2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Breakouts 3.0 filled with league-winning upside from Deshaun Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, 10 more

Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 51st QB RNK 2nd PROJ PTS 348 SOS 24 ADP 39 2018 Stats PAYDS 4165 RUYDS 551 TD 31 INT 9 FPTS/G 23.9 Wait. Deshaun Watson could be even better? Yep. Through the first two years of his career he's been one of the most efficient passers of all time and he's rushed for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in 23 career games. He enters 2019 with the best set of pass-catching weapons he's ever had and no experienced early-down back. I could see three more pass attempts per game for Watson this year. At his career efficiency that would set his expectations at 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns through the air. On the ground he saw a drop-off in efficiency last year but that improved in the second half. It shouldn't be surprising at all if he rushes for 600 yards and six touchdowns. Unless Patrick Mahomes repeats 2018, that type of production almost certainly makes Watson QB1.

Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 117th QB RNK 10th PROJ PTS 321 SOS 19 ADP 108 2018 Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 695 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.6 I could understand the argument that Jackson belongs in my sleepers column. He could fit there, too. But I wanted him here so we could talk about just how absurd his upside is. He averaged 7.1 yards per attempts as a rookie, We don't have to go crazy with that number, but let's just bump it up to 7.6. He said he expects to throw 30 passes a game. At 480 attempts, that's just shy of 3,650 yards. If he has a 5% touchdown rate, that's 24 touchdowns. Those are pretty mediocre counting stats. But Jackson was on pace for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in games he started. He won't run that much, but 70% of that production makes him a Fantasy star, even in leagues that reward six points for passing touchdowns.

Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 19th RB RNK 10th PROJ PTS 215 SOS 18 ADP 22 2018 Stats RUYDS 439 REC 22 REYDS 185 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9 I've been pretty excited about Fournette for most of the summer, but the excitement is only growing. Initially, the idea of Fournette with a better offensive coordinator (John DeFilippo) and quarterback (Nick Foles) was enough to believe he just has to stay healthy to be a top-12 back. The fact that the Jaguars didn't replace T.J. Yeldon gave me hope Fournette could be used more in the passing game. This preseason Jacksonville has given us every reason to believe that's what will happen. He's a true workhorse back, one of the few in the league. I have him projected for 278 carries. If the offensive line is a little better and he improves his his average to even 4 yards per carry that's 1,114 yards. It seems possible he could catch 50 passes in this system as well, which would add another 420 yards at his career efficiency. Add in 12-plus touchdowns and you have a back who's knocking on the door of the big four.

Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 21st RB RNK 12th PROJ PTS 227 SOS 20 ADP 19 2018 Stats RUYDS 615 REC 40 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 OK, that first sentence I wrote about Fournette? Yeah, it fits here as well. How could it not after Cook's 85-yard touchdown in Week 3 of the preseason? There's another connection. Fournette's offensive coordinator? He got fired by Cook's team because the Vikings didn't want to throw so much. So yeah, I expect they'll be a little more run heavy this season. I have Cook projected for 250 carries, but 275 seems well within reason, as does 55 catches. The thing that will determine just how much upside Cooks has is how many touchdowns he scores. But there should be no doubt there's 1,700-yard upside here.

Kenyan Drake RB MIA Miami • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 63rd RB RNK 27th PROJ PTS 179 SOS 24 ADP 66 2018 Stats RUYDS 535 REC 53 REYDS 477 TD 9 FPTS/G 12.8 We've come full circle. Drake was on my initial breakout list, got removed because of an injury, and has returned. He's back at practice and let's be honest, Kalen Ballage didn't exactly impress in his absence. There's not 300-touch upside like there is for Cook and Fournette, but Drake was a top-15 back in PPR with 173 touches last year. A new report suggest Ballage could be the goalline back and take between a third to half of the touches with Drake getting the rest. There should be little doubt Drake is getting most of the receiving work, and the Dolphins will be playing from behind most of the season. Drake has a legitimate path to 200 carries and 50 receptions and he's averaged 4.7 yards per carry and 8.1 yards per reception over his career. That's 1,300-yard upside available in the sixth or seventh round of Fantasy drafts. He probably won't score nine touchdowns like last year, but he won't need to at his cost.

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 8th WR RNK 4th PROJ PTS 299 SOS 1 ADP 17 2018 Stats REC 111 TAR 166 REYDS 1426 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster just caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards, so it probably seems ridiculous to call him a breakout. But I believe he could legitimately be the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy. With Antonio Brown gone there's a path to 190 targets for Smith-Schuster, who has averaged 9.6 yards per target in his first two years. Think that falls to 8.5 without Brown? That's still a leap in yardage from last year. And there's little doubt the touchdowns are coming up. He scored seven times on 79 targets as a rookie. Matching Brown's total (15) from last year is well within the range of possible outcomes. You shouldn't expect it, but it shouldn't surprise you all that much. Ben Roethlisberger's history tells us he should lean heavily on his No. 1 receiver this year.

Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 38th WR RNK 17th PROJ PTS 223 SOS 32 ADP 49 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 566 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.8 It's difficult to know who exactly is the Rams best receiver or who will be the best third-year breakout receiver, but Copper Kupp is an underrated answer to both questions. Last year he was on pace for 80-1,132-12 before tearing his ACL. That includes a Week 6 game he left early and accumulated no stats. He scored at least 12 PPR points in every game he started and finished. He's been a full go in the preseason and has the best rapport with Jared Goff. While I wouldn't expect 12 touchdowns again, he could very easily lead the Rams in receiving touchdowns while matching those pace stats from above.

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 55th WR RNK 24th PROJ PTS 170 SOS 24 ADP 77 2018 Stats REC 55 TAR 82 REYDS 788 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 There's plenty of debate about Moore or Curtis Samuel as the best breakout in Carolina, but I don't have to choose. I just put Samuel in the sleepers column. In all seriousness, I'm not sure you can compare the upside. Moore just averaged 9.6 yards per target as a 21-year-old rookie. The only other receivers to do that on at least 80 targets? Ready Moss and Keenan Allen. You can throw Smith-Schuster in as well is you lower the target threshold. I'm not saying Moore is going to be any of those guys this year, but I do expect him to be the No. 1 receiver in Carolina with a real shot at 1,100 yards. The hidden upside for both Panthers receivers is the work they received in the running game.

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 63rd WR RNK 27th PROJ PTS 187 SOS 29 ADP 79 2018 Stats REC 66 TAR 101 REYDS 717 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.8 I don't want you to think this is all about Westbrook's performance in Week 3 of the preseason. Sure, it didn't hurt to see him command all of the receiver targets from Nick Foles, but it only confirmed something I'd believed since the beginning of the offseason. Westbrook is the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville, he has a better quarterback, a more creative offensive coordinator, and a legitimate shot to be a top-20 wide receiver. I expect 80-plus catches for more than 1,000 yards and six scores. There's even more upside if Marqise Lee can't return to full speed.

Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 52nd TE RNK 6th PROJ PTS 150 SOS 31 ADP 67 2018 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 If the question is "which breakout tight end does Heath want?" the answer is "all of them." Henry in particular possesses an upside that seems to be overlooked. In his short career he's caught 81 passes for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns on 115 targets. Philip Rivers has historically peppered tight ends with targets until last year when he didn't really have one. In 2017 Henry and Antonio Gates combines for 114 targets. In 2016 Rivers looked their way a combined 146 times, including 93 in 14 games for Gates. I'm not ready to project 110 targets for Henry, but it's well within the range of outcomes and it would likely mean 900-plus yards and 7-8 touchdowns.

Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 45th TE RNK 4th PROJ PTS 179 SOS 5 ADP 58 2018 Stats REC 45 TAR 64 REYDS 577 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Engram is the safest of the breakout tight end options. He made great strides as a pass catcher last year, hauling in 70% of his targets and boosting his receiving average to 9.0 yards per target. If not for an injury and some rotten touchdown luck, we may view him as the bottom part of the first tier at tight end. With Golden Tate out the first four games, Engram could get off to blazing fast start and is the only tight end outside of the top three I could reasonably see receiving 120 targets. He's still my No. 4 in PPR and well worth a pick in the late fourth round.