With Daniel Jones out for the season wand the Giants now turning to Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley at quarterback, Saquon Barkley could become an even bigger part of the offense than ever in New York. Barkley missed three games with a high-ankle sprain earlier in the season, but has still piled up 148 touches over six games and might be in line for even more work moving forward. However, with defenses keying in even harder on Barkley, can you continue to rely on him as an automatic starter in your Fantasy football lineups?

With high-profile offenses like the Dolphins, Eagles, Chiefs and Rams all on bye, there could be difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions to make in Week 10. That's why you need a reliable set of Week 10 Fantasy football rankings to help you understand the matchups and make the best Fantasy football picks possible. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 10 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Since the start of 2020, Allen has thrown for 15,657 yards and 126 touchdowns with only 48 interceptions while also rushing for 2,179 yards and scoring 28 additional touchdowns as a runner and receiver over 58 games. He's accounted for multiple touchdowns in his last eight games and is a solid bet against Denver's 31st-ranked scoring defense.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: After an disappointing start to the season, Burrow has been on a tear over his last four games. He completed 75.8% of his passes during that stretch for 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Now, he'll take on a Texans defense that ranks 24th in the league against the pass.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: Another slow starter in 2023, Prescott has thrown for 678 yards and seven touchdowns in his last two games and has averaged over 9.0 yards per pass attempt over the last three weeks. He'll match up with a Giants defense that gave up 40 to the Cowboys in the season opener. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: Not only does McCaffrey have a touchdown in 17 straight games, but he also has at least 52 scrimmage yards in each of those 17 games. McCaffrey's pass-catching chops should come in handy against the Jags on Sunday, as Jacksonville has allowed the most receptions to running backs in 2023.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Since having his touches restriction lifted in Week 5, Hall has averaged the the third-most positional Fantasy points. He now has a mouth-watering matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to RBs this season.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler has 193 total yards and three touchdowns over the last two games, displaying his versatility on both the ground and through the air. L.A. faces Detroit in Week 10, and the Lions allowed Josh Jacobs to have 88 yards and a score in their last game, with Gus Edwards having 144 yards and a TD in the previous game versus Detroit. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: With Cincinnati seizing early control against the Bills, Chase only caught four passes for 41 yards last week. However, he's been targeted at least eight times in every game this season and he's on pace for 136 receptions, 1,481 yards and nine touchdowns this season. If he suits up despite a back injury, he's a must-start.

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs has been a pillar of consistency, recording at least six catches for 58 yards in every game this season and scoring seven times over his first nine games. Now, he'll take on a Denver defense that ranks 31st in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: After catching only four passes in four of his first five games, Lamb has recorded 30 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns over the last three weeks. He's been dominant and there is no reason to assume that will stop against a Giants defense that has allowed 100-yard receiving games to Garrett Wilson, Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 10 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews is coming off one of his most-utilized games of the season, recording nine receptions on 10 targets for 80 yards in a 37-3 win over the Ravens. He led the team in all three categories as Baltimore scored at least 31 points for the third straight contest. The 28-year-old had 80 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns earlier in the season and Andrews in TE2, behind Travis Kelce on a bye, on the season.

2. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: The rookie tight end has been one of the most stable tight ends in Fantasy football this season. Over his eight games, LaPorta has at least four receptions seven times and at least 45 yards six times with four total touchdowns, placing him as TE4 on the season. This should be a favorable matchup for LaPorta against the Chargers, who are allowing the fourth-most receptions and second-most yards for the sixth-most points per game to opposing tight ends this season.

3. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: After a slow start of the season and being underutilized in the New Orleans offense to begin the year, Hill is TE1 in Fantasy football over the last three weeks. This is because the Saints are fully taking advantage of his skill set in all facets, as Hill has three rushing and a passing score over the last three weeks. He has rushed for 133 yards and has nine receptions for 77 yards over that span and his production versatility makes him a top start for this week.. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 10 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Cowboys D/ST: Dallas takes on the Giants in Week 10, and if you've forgotten what the Cowboys did to New York in Week 1, then here's a reminder. The Cowboys D/ST had seven sacks, three takeaways, scored two touchdowns, blocked a kick and held New York scoreless. That came against a Daniel Jones-led offense but now New York is down to its third-string QB with both Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured.

2. Ravens D/ST: Baltimore boasts the league's No. 1 scoring defense and has dismantled two pretty good offenses in the Lions and Seahawks in recent weeks. The Ravens face the Browns in Week 10, and when these two met in Week 4, Baltimore had four sacks, three interceptions and held Cleveland to just three points.

3. Seahawks D/ST: Seattle ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks per game ahead of a matchup with Washington and Howell. The second-year QB has been sacked the most times in the NFL, and the Commanders allow the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing defenses. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at running back who's ranked ahead of players like Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry. Knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 10 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has crushed experts, and find out.