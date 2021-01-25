Super Bowl LV is set, and it should be an epic battle between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Will Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes repeat as champions? Will Tom Brady, playing in his 10th Super Bowl at 43 years old, help Tampa Bay win its second title as the first team that will host a Super Bowl at its home stadium?

There are plenty of storylines for this game. And it's going to be fun breaking it down over the next two weeks prior to kickoff at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

As we've done every Monday following the playoff weekend, here are the updated overall PPR playoff-challenge rankings for the rest of the postseason. We'll also dive into the two teams that were eliminated for some offseason storylines for the Bills and Packers.

Make sure you check back next week prior to Super Bowl LV for DFS suggestions for FanDuel and DraftKings. But for now, let's see what the AFC and NFC Championship Games did to change our playoff rankings heading into the final game of the 2020 campaign.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Tom Brady

Mahomes overcame the concussion and toe injury from the divisional round to light up the Bills for 325 passing yards and three touchdowns. He now has a rematch against the Buccaneers, who he beat in Week 12 at Tampa Bay with 462 passing yards, three touchdowns and 28 rushing yards. Mahomes is now averaging 293.4 passing yards in seven career playoff games with 17 passing touchdowns and two interceptions, along with four rushing scores.

Brady is going for his seventh Super Bowl victory in 10 tries, which is amazing. This is his fourth Super Bowl in the past five seasons and third since turning 40. No other quarterback has started a Super Bowl in his 40s. Against the Packers, Brady passed for 280 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, and he's now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including the playoffs. Against the Chiefs in Week 12, Brady had 345 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.ould play well against the Packers. In Week 6 against Green Bay, Brady had 166 passing yards and two touchdowns for 18 Fantasy points.

Running backs

1. Leonard Fournette

2. Darrel Williams

3. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

4. Ronald Jones

5. Le'Veon Bell

I'm sticking with Fournette as the best running back remaining, and he had another solid outing against the Packers with 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 19 yards on seven targets. In three playoff games, Fournette now has 48 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns, along with 14 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Jones disappointed against the Packers with 10 carries for 16 yards, and it's clear he's the No. 2 running back for Tampa Bay heading into the Super Bowl. Against the Chiefs in Week 12, Jones had nine carries for 66 yards, along with a 37-yard touchdown reception. Fournette had three carries for 10 yards, as well as three catches for 10 yards.

The Chiefs got Edwards-Helaire back against the Bills after he was out since Week 15 with an ankle injury. While he scored a touchdown, he only had six carries for 7 yards, along with no catches on two targets. We'll see if two weeks before the Super Bowl helps Edwards-Helaire get back to full strength, but I still like Williams as the best Kansas City running back as of now. Against Buffalo, Williams had 13 carries for 52 yards, along with one catch for 9 yards on one target. In two playoff games, Williams has 26 carries for 120 yards, along with five catches for 25 yards on five targets. Williams didn't touch the ball against Tampa Bay in Week 12, but Edwards-Helaire had 11 carries for 37 yards, along with one catch for 2 yards.

Wide receivers

1. Tyreek Hill

2. Chris Godwin

3. Mike Evans

4. Mecole Hardman

5. Antonio Brown

6. Scott Miller

7. Sammy Watkins

8. Byron Pringle

9. Tyler Johnson

10. Demarcus Robinson

The last time Hill faced Tampa Bay in Week 12 he had seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns -- in the first quarter. He finished the game with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and we'll see what he can do in the rematch. In the AFC Championship Game, Hill had nine catches for 172 yards on 11 targets against Buffalo, and he now has 17 catches for 282 yards on 21 targets in two playoff games this year.

Watkins (calf) was out again for the Chiefs against the Buffalo, and Hardman was able to find the end zone on two catches for 4 yards. He also added a 50-yard run. Pringle was the No. 2 wide receiver in terms of targets with five, and he had three catches for 22 yards. Watkins would move ahead of Hardman if he's cleared to play in the Super Bowl.

In the first meeting with the Chiefs, Godwin (eight catches for 97 yards) and Evans (three catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns) each played well. Both should have the chance for another solid outing in the rematch in the Super Bowl. Against Green Bay, Godwin had five catches for 110 yards on nine targets, while Evans had three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.

Brown (knee) didn't play against the Packers, which helped Miller, who had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on three targets. We'll see if Brown can return for the Super Bowl, which would be a boost for the Buccaneers. Brown only had two catches for 11 yards in the first game with the Chiefs in Week 12.

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce

2. Cameron Brate

3. Rob Gronkowski

Kelce continues to prove he's the best tight end in the NFL, and he might be the best ever to play the position. Against the Bills, Kelce had 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets and now has 21 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 26 targets in two playoff games. In Week 12 against Tampa Bay, Kelce had eight catches for 82 yards.

The tight end Kelce will likely always be measured against is Gronkowski, who beat up the Chiefs in Week 12 with six catches for 106 yards. But he didn't do much against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game with one catch for 29 yards on one target, and he only has two catches for 43 yards in the playoffs this year on six targets. Brate has been the best Buccaneers tight end in the playoffs, and he had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay. In three playoff games, Brate has 14 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.

DST

1. Buccaneers

2. Chiefs

Kicker

1. Harrison Butker

2. Ryan Succop

Eliminated teams

Packers

Storyline: Will Aaron Rodgers be back in Green Bay?

Following the loss to the Buccaneers, Rodgers sounded like he might not return to the Packers in 2021. "A lot of guys' futures, they're uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said when addressing the media. It would be crazy to see Rodgers leave Green Bay, especially since he's likely the MVP this season. But you never know what could happen with a 37-year-old quarterback after his team spent a first-round pick on his eventual replacement like the Packers did with Jordan Love. We'll see what happens this offseason, but Rodgers with Green Bay remains a potential top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. In 2020, Rodgers was the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback at 29.2 points per game.

Storyline No. 2: What does the backfield look like?

Aaron Jones couldn't finish the NFC Championship Game because of a chest injury, and he might have played his final game in Green Bay since he's a free agent. The same goes for Jamaal Williams, but Jones is the focal point here. The Packers could move on from both and let A.J. Dillon become the starter, but we'll have to see what happens with Jones and Williams in free agency. Jones will likely remain a top 20 Fantasy running back no matter where he plays, and Williams could be a sleeper in the right scenario. If Dillon is the starter in 2021 with Jones and Williams gone, he'll be a popular breakout candidate worth drafting no later than Round 4 in all leagues.

Bills

Storyline: Can you trust Devin Singletary and Zack Moss?

Buffalo's passing game took a huge step forward in 2020. Josh Allen was an MVP candidate, and Stefon Diggs led the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535). But the run game was non-existent, and the Bills might have to consider an upgrade over Singletary and Moss. Now, I wouldn't expect a huge investment in the backfield, but it's something to monitor. If Buffalo's backfield is status quo, neither Singletary or Moss should be considered starting Fantasy options, especially if Moss (ankle) is limited this offseason. I still like Moss better than Singletary, but Round 6 is the earliest I would consider drafting a Bills running back in 2021.

Fantasy stars: Allen and Diggs

Allen and Diggs have become Fantasy stars, and they should both be considered top-three options at their positions in 2021. Allen was the No. 3 quarterback behind Rodgers and Mahomes at 28.4 Fantasy points per game, and I would draft Allen as the No. 2 quarterback next season. For Diggs, he was one of three receivers to average at least 20.0 PPR points per game along with Davante Adams and Hill, and that's the order I would draft all three receivers next season. Now, aside from those two, John Brown and Cole Beasley still have the potential to be quality Fantasy options. I like Brown better than Beasley, but both should be considered No. 3 PPR receivers worth drafting with mid-round picks.