D. London WR ATL
|53
|Zach Brook
|J. Conner RB ARI
|54
|Lucas Burbank
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|55
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|56
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|57
|Chris Towers
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|58
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE NYG
|59
|Dan Schneier
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|60
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|62
|Dan Schneier
|J. Cook RB BUF
|63
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|64
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|65
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Addison WR MIN
|66
|Dave Richard
|R. White RB TB
|67
|Lucas Burbank
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|68
|Zach Brook
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|69
|Greg Crossland
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|70
|George Maselli
|G. Davis WR BUF
|71
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|72
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Akers RB LAR
|74
|Heath Cummings
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|George Maselli
|M. Brown WR ARI
|76
|Greg Crossland
|J. Williams RB DEN
|77
|Zach Brook
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|78
|Lucas Burbank
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|79
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|80
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Evans WR TB
|81
|Chris Towers
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|82
|Meron Berkson
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|83
|Dan Schneier
|M. Williams WR LAC
|84
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB PHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Adam Aizer
|D. Watson QB CLE
|86
|Dan Schneier
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|87
|Meron Berkson
|A. Dillon RB GB
|88
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|89
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|90
|Dave Richard
|M. Pittman WR IND
|91
|Lucas Burbank
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|92
|Zach Brook
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|93
|Greg Crossland
|S. Moore WR KC
|94
|George Maselli
|R. Doubs WR GB
|95
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|96
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Perine RB DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|98
|Heath Cummings
|E. Moore WR CLE
|99
|George Maselli
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|100
|Greg Crossland
|A. Richardson QB IND
|101
|Zach Brook
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|102
|Lucas Burbank
|T. Burks WR TEN
|103
|Dave Richard
|J. Warren RB PIT
|104
|Thomas Shafer
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|105
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|106
|Meron Berkson
|N. Collins WR HOU
|107
|Dan Schneier
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|108
|Adam Aizer
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|110
|Dan Schneier
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|111
|Meron Berkson
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|112
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB PHI
|113
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|114
|Dave Richard
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|115
|Lucas Burbank
|J. Williams WR DET
|116
|Zach Brook
|D. Achane RB MIA
|117
|Greg Crossland
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|118
|George Maselli
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|119
|Heath Cummings
|J. Reed WR GB
|120
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Toney WR KC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|122
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB NO
|123
|George Maselli
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|124
|Greg Crossland
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|125
|Zach Brook
|E. Elliott RB NE
|126
|Lucas Burbank
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|127
|Dave Richard
|E. Engram TE JAC
|128
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Jones QB NYG
|129
|Chris Towers
|N. Dell WR HOU
|130
|Meron Berkson
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|131
|Dan Schneier
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|132
|Adam Aizer
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Adam Aizer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|134
|Dan Schneier
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|135
|Meron Berkson
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|136
|Chris Towers
|M. Mims WR DEN
|137
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|138
|Dave Richard
|R. Rice WR KC
|139
|Lucas Burbank
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|140
|Zach Brook
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|141
|Greg Crossland
|J. Johnson TE NO
|142
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB BUF
|143
|Heath Cummings
|T. Spears RB TEN
|144
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. White RB LV
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|146
|Heath Cummings
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|147
|George Maselli
|G. Smith QB SEA
|148
|Greg Crossland
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|149
|Zach Brook
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|150
|Lucas Burbank
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|151
|Dave Richard
|J. Meyers WR LV
|152
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|153
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|154
|Meron Berkson
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|155
|Dan Schneier
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|156
|Adam Aizer
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|D. Smith WR PHI
|3
|25
|C. Olave WR NO
|4
|48
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|49
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|6
|72
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|7
|73
|C. Akers RB LAR
|8
|96
|S. Perine RB DEN
|9
|97
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|10
|120
|K. Toney WR KC
|11
|121
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|12
|144
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|145
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|23
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|26
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|47
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|5
|50
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|71
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|74
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|95
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|98
|E. Moore WR CLE
|10
|119
|J. Reed WR GB
|11
|122
|J. Williams RB NO
|12
|143
|T. Spears RB TEN
|13
|146
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|22
|J. Allen QB BUF
|3
|27
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|46
|N. Harris RB PIT
|5
|51
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|70
|G. Davis WR BUF
|7
|75
|M. Brown WR ARI
|8
|94
|R. Doubs WR GB
|9
|99
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|10
|118
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|11
|123
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|12
|142
|D. Harris RB BUF
|13
|147
|G. Smith QB SEA
|Greg Crossland
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|28
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|4
|45
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|5
|52
|D. London WR ATL
|6
|69
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|7
|76
|J. Williams RB DEN
|8
|93
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|100
|A. Richardson QB IND
|10
|117
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|11
|124
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|12
|141
|J. Johnson TE NO
|13
|148
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|20
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|29
|J. Taylor RB IND
|4
|44
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|5
|53
|J. Conner RB ARI
|6
|68
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|7
|77
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|8
|92
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|101
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|10
|116
|D. Achane RB MIA
|11
|125
|E. Elliott RB NE
|12
|140
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|13
|149
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|Lucas Burbank
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|19
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|30
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|43
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|54
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|6
|67
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|78
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|8
|91
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|102
|T. Burks WR TEN
|10
|115
|J. Williams WR DET
|11
|126
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|139
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|13
|150
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|18
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|31
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|4
|42
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|55
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|66
|R. White RB TB
|7
|79
|G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|90
|M. Pittman WR IND
|9
|103
|J. Warren RB PIT
|10
|114
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|11
|127
|E. Engram TE JAC
|12
|138
|R. Rice WR KC
|13
|151
|J. Meyers WR LV
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|17
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|32
|J. Fields QB CHI
|4
|41
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|5
|56
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|6
|65
|J. Addison WR MIN
|7
|80
|M. Evans WR TB
|8
|89
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|9
|104
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|10
|113
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|11
|128
|D. Jones QB NYG
|12
|137
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|13
|152
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|16
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|33
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|40
|C. Watson WR GB
|5
|57
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|64
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|81
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|8
|88
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|105
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|10
|112
|R. Penny RB PHI
|11
|129
|N. Dell WR HOU
|12
|136
|M. Mims WR DEN
|13
|153
|R. Moore WR ARI
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|15
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|34
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|39
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|58
|D. Waller TE NYG
|6
|63
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|82
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|8
|87
|A. Dillon RB GB
|9
|106
|N. Collins WR HOU
|10
|111
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|11
|130
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|12
|135
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|13
|154
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|2
|14
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|35
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|38
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|5
|59
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|6
|62
|J. Cook RB BUF
|7
|83
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|86
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|9
|107
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|10
|110
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|11
|131
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|12
|134
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|13
|155
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|2
|13
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|36
|D. Samuel WR SF
|4
|37
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|60
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|6
|61
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|7
|84
|D. Swift RB PHI
|8
|85
|D. Watson QB CLE
|9
|108
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|10
|109
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|11
|132
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|12
|133
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|13
|156
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC