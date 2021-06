The Scott Fish Bowl is here, and it's a great time for the Fantasy Football community. This is Year 11 of this awesome league, and you will likely see a lot of #SFB11 trending on Twitter, which is probably because thousands of people are involved. It's amazing.

If you don't know who Scott Fish is, you should. He's a Fantasy analyst who created "the largest pro-am league in the Fantasy industry." The Scott Fish Bowl has analysts from all over the industry competing against fans and celebrities to bring the Fantasy community together.

And perhaps the best part of all of this is the way the Scott Fish Bowl helps others. Scott has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Toys for Tots through his Fantasy Cares program. As a result of his efforts, Scott was named the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association (FSGA) Humanitarian of the Year in 2019.

Most recently, he was awarded the Matthew Berry Game Changer Award "for pushing the industry to add charitable components to what we do and galvanizing and connecting the Fantasy industry." Scott might be the nicest human being you will ever meet, and you can read more about him here.

The league is a lot of fun, and there are unique rules. There are 1,920 Fantasy teams in over 160 leagues of 12 teams. No trading is allowed, and you don't use a defense.

You have a 22-player roster with a lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, 3 FLEX (RB/WR/TE/K) and one Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE/K) with 11 players on the bench.

The scoring is fractional, and quarterbacks get six points for passing touchdowns, two points for a 2-point conversion, 0.04 points for passing yards and 0.5 points per completion. But there are also negative points for interceptions (minus-4), interceptions returned for touchdowns (minus-2), incompletions (minus-1) and sacks (minus-1).

Running backs and receivers get six points for a touchdown, two points for a two-point conversion, 0.1 points per yard, 0.5 points per reception and 0.5 points per first down. Tight ends also get an extra 0.5 points per reception and an extra 0.5 points per first down. And any kick or punt return for a touchdown is six points for that player, as well as six points if your player recovers a ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

This is the first year for kickers in the Scott Fish Bowl, and the scoring for the position is 0.1 for every yard on each field goal. For example, a 37-yard kick is 3.7 points. You also get one point for every extra point. But you also have minus-3 points on a missed field goal and minus-1 point on every missed PAT.

It's an awesome format, and it prioritizes quarterbacks and tight ends in a big way. And one other new thing Scott changed this year was a third-round reversal, which means the Fantasy manager drafting at No. 12 overall would now have the first pick in the third round at No. 25 overall.

You can follow along with our SFB11 mock draft to see how we approached it, and everyone here is drafting in the Scott Fish Bowl this season for real. We had some distinguished guests join our CBS Sports crew, including Scott Fish himself, professional wrestler Eric Young and Fantasy analysts Bo McBrayer and Matt Riser. Hopefully, for those of you playing in SFB11, you will find this mock draft useful.

To give you a peek into my strategy, I was hoping for Travis Kelce at No. 5 overall, but I settled for Dalvin Cook instead -- a nice consolation prize. I also couldn't pass up Ezekiel Elliott in Round 2, especially once the top-five quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson) and top-three tight ends (Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller) were gone.

I still got a tight end (Mark Andrews) and quarterback (Tom Brady) that I love in the next two rounds, and I went big at tight end given the scoring with Dallas Goedert in Round 5 and Irv Smith in Round 7. I can start all three tight ends, which is awesome.

Receiver could be a weak spot, but I'm OK with that. It's not a bad group -- led by Chris Godwin, Tyler Boyd, Kenny Golladay and Jarvis Landry -- but it's not a dominant receiving corps. However, I like the stacks of Brady-Godwin and Baker Mayfield-Landry, and hopefully there are plenty of big games from those guys. In this format, it's not a bad idea to stack a quarterback and receiver/tight end to maximize your scoring.

I'm hopeful this team is competitive, and we'll see if I can put together a similar roster when the SFB11 is live. It would be an honor to win the Scott Fish Bowl this year.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

3. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

4. Eric Young, Professional Wrestler

5. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

7. Scott Engel, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

8. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host

9. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host

10. Bo McBrayer, Big Time Flavor Co.

11. Matt Riser, Fantasy Affair

12. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl