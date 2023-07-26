Now that training camp has started, the season is officially here. And we kicked things off Tuesday with a 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock draft. The best part was watching where the buzzworthy players got selected since plenty of news is happening around the NFL, especially at running back.
The first player of note to get drafted was Saquon Barkley, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants and reported to training camp on time. He went at No. 8 overall as the fourth running back, behind Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Bijan Robinson. While you can argue Barkley vs. guys like Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard, this is a great spot to draft Barkley this year.
Josh Jacobs, who is going to hold out of training camp because he was given the franchise tag, was drafted with the third pick in Round 2 at No. 15 overall. I don't mind him at that spot for now, but he went ahead of Taylor and Pollard, which could be a mistake. And the longer he stays away from the team, the more we'll likely see him slide in Fantasy drafts.
Taylor (ankle) was actually placed on the PUP list after this draft happened, but all indications are he'll be fine. However, if he stays out of practice, he will also start to slide, and he was picked at No. 16 overall here.
Breece Hall (knee) was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, and he fell to Round 3 here at No. 34 overall. This is later than he's gone in our previous mock drafts this offseason, and I expect him to slide to this range if not into Round 4 if he remains out. Hopefully, he'll be cleared to practice soon, but running backs coming off a torn ACL have a terrible track record in their first season back, which is why I'm concerned about drafting Hall too early this year.
I drafted J.K. Dobbins in Round 5, and he also opened training camp on the PUP list. The official injury designation is undisclosed, but the Ravens are likely being cautious after he dealt with knee problems last year. He's now two years removed from his ACL tear, but he's expected to be fine this season. I'm counting on Dobbins to have a breakout year if healthy, and I love him at this spot.
Javonte Williams avoided the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL last year, which is great news, but I'm still concerned about his production this season. He was drafted in Round 6 here, and that's the perfect spot to gamble on him. If he's healthy and can get the majority of touches for the Broncos then he still has top-20 upside in all formats. However, I still like drafting Samaje Perine as a sleeper, and he was drafted in Round 7 here.
For the receivers of note dealing with injury situations, here is where they went in this draft: Amari Cooper (leg) in Round 5, Kadarius Toney (knee) in Round 7, Michael Thomas (toe) in Round 8 and Rashod Bateman (foot) in Round 10.
Cooper is expected to be fine, and Round 5 would be a steal to get him there. Toney might not be ready for Week 1, and he was overdrafted here. I would rather have Skyy Moore, who was drafted in Round 9, and Rashee Rice also went in Round 12.
Thomas was cleared for practice, and hopefully he stays healthy all season. He has been limited to just 10 games over the past three seasons, but he could be a steal if he stays in this range for most Fantasy drafts.
As for Bateman, he opened training camp on the PUP list, and hopefully he'll be healthy soon. It's going to be interesting to track the progress for him, Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., and whoever emerges as the No. 1 receiver in Baltimore could be a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Flowers, who is my favorite Ravens receiver for now, went in Round 9, and Beckham was drafted in Round 10.
I selected Beckham as my No. 4 receiver, and my receiving corps is the strength of my team. My first three picks from No. 1 overall were Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith and Tee Higgins. While I didn't intend to do that, even though we start three receivers in this league, I felt like Smith and Higgins were better than Joe Mixon, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts at that point.
Part of the reason I went WR-WR-WR was I knew the running back options at the Round 4-5 turn would be OK, which proved to be true, and I got Dameon Pierce and Dobbins. I love those first five picks.
I did have a little regret passing on Allen and Hurts, and I also drafted those running backs ahead of Justin Fields, who fell to Round 5. But I was able to get Trevor Lawrence in Round 6, and I love that. Lawrence is one of my favorite breakout candidates this season.
The rest of my running back corps is James Cook, Khalil Herbert, Elijah Mitchell and Zamir White, who could be a steal if Jacobs misses any games this season. I also have Darnell Mooney and Zay Jones as reserve receivers, and Pat Freiermuth is my tight end. This should be a playoff-caliber team in this league.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Chase WR CIN
|3
|Chris Towers
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|4
|Dave Richard
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|George Maselli
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|6
|Meron Berkson
|T. Kelce TE KC
|7
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Hill WR MIA
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|9
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|10
|Zach Brook
|A. Brown WR PHI
|11
|Adam Aizer
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|12
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|14
|Adam Aizer
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|15
|Zach Brook
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|16
|Heath Cummings
|J. Taylor RB IND
|17
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Adams WR LV
|18
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|19
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|20
|George Maselli
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|21
|Dave Richard
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|22
|Chris Towers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|23
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|24
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Smith WR PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|26
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Olave WR NO
|27
|Chris Towers
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|28
|Dave Richard
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|29
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|30
|Meron Berkson
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|31
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|32
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|33
|Heath Cummings
|A. Jones RB GB
|34
|Zach Brook
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|35
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|36
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Allen WR LAC
|38
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|39
|Zach Brook
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|40
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CHI
|41
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|42
|Daniel Schneier
|N. Harris RB PIT
|43
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|44
|George Maselli
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|45
|Dave Richard
|C. Watson WR GB
|46
|Chris Towers
|D. Samuel WR SF
|47
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|48
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|50
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|51
|Chris Towers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|52
|Dave Richard
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|53
|George Maselli
|D. London WR ATL
|54
|Meron Berkson
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|55
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Fields QB CHI
|56
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Conner RB ARI
|57
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|58
|Zach Brook
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|59
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB PHI
|60
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|62
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB DEN
|63
|Zach Brook
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|64
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|65
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|66
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Waller TE NYG
|67
|Meron Berkson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|68
|George Maselli
|R. White RB TB
|69
|Dave Richard
|C. Akers RB LAR
|70
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|71
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Kamara RB NO
|72
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Cook RB BUF
|74
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|Chris Towers
|M. Brown WR ARI
|76
|Dave Richard
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|77
|George Maselli
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|78
|Meron Berkson
|M. Williams WR LAC
|79
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Addison WR MIN
|80
|Jack Capotorto
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|81
|Heath Cummings
|S. Perine RB DEN
|82
|Zach Brook
|K. Toney WR KC
|83
|Adam Aizer
|G. Davis WR BUF
|84
|Jacob Gibbs
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Dillon RB GB
|86
|Adam Aizer
|G. Kittle TE SF
|87
|Zach Brook
|J. Williams WR DET
|88
|Heath Cummings
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|89
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Evans WR TB
|90
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Cook RB MIN
|91
|Meron Berkson
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|92
|George Maselli
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|93
|Dave Richard
|M. Thomas WR NO
|94
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|95
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|96
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|98
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Watson QB CLE
|99
|Chris Towers
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|100
|Dave Richard
|S. Moore WR KC
|101
|George Maselli
|D. Achane RB MIA
|102
|Meron Berkson
|R. Penny RB PHI
|103
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|104
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Burks WR TEN
|105
|Heath Cummings
|A. Richardson QB IND
|106
|Zach Brook
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|107
|Adam Aizer
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|108
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jacob Gibbs
|E. Moore WR CLE
|110
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB NO
|111
|Zach Brook
|N. Collins WR HOU
|112
|Heath Cummings
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Harris RB BUF
|114
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|115
|Meron Berkson
|I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
|116
|George Maselli
|E. Engram TE JAC
|117
|Dave Richard
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|118
|Chris Towers
|R. Moore WR ARI
|119
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Doubs WR GB
|120
|Jamey Eisenberg
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|122
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|123
|Chris Towers
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|124
|Dave Richard
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|125
|George Maselli
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|126
|Meron Berkson
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|127
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|129
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|130
|Zach Brook
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|131
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ford RB CLE
|132
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Miller RB NO
|134
|Adam Aizer
|J. Meyers WR LV
|135
|Zach Brook
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|136
|Heath Cummings
|J. Warren RB PIT
|137
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|138
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|139
|Meron Berkson
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|140
|George Maselli
|N. Dell WR HOU
|141
|Dave Richard
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|142
|Chris Towers
|R. Rice WR KC
|143
|Frank Stampfl
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|144
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. White RB LV
|146
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|147
|Chris Towers
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|148
|Dave Richard
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|149
|George Maselli
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|150
|Meron Berkson
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|151
|Daniel Schneier
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|152
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|153
|Heath Cummings
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|154
|Zach Brook
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|155
|Adam Aizer
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|156
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Smith QB SEA
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Jones QB NYG
|158
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|159
|Zach Brook
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|160
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fournette RB TB
|161
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Chark WR CAR
|162
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Murray QB ARI
|163
|Meron Berkson
|J. Goff QB DET
|164
|George Maselli
|I. Smith TE CIN
|165
|Dave Richard
|T. McBride TE ARI
|166
|Chris Towers
|C. Brown RB CIN
|167
|Frank Stampfl
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|168
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|D. Smith WR PHI
|3
|25
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|48
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|5
|49
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|6
|72
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|7
|73
|J. Cook RB BUF
|8
|96
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|9
|97
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|10
|120
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|11
|121
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|12
|144
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|13
|145
|Z. White RB LV
|14
|168
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|23
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|3
|26
|C. Olave WR NO
|4
|47
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|5
|50
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|71
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|74
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|95
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|98
|D. Watson QB CLE
|10
|119
|R. Doubs WR GB
|11
|122
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|12
|143
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|13
|146
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|14
|167
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|22
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|27
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|46
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|51
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|70
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|75
|M. Brown WR ARI
|8
|94
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|9
|99
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|10
|118
|R. Moore WR ARI
|11
|123
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|12
|142
|R. Rice WR KC
|13
|147
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|14
|166
|C. Brown RB CIN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|28
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|45
|C. Watson WR GB
|5
|52
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|6
|69
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|76
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|8
|93
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|100
|S. Moore WR KC
|10
|117
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|11
|124
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|12
|141
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|13
|148
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|14
|165
|T. McBride TE ARI
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|20
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|29
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|44
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|5
|53
|D. London WR ATL
|6
|68
|R. White RB TB
|7
|77
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|8
|92
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|101
|D. Achane RB MIA
|10
|116
|E. Engram TE JAC
|11
|125
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|12
|140
|N. Dell WR HOU
|13
|149
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|14
|164
|I. Smith TE CIN
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|19
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|30
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|43
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|54
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|67
|M. Pittman WR IND
|7
|78
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|91
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|9
|102
|R. Penny RB PHI
|10
|115
|I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
|11
|126
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|12
|139
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|13
|150
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|14
|163
|J. Goff QB DET
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|18
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|3
|31
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|4
|42
|N. Harris RB PIT
|5
|55
|J. Fields QB CHI
|6
|66
|D. Waller TE NYG
|7
|79
|J. Addison WR MIN
|8
|90
|D. Cook RB MIN
|9
|103
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|10
|114
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|11
|127
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|12
|138
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|13
|151
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|14
|162
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|17
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|32
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|41
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|56
|J. Conner RB ARI
|6
|65
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|7
|80
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|8
|89
|M. Evans WR TB
|9
|104
|T. Burks WR TEN
|10
|113
|D. Harris RB BUF
|11
|128
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|12
|137
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|13
|152
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|14
|161
|D. Chark WR CAR
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|16
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|33
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|40
|D. Moore WR CHI
|5
|57
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|6
|64
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|7
|81
|S. Perine RB DEN
|8
|88
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|105
|A. Richardson QB IND
|10
|112
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|11
|129
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|136
|J. Warren RB PIT
|13
|153
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|14
|160
|L. Fournette RB TB
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Brown WR PHI
|2
|15
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|34
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|4
|39
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|5
|58
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|63
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|7
|82
|K. Toney WR KC
|8
|87
|J. Williams WR DET
|9
|106
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|10
|111
|N. Collins WR HOU
|11
|130
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|12
|135
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|13
|154
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|14
|159
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|14
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|35
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|4
|38
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|5
|59
|D. Swift RB PHI
|6
|62
|J. Williams RB DEN
|7
|83
|G. Davis WR BUF
|8
|86
|G. Kittle TE SF
|9
|107
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|10
|110
|J. Williams RB NO
|11
|131
|J. Ford RB CLE
|12
|134
|J. Meyers WR LV
|13
|155
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|14
|158
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|13
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|36
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|37
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|60
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|61
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|7
|84
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|8
|85
|A. Dillon RB GB
|9
|108
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|10
|109
|E. Moore WR CLE
|11
|132
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|12
|133
|K. Miller RB NO
|13
|156
|G. Smith QB SEA
|14
|157
|D. Jones QB NYG