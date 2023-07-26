anthony-richardson-3-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

Now that training camp has started, the season is officially here. And we kicked things off Tuesday with a 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock draft. The best part was watching where the buzzworthy players got selected since plenty of news is happening around the NFL, especially at running back.

The first player of note to get drafted was Saquon Barkley, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants and reported to training camp on time. He went at No. 8 overall as the fourth running back, behind Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Bijan Robinson. While you can argue Barkley vs. guys like Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard, this is a great spot to draft Barkley this year.

Josh Jacobs, who is going to hold out of training camp because he was given the franchise tag, was drafted with the third pick in Round 2 at No. 15 overall. I don't mind him at that spot for now, but he went ahead of Taylor and Pollard, which could be a mistake. And the longer he stays away from the team, the more we'll likely see him slide in Fantasy drafts.

Taylor (ankle) was actually placed on the PUP list after this draft happened, but all indications are he'll be fine. However, if he stays out of practice, he will also start to slide, and he was picked at No. 16 overall here.

Breece Hall (knee) was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, and he fell to Round 3 here at No. 34 overall. This is later than he's gone in our previous mock drafts this offseason, and I expect him to slide to this range if not into Round 4 if he remains out. Hopefully, he'll be cleared to practice soon, but running backs coming off a torn ACL have a terrible track record in their first season back, which is why I'm concerned about drafting Hall too early this year.

I drafted J.K. Dobbins in Round 5, and he also opened training camp on the PUP list. The official injury designation is undisclosed, but the Ravens are likely being cautious after he dealt with knee problems last year. He's now two years removed from his ACL tear, but he's expected to be fine this season. I'm counting on Dobbins to have a breakout year if healthy, and I love him at this spot.

Javonte Williams avoided the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL last year, which is great news, but I'm still concerned about his production this season. He was drafted in Round 6 here, and that's the perfect spot to gamble on him. If he's healthy and can get the majority of touches for the Broncos then he still has top-20 upside in all formats. However, I still like drafting Samaje Perine as a sleeper, and he was drafted in Round 7 here.

For the receivers of note dealing with injury situations, here is where they went in this draft: Amari Cooper (leg) in Round 5, Kadarius Toney (knee) in Round 7, Michael Thomas (toe) in Round 8 and Rashod Bateman (foot) in Round 10.

Cooper is expected to be fine, and Round 5 would be a steal to get him there. Toney might not be ready for Week 1, and he was overdrafted here. I would rather have Skyy Moore, who was drafted in Round 9, and Rashee Rice also went in Round 12.

Thomas was cleared for practice, and hopefully he stays healthy all season. He has been limited to just 10 games over the past three seasons, but he could be a steal if he stays in this range for most Fantasy drafts.

As for Bateman, he opened training camp on the PUP list, and hopefully he'll be healthy soon. It's going to be interesting to track the progress for him, Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., and whoever emerges as the No. 1 receiver in Baltimore could be a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Flowers, who is my favorite Ravens receiver for now, went in Round 9, and Beckham was drafted in Round 10.

I selected Beckham as my No. 4 receiver, and my receiving corps is the strength of my team. My first three picks from No. 1 overall were Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith and Tee Higgins. While I didn't intend to do that, even though we start three receivers in this league, I felt like Smith and Higgins were better than Joe Mixon, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts at that point.

Part of the reason I went WR-WR-WR was I knew the running back options at the Round 4-5 turn would be OK, which proved to be true, and I got Dameon Pierce and Dobbins. I love those first five picks.

I did have a little regret passing on Allen and Hurts, and I also drafted those running backs ahead of Justin Fields, who fell to Round 5. But I was able to get Trevor Lawrence in Round 6, and I love that. Lawrence is one of my favorite breakout candidates this season.

The rest of my running back corps is James Cook, Khalil Herbert, Elijah Mitchell and Zamir White, who could be a steal if Jacobs misses any games this season. I also have Darnell Mooney and Zay Jones as reserve receivers, and Pat Freiermuth is my tight end. This should be a playoff-caliber team in this league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host

3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports

4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

7. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

8. Jack Capotorto, FFT HQ Producer

9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

11. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Frank Stampfl J. Chase WR CIN
3 Chris Towers C. McCaffrey RB SF
4 Dave Richard A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 George Maselli B. Robinson RB ATL
6 Meron Berkson T. Kelce TE KC
7 Daniel Schneier T. Hill WR MIA
8 Jack Capotorto S. Barkley RB NYG
9 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
10 Zach Brook A. Brown WR PHI
11 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR BUF
12 Jacob Gibbs C. Lamb WR DAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jacob Gibbs G. Wilson WR NYJ
14 Adam Aizer N. Chubb RB CLE
15 Zach Brook J. Jacobs RB LV
16 Heath Cummings J. Taylor RB IND
17 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR LV
18 Daniel Schneier T. Pollard RB DAL
19 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
20 George Maselli J. Waddle WR MIA
21 Dave Richard A. St. Brown WR DET
22 Chris Towers P. Mahomes QB KC
23 Frank Stampfl R. Stevenson RB NE
24 Jamey Eisenberg D. Smith WR PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
26 Frank Stampfl C. Olave WR NO
27 Chris Towers J. Mixon RB CIN
28 Dave Richard J. Hurts QB PHI
29 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
30 Meron Berkson T. Etienne RB JAC
31 Daniel Schneier C. Ridley WR JAC
32 Jack Capotorto M. Andrews TE BAL
33 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB
34 Zach Brook B. Hall RB NYJ
35 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
36 Jacob Gibbs D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jacob Gibbs K. Allen WR LAC
38 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR TEN
39 Zach Brook J. Gibbs RB DET
40 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CHI
41 Jack Capotorto L. Jackson QB BAL
42 Daniel Schneier N. Harris RB PIT
43 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR DEN
44 George Maselli M. Sanders RB CAR
45 Dave Richard C. Watson WR GB
46 Chris Towers D. Samuel WR SF
47 Frank Stampfl A. Mattison RB MIN
48 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pierce RB HOU
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
50 Frank Stampfl A. Cooper WR CLE
51 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB
52 Dave Richard K. Walker III RB SEA
53 George Maselli D. London WR ATL
54 Meron Berkson T. McLaurin WR WAS
55 Daniel Schneier J. Fields QB CHI
56 Jack Capotorto J. Conner RB ARI
57 Heath Cummings C. Kirk WR JAC
58 Zach Brook J. Herbert QB LAC
59 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB PHI
60 Jacob Gibbs K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jacob Gibbs D. Montgomery RB DET
62 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB DEN
63 Zach Brook T. Hockenson TE MIN
64 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
65 Jack Capotorto D. Johnson WR PIT
66 Daniel Schneier D. Waller TE NYG
67 Meron Berkson M. Pittman WR IND
68 George Maselli R. White RB TB
69 Dave Richard C. Akers RB LAR
70 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
71 Frank Stampfl A. Kamara RB NO
72 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lawrence QB JAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jamey Eisenberg J. Cook RB BUF
74 Frank Stampfl D. Goedert TE PHI
75 Chris Towers M. Brown WR ARI
76 Dave Richard G. Pickens WR PIT
77 George Maselli B. Aiyuk WR SF
78 Meron Berkson M. Williams WR LAC
79 Daniel Schneier J. Addison WR MIN
80 Jack Capotorto I. Pacheco RB KC
81 Heath Cummings S. Perine RB DEN
82 Zach Brook K. Toney WR KC
83 Adam Aizer G. Davis WR BUF
84 Jacob Gibbs Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jacob Gibbs A. Dillon RB GB
86 Adam Aizer G. Kittle TE SF
87 Zach Brook J. Williams WR DET
88 Heath Cummings D. Njoku TE CLE
89 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB
90 Daniel Schneier D. Cook RB MIN
91 Meron Berkson T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
92 George Maselli B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
93 Dave Richard M. Thomas WR NO
94 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
95 Frank Stampfl J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
96 Jamey Eisenberg K. Herbert RB CHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jamey Eisenberg P. Freiermuth TE PIT
98 Frank Stampfl D. Watson QB CLE
99 Chris Towers A. Gibson RB WAS
100 Dave Richard S. Moore WR KC
101 George Maselli D. Achane RB MIA
102 Meron Berkson R. Penny RB PHI
103 Daniel Schneier B. Cooks WR DAL
104 Jack Capotorto T. Burks WR TEN
105 Heath Cummings A. Richardson QB IND
106 Zach Brook Z. Flowers WR BAL
107 Adam Aizer Q. Johnston WR LAC
108 Jacob Gibbs T. Bigsby RB JAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jacob Gibbs E. Moore WR CLE
110 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB NO
111 Zach Brook N. Collins WR HOU
112 Heath Cummings R. Bateman WR BAL
113 Jack Capotorto D. Harris RB BUF
114 Daniel Schneier C. Sutton WR DEN
115 Meron Berkson I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
116 George Maselli E. Engram TE JAC
117 Dave Richard R. Johnson RB CHI
118 Chris Towers R. Moore WR ARI
119 Frank Stampfl R. Doubs WR GB
120 Jamey Eisenberg O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jamey Eisenberg E. Mitchell RB SF
122 Frank Stampfl D. Foreman RB CHI
123 Chris Towers D. Schultz TE HOU
124 Dave Richard G. Dulcich TE DEN
125 George Maselli T. Allgeier RB ATL
126 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR CAR
127 Daniel Schneier J. Wilson RB MIA
128 Jack Capotorto R. Mostert RB MIA
129 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
130 Zach Brook A. Lazard WR NYJ
131 Adam Aizer J. Ford RB CLE
132 Jacob Gibbs J. Mingo WR CAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jacob Gibbs K. Miller RB NO
134 Adam Aizer J. Meyers WR LV
135 Zach Brook T. Patrick WR DEN
136 Heath Cummings J. Warren RB PIT
137 Jack Capotorto T. Boyd WR CIN
138 Daniel Schneier D. Kincaid TE BUF
139 Meron Berkson D. Singletary RB HOU
140 George Maselli N. Dell WR HOU
141 Dave Richard S. LaPorta TE DET
142 Chris Towers R. Rice WR KC
143 Frank Stampfl I. Hodgins WR NYG
144 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jamey Eisenberg Z. White RB LV
146 Frank Stampfl T. Chandler RB MIN
147 Chris Towers C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
148 Dave Richard K. Cousins QB MIN
149 George Maselli M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
150 Meron Berkson G. Edwards RB BAL
151 Daniel Schneier W. Robinson WR NYG
152 Jack Capotorto R. Wilson QB DEN
153 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB DAL
154 Zach Brook J. Metchie III WR HOU
155 Adam Aizer C. Okonkwo TE TEN
156 Jacob Gibbs G. Smith QB SEA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jacob Gibbs D. Jones QB NYG
158 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB NYJ
159 Zach Brook C. Kmet TE CHI
160 Heath Cummings L. Fournette RB TB
161 Jack Capotorto D. Chark WR CAR
162 Daniel Schneier K. Murray QB ARI
163 Meron Berkson J. Goff QB DET
164 George Maselli I. Smith TE CIN
165 Dave Richard T. McBride TE ARI
166 Chris Towers C. Brown RB CIN
167 Frank Stampfl J. McKinnon RB KC
168 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Jones WR JAC
Team by Team
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 D. Smith WR PHI
3 25 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 48 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 49 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 72 T. Lawrence QB JAC
7 73 J. Cook RB BUF
8 96 K. Herbert RB CHI
9 97 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
10 120 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
11 121 E. Mitchell RB SF
12 144 D. Mooney WR CHI
13 145 Z. White RB LV
14 168 Z. Jones WR JAC
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Chase WR CIN
2 23 R. Stevenson RB NE
3 26 C. Olave WR NO
4 47 A. Mattison RB MIN
5 50 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 71 A. Kamara RB NO
7 74 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 95 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 98 D. Watson QB CLE
10 119 R. Doubs WR GB
11 122 D. Foreman RB CHI
12 143 I. Hodgins WR NYG
13 146 T. Chandler RB MIN
14 167 J. McKinnon RB KC
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 22 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 27 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 46 D. Samuel WR SF
5 51 C. Godwin WR TB
6 70 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 75 M. Brown WR ARI
8 94 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
9 99 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 118 R. Moore WR ARI
11 123 D. Schultz TE HOU
12 142 R. Rice WR KC
13 147 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
14 166 C. Brown RB CIN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 28 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 45 C. Watson WR GB
5 52 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 69 C. Akers RB LAR
7 76 G. Pickens WR PIT
8 93 M. Thomas WR NO
9 100 S. Moore WR KC
10 117 R. Johnson RB CHI
11 124 G. Dulcich TE DEN
12 141 S. LaPorta TE DET
13 148 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 165 T. McBride TE ARI
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 5 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 20 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 29 J. Allen QB BUF
4 44 M. Sanders RB CAR
5 53 D. London WR ATL
6 68 R. White RB TB
7 77 B. Aiyuk WR SF
8 92 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 101 D. Achane RB MIA
10 116 E. Engram TE JAC
11 125 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 140 N. Dell WR HOU
13 149 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
14 164 I. Smith TE CIN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 T. Kelce TE KC
2 19 D. Henry RB TEN
3 30 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 43 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 54 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 67 M. Pittman WR IND
7 78 M. Williams WR LAC
8 91 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
9 102 R. Penny RB PHI
10 115 I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
11 126 A. Thielen WR CAR
12 139 D. Singletary RB HOU
13 150 G. Edwards RB BAL
14 163 J. Goff QB DET
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 7 T. Hill WR MIA
2 18 T. Pollard RB DAL
3 31 C. Ridley WR JAC
4 42 N. Harris RB PIT
5 55 J. Fields QB CHI
6 66 D. Waller TE NYG
7 79 J. Addison WR MIN
8 90 D. Cook RB MIN
9 103 B. Cooks WR DAL
10 114 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 127 J. Wilson RB MIA
12 138 D. Kincaid TE BUF
13 151 W. Robinson WR NYG
14 162 K. Murray QB ARI
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 17 D. Adams WR LV
3 32 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 41 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 56 J. Conner RB ARI
6 65 D. Johnson WR PIT
7 80 I. Pacheco RB KC
8 89 M. Evans WR TB
9 104 T. Burks WR TEN
10 113 D. Harris RB BUF
11 128 R. Mostert RB MIA
12 137 T. Boyd WR CIN
13 152 R. Wilson QB DEN
14 161 D. Chark WR CAR
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 16 J. Taylor RB IND
3 33 A. Jones RB GB
4 40 D. Moore WR CHI
5 57 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 64 J. Dotson WR WAS
7 81 S. Perine RB DEN
8 88 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 105 A. Richardson QB IND
10 112 R. Bateman WR BAL
11 129 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 136 J. Warren RB PIT
13 153 E. Elliott RB DAL
14 160 L. Fournette RB TB
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Brown WR PHI
2 15 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 34 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 39 J. Gibbs RB DET
5 58 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 63 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 82 K. Toney WR KC
8 87 J. Williams WR DET
9 106 Z. Flowers WR BAL
10 111 N. Collins WR HOU
11 130 A. Lazard WR NYJ
12 135 T. Patrick WR DEN
13 154 J. Metchie III WR HOU
14 159 C. Kmet TE CHI
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 35 J. Burrow QB CIN
4 38 D. Hopkins WR TEN
5 59 D. Swift RB PHI
6 62 J. Williams RB DEN
7 83 G. Davis WR BUF
8 86 G. Kittle TE SF
9 107 Q. Johnston WR LAC
10 110 J. Williams RB NO
11 131 J. Ford RB CLE
12 134 J. Meyers WR LV
13 155 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
14 158 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 13 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 36 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 37 K. Allen WR LAC
5 60 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 61 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 84 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
8 85 A. Dillon RB GB
9 108 T. Bigsby RB JAC
10 109 E. Moore WR CLE
11 132 J. Mingo WR CAR
12 133 K. Miller RB NO
13 156 G. Smith QB SEA
14 157 D. Jones QB NYG