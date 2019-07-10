Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and targets

After years of being considered one of the top Fantasy football options available at quarterback, the Patriots' Tom Brady took a considerable step back statistically last season. Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl 53, but the three-time MVP finished 12th among QBs in standard leagues despite being drafted second on average. Now, we know that putting Brady in your top 2019 Fantasy football tiers for quarterbacks could be a major risk. Drafting a player too high or missing out on a strong value can sink your chances of winning your league, so you'll want to make sure that you have a trustworthy set of Fantasy football tiers to aid your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine have a proven history of helping owners know who to target and when.

When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says despite his potential as both a runner and passer in a fast offense under Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is among the third tier of quarterback options and clearly belongs in QB2 territory instead of being relied on as a Fantasy football starter.

Murray put up eye-popping numbers at Oklahoma, throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 more scores on his way to the Heisman Trophy in his final season. So far, Murray has been earning comparisons to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but the model projects Arizona's roster issues limit his potential.

Kingsbury's up-tempo offense is untested in the NFL and the Cardinals don't have many proven playmakers outside of running back David Johnson and slowing 35-year-old wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. With three rookie wide receivers in their rotation, the Cardinals will have a significant learning curve, which is why Murray sits in the backup-with-upside section of the model's 2019 Fantasy football quarterback tiers.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Beckham joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

