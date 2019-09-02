Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Final PPR mock draft results

This is it. It's the final weekend of Fantasy Football drafts for 2019. Are you ready? Of course you are.

But just in case you need one final piece of homework to study, here's our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which took place Thursday and features members of our CBS Sports staff. This is one last guide for you to follow on how you might want to build your team.

You can see some of the key players we've been talking about for the last several weeks and where they were selected. For example, Ezekiel Elliott was still drafted at No. 5 overall, even with his contract holdout hanging over his head. Melvin Gordon, who is also holding out, was drafted in Round 5.

I'm fine with both of these selections, although I wish Will Brinson had drafted Tony Pollard to pair with Elliott. Pollard instead went to Dave Richard in Round 8. However, Jack Capotorto drafted Austin Ekeler in Round 6 to pair with Gordon, which was a smart move.

This was our first mock draft since Andrew Luck retired, and it was interesting to see where the other Colts were selected. Marlon Mack went to Brinson in Round 5, which could be a steal, and I'm still confident in him based on the Indianapolis offensive line.

Brinson also drafted T.Y. Hilton in Round 4 -- he seems to like questionable players -- and I think that's too soon. I would rather have Hilton in Round 5, and Brinson took Hilton ahead of Cooper Kupp, Kenny Golladay and Josh Gordon, which could be a mistake.

Duke Johnson was drafted in Round 5, and that's a good spot for him now that he's the starter in Houston with Lamar Miller (ACL) out. Johnson should have a career year with an increased workload, and he's someone you should covet on Draft Day in this range.

I was actually hoping Johnson made it back to me in Round 5, but I had no such luck. Instead, I settled for Tevin Coleman, who I like a lot and is a key member of my roster.

I had the No. 10 overall selection, and I started my team with Michael Thomas, James Conner, Robert Woods and Josh Jacobs with my first four picks. Then, after taking Coleman, I did something unique for me. I drafted a quarterback.

I usually wait as long as possible to draft a quarterback, and my typical targets in most drafts have been Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff. I love that group of quarterbacks, but I couldn't pass on Aaron Rodgers in Round 6. If he delivers as he usually does, this team is in great shape.

The rest of my roster features Matt Breida, Jaylen Samuels and C.J. Anderson, and I like having the handcuffs for Conner and Coleman. Breida, however, has standalone value if needed since I expect him to get enough quality touches in tandem with Coleman.

At receiver, I have Marvin Jones, Jamison Crowder, Anthony Miller and Cole Beasley behind Thomas and Woods, and I like this group. Jones or Crowder will be my third starting receiver, and Miller and Beasley should be key contributors on their respective teams.

I waited on tight end and ended up with Austin Hooper, who is underrated this season. He's the No. 13 tight end off the board based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position despite finishing as the No. 6 PPR tight end last year. I'll gladly take him at this spot.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.



Our draft order is as follows:

Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG 2 Meron Berkson C. McCaffrey RB CAR 3 Tommy Tran A. Kamara RB NO 4 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR HOU 5 Will Brinson E. Elliott RB DAL 6 Michael Kiser D. Adams WR GB 7 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 8 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL 9 Pete Prisco D. Cook RB MIN 10 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO 11 George Maselli T. Hill WR KC 12 Jack Capotorto O. Beckham WR CLE Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Jack Capotorto T. Kelce TE KC 14 George Maselli L. Bell RB NYJ 15 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT 16 Pete Prisco L. Fournette RB JAC 17 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB ARI 18 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB 19 Michael Kiser N. Chubb RB CLE 20 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN 21 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF 22 Tommy Tran Z. Ertz TE PHI 23 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR OAK 24 Adam Aizer T. Gurley RB LAR Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC 26 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB DET 27 Tommy Tran A. Thielen WR MIN 28 Dave Richard D. Williams RB KC 29 Will Brinson S. Diggs WR MIN 30 Michael Kiser B. Cooks WR LAR 31 Heath Cummings J. Edelman WR NE 32 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL 33 Pete Prisco P. Mahomes QB KC 34 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR 35 George Maselli C. Carson RB SEA 36 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Jack Capotorto T. Lockett WR SEA 38 George Maselli E. Engram TE NYG 39 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB OAK 40 Pete Prisco C. Ridley WR ATL 41 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR DAL 42 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB 43 Michael Kiser M. Ingram RB BAL 44 Will Brinson T. Hilton WR IND 45 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR 46 Tommy Tran K. Golladay WR DET 47 Meron Berkson A. Green WR CIN 48 Adam Aizer O. Howard TE TB Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Adam Aizer J. Gordon WR NE 50 Meron Berkson T. Boyd WR CIN 51 Tommy Tran D. Montgomery RB CHI 52 Dave Richard S. Michel RB NE 53 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND 54 Michael Kiser D. Johnson RB HOU 55 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC 56 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU 57 Pete Prisco J. Cook TE NO 58 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF 59 George Maselli D. Moore WR CAR 60 Jack Capotorto M. Gordon RB LAC Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB LAC 62 George Maselli J. White RB NE 63 Jamey Eisenberg A. Rodgers QB GB 64 Pete Prisco L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 65 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI 66 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA 67 Michael Kiser C. Samuel WR CAR 68 Will Brinson D. Westbrook WR JAC 69 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI 70 Tommy Tran S. Shepard WR NYG 71 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE 72 Adam Aizer P. Lindsay RB DEN Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU 74 Meron Berkson T. Cohen RB CHI 75 Tommy Tran M. Sanders RB PHI 76 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN 77 Will Brinson M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB 78 Michael Kiser R. Anderson WR NYJ 79 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO 80 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC 81 Pete Prisco C. Kirk WR ARI 82 Jamey Eisenberg M. Breida RB SF 83 George Maselli M. Williams WR LAC 84 Jack Capotorto D. Guice RB WAS Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR DEN 86 George Maselli D. Thompson RB KC 87 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET 88 Pete Prisco D. Lewis RB TEN 89 Chris Towers C. Davis WR TEN 90 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA 91 Michael Kiser D. Henderson RB LAR 92 Will Brinson V. McDonald TE PIT 93 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL 94 Tommy Tran B. Mayfield QB CLE 95 Meron Berkson D. Walker TE TEN 96 Adam Aizer R. Freeman RB DEN Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Adam Aizer G. Allison WR GB 98 Meron Berkson L. McCoy RB BUF 99 Tommy Tran T. Williams WR OAK 100 Dave Richard J. Brown WR BUF 101 Will Brinson J. Jackson RB LAC 102 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI 103 Heath Cummings D. Pettis WR SF 104 Chris Towers P. Barber RB TB 105 Pete Prisco Jaguars DST JAC 106 Jamey Eisenberg J. Samuels RB PIT 107 George Maselli J. Hill RB BAL 108 Jack Capotorto R. Jones RB TB Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Jack Capotorto L. Jackson QB BAL 110 George Maselli C. Newton QB CAR 111 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR NYJ 112 Pete Prisco M. Gallup WR DAL 113 Chris Towers K. Coutee WR HOU 114 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB BUF 115 Michael Kiser D. Moncrief WR PIT 116 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL 117 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE 118 Tommy Tran J. Howard RB PHI 119 Meron Berkson K. Ballage RB MIA 120 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB 122 Meron Berkson C. Sutton WR DEN 123 Tommy Tran A. Mattison RB MIN 124 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI 125 Will Brinson I. Smith RB ATL 126 Michael Kiser D. Hamilton WR DEN 127 Heath Cummings J. Winston QB TB 128 Chris Towers J. Reed TE WAS 129 Pete Prisco M. Brown WR BAL 130 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI 131 George Maselli T. Hockenson TE DET 132 Jack Capotorto A. Peterson RB WAS Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 134 George Maselli J. Washington WR PIT 135 Jamey Eisenberg A. Hooper TE ATL 136 Pete Prisco N. Fant TE DEN 137 Chris Towers J. Graham TE GB 138 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG 139 Michael Kiser K. Hunt RB CLE 140 Will Brinson D. Ogunbowale RB TB 141 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA 142 Tommy Tran M. Goodwin WR SF 143 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO 144 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Adam Aizer M. Brown RB LAR 146 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI 147 Tommy Tran D. Samuel WR SF 148 Dave Richard D. Waller TE OAK 149 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND 150 Michael Kiser M. Andrews TE BAL 151 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL 152 Chris Towers M. Lee WR JAC 153 Pete Prisco D. Chark WR JAC 154 Jamey Eisenberg Bears DST CHI 155 George Maselli D. Prescott QB DAL 156 Jack Capotorto Vikings DST MIN Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Jack Capotorto T. Montgomery RB NYJ 158 George Maselli T. Quinn WR WAS 159 Jamey Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DET 160 Pete Prisco R. Armstead RB JAC 161 Chris Towers C. Hyde RB HOU 162 Heath Cummings C. Thompson RB WAS 163 Michael Kiser A. Humphries WR TEN 164 Will Brinson E. Ebron TE IND 165 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE 166 Tommy Tran Chargers DST LAC 167 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA 168 Adam Aizer J. Garoppolo QB SF Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR 170 Meron Berkson Broncos DST DEN 171 Tommy Tran K. Cousins QB MIN 172 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE 173 Will Brinson Ravens DST BAL 174 Michael Kiser Rams DST LAR 175 Heath Cummings Cowboys DST DAL 176 Chris Towers Browns DST CLE 177 Pete Prisco J. Richard RB OAK 178 Jamey Eisenberg C. Beasley WR BUF 179 George Maselli Jets DST NYJ 180 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE 182 George Maselli H. Butker K KC 183 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO 184 Pete Prisco J. Lambo K JAC 185 Chris Towers R. Gould K SF 186 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU 187 Michael Kiser J. Elliott K PHI 188 Will Brinson M. Prater K DET 189 Dave Richard D. Willis WR CIN 190 Tommy Tran B. Maher K DAL 191 Meron Berkson M. Badgley K LAC 192 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI Team by Team Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 24 T. Gurley RB LAR 3 25 K. Allen WR LAC 4 48 O. Howard TE TB 5 49 J. Gordon WR NE 6 72 P. Lindsay RB DEN 7 73 W. Fuller WR HOU 8 96 R. Freeman RB DEN 9 97 G. Allison WR GB 10 120 J. Goff QB LAR 11 121 J. Williams RB GB 12 144 D. Metcalf WR SEA 13 145 M. Brown RB LAR 14 168 J. Garoppolo QB SF 15 169 G. Zuerlein K LAR 16 192 Eagles DST PHI Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 23 A. Brown WR OAK 3 26 K. Johnson RB DET 4 47 A. Green WR CIN 5 50 T. Boyd WR CIN 6 71 J. Landry WR CLE 7 74 T. Cohen RB CHI 8 95 D. Walker TE TEN 9 98 L. McCoy RB BUF 10 119 K. Ballage RB MIA 11 122 C. Sutton WR DEN 12 143 D. Brees QB NO 13 146 K. Murray QB ARI 14 167 A. Wilson WR MIA 15 170 Broncos DST DEN 16 191 M. Badgley K LAC Tommy Tran Rd Pk Player 1 3 A. Kamara RB NO 2 22 Z. Ertz TE PHI 3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN 4 46 K. Golladay WR DET 5 51 D. Montgomery RB CHI 6 70 S. Shepard WR NYG 7 75 M. Sanders RB PHI 8 94 B. Mayfield QB CLE 9 99 T. Williams WR OAK 10 118 J. Howard RB PHI 11 123 A. Mattison RB MIN 12 142 M. Goodwin WR SF 13 147 D. Samuel WR SF 14 166 Chargers DST LAC 15 171 K. Cousins QB MIN 16 190 B. Maher K DAL Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 4 D. Hopkins WR HOU 2 21 G. Kittle TE SF 3 28 D. Williams RB KC 4 45 C. Kupp WR LAR 5 52 S. Michel RB NE 6 69 A. Robinson WR CHI 7 76 D. Henry RB TEN 8 93 T. Pollard RB DAL 9 100 J. Brown WR BUF 10 117 D. Harris RB NE 11 124 D. Jackson WR PHI 12 141 R. Wilson QB SEA 13 148 D. Waller TE OAK 14 165 Patriots DST NE 15 172 S. Gostkowski K NE 16 189 D. Willis WR CIN Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 20 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 29 S. Diggs WR MIN 4 44 T. Hilton WR IND 5 53 M. Mack RB IND 6 68 D. Westbrook WR JAC 7 77 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB 8 92 V. McDonald TE PIT 9 101 J. Jackson RB LAC 10 116 M. Ryan QB ATL 11 125 I. Smith RB ATL 12 140 D. Ogunbowale RB TB 13 149 N. Hines RB IND 14 164 E. Ebron TE IND 15 173 Ravens DST BAL 16 188 M. Prater K DET Michael Kiser Rd Pk Player 1 6 D. Adams WR GB 2 19 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 30 B. Cooks WR LAR 4 43 M. Ingram RB BAL 5 54 D. Johnson RB HOU 6 67 C. Samuel WR CAR 7 78 R. Anderson WR NYJ 8 91 D. Henderson RB LAR 9 102 C. Wentz QB PHI 10 115 D. Moncrief WR PIT 11 126 D. Hamilton WR DEN 12 139 K. Hunt RB CLE 13 150 M. Andrews TE BAL 14 163 A. Humphries WR TEN 15 174 Rams DST LAR 16 187 J. Elliott K PHI Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 7 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 2 18 M. Evans WR TB 3 31 J. Edelman WR NE 4 42 A. Jones RB GB 5 55 H. Henry TE LAC 6 66 K. Drake RB MIA 7 79 L. Murray RB NO 8 90 R. Penny RB SEA 9 103 D. Pettis WR SF 10 114 D. Singletary RB BUF 11 127 J. Winston QB TB 12 138 G. Tate WR NYG 13 151 M. Boykin WR BAL 14 162 C. Thompson RB WAS 15 175 Cowboys DST DAL 16 186 K. Fairbairn K HOU Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 8 J. Jones WR ATL 2 17 D. Johnson RB ARI 3 32 D. Freeman RB ATL 4 41 A. Cooper WR DAL 5 56 D. Watson QB HOU 6 65 A. Jeffery WR PHI 7 80 S. Watkins WR KC 8 89 C. Davis WR TEN 9 104 P. Barber RB TB 10 113 K. Coutee WR HOU 11 128 J. Reed TE WAS 12 137 J. Graham TE GB 13 152 M. Lee WR JAC 14 161 C. Hyde RB HOU 15 176 Browns DST CLE 16 185 R. Gould K SF Pete Prisco Rd Pk Player 1 9 D. Cook RB MIN 2 16 L. Fournette RB JAC 3 33 P. Mahomes QB KC 4 40 C. Ridley WR ATL 5 57 J. Cook TE NO 6 64 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 7 81 C. Kirk WR ARI 8 88 D. Lewis RB TEN 9 105 Jaguars DST JAC 10 112 M. Gallup WR DAL 11 129 M. Brown WR BAL 12 136 N. Fant TE DEN 13 153 D. Chark WR JAC 14 160 R. Armstead RB JAC 15 177 J. Richard RB OAK 16 184 J. Lambo K JAC Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 10 M. Thomas WR NO 2 15 J. Conner RB PIT 3 34 R. Woods WR LAR 4 39 J. Jacobs RB OAK 5 58 T. Coleman RB SF 6 63 A. Rodgers QB GB 7 82 M. Breida RB SF 8 87 M. Jones WR DET 9 106 J. Samuels RB PIT 10 111 J. Crowder WR NYJ 11 130 A. Miller WR CHI 12 135 A. Hooper TE ATL 13 154 Bears DST CHI 14 159 C. Anderson RB DET 15 178 C. Beasley WR BUF 16 183 W. Lutz K NO George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 11 T. Hill WR KC 2 14 L. Bell RB NYJ 3 35 C. Carson RB SEA 4 38 E. Engram TE NYG 5 59 D. Moore WR CAR 6 62 J. White RB NE 7 83 M. Williams WR LAC 8 86 D. Thompson RB KC 9 107 J. Hill RB BAL 10 110 C. Newton QB CAR 11 131 T. Hockenson TE DET 12 134 J. Washington WR PIT 13 155 D. Prescott QB DAL 14 158 T. Quinn WR WAS 15 179 Jets DST NYJ 16 182 H. Butker K KC Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 12 O. Beckham WR CLE 2 13 T. Kelce TE KC 3 36 C. Godwin WR TB 4 37 T. Lockett WR SEA 5 60 M. Gordon RB LAC 6 61 A. Ekeler RB LAC 7 84 D. Guice RB WAS 8 85 E. Sanders WR DEN 9 108 R. Jones RB TB 10 109 L. Jackson QB BAL 11 132 A. Peterson RB WAS 12 133 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 13 156 Vikings DST MIN 14 157 T. Montgomery RB NYJ 15 180 J. Tucker K BAL 16 181 D. Njoku TE CLE