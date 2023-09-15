It is only Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season, but there are already numerous key Fantasy football injuries worth monitoring. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins are both sidelined for the remainder of the season due to Achilles injuries, leaving their Fantasy owners scrambling to find replacements. Meanwhile, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are among the notable players who are questionable heading into the week. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed the season-opener due to a quad injury, but he is on track to make his debut against Cincinnati in Week 2.

Injuries can create Fantasy football busts on a weekly basis, but they can also create value in the Fantasy football rankings. Which players should you include in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football projections and NFL injury updates from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

With the SportsLine Projection Model, you can get live-updated projections that can help you inform your lineup decisions in the event of any Fantasy football injuries. SportsLine's model beat human experts for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. It updates multiple times daily to give you the most up-to-date information as the latest NFL injury news breaks.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football projections for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see the Week 2 Fantasy football projections and stay up to date with the latest NFL injuries.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football injury projections

One Fantasy football injury that the model can help you deal with: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. There were injury concerns surrounding Dobbins heading into the season, as he had played just seven games the previous two seasons due to knee injuries. He looked fresh to open the 2023 campaign before suffering an Achilles tear that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the team will not add another running back, leaving Gus Edwards and Justice Hill battling for reps. Edwards and Hill each saw eight carries in Week 1, while quarterback Lamar Jackson had six carries for a team-high 38 yards. Hill finished with just nine rushing yards, but he scored two touchdowns to boost his Fantasy production.

Meanwhile, Edwards had 32 rushing yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. SportsLine's model projects Edwards to crack the 50-yard mark this week, while Hill finishes with just 30 yards in the latest simulations. Baltimore's rushing attack will operate by committee, so Fantasy owners seeking a true No. 1 running back will have to hit the trade market. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 2 Fantasy football projections.

How to optimize your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups

The model can also help you figure out how to handle Christian Watson and Travis Kelce while providing live-updated projections for every player on your roster See the Week 2 Fantasy football stat projections here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And how should you handle high-profile Fantasy football injuries? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football projections for every position, with live updates to account for all the latest NFL injury news, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.