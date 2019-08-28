2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Sleepers 3.0 highlights a dozen late targets

Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 157th QB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 291 SOS 4 ADP 150 2018 Stats PAYDS 3223 RUYDS 421 TD 27 INT 12 FPTS/G 22.1 When it comes to sleepers at quarterback, I'm far more interested in where they're being taken within the position than a round value. That's because there's such a wide range in where any quarterback gets taken in an individual league. But Mitchell Trubisky is the rare quarterback who is a value by either measure. In his first year in Matt Nagy's system Trubisky was the No. 12 quarterback in points per game. He's currently the No. 20 quarterback by ADP in CBS drafts. I expect improvement in his second year in the system and a little regression from his defense, which scored way more points than you should expect in 2019. A small boost in volume and efficiency would give him a legitimate chance to makes the leap into the top six. This is your target if you want to wait until the double-digit rounds to take a quarterback.

LeSean McCoy RB BUF Buffalo • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 92nd RB RNK 37th PROJ PTS 106 SOS 19 ADP 117 2018 Stats RUYDS 514 REC 34 REYDS 238 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 I'm sure you'd prefer all the sleepers be young players with oodles of upside. It would certainly be more fun that way. But we're about a week away from the start of the season and the starting running back for one of the more run-heavy teams in the league is available in the 10th round. How could I not call McCoy a sleeper? I know there was speculation about him being traded or cut, but that hasn't happened and every indication we've received is that McCoy is "the man," as he put it. He starts the season against the Jets, Giants and Bengals. It's going to be really awkward when he's a top-25 running back after the first month of the season. I'm thrilled to land McCoy in the eighth or ninth round when I go Zero RB early.

Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 91st RB RNK 38th PROJ PTS 115 SOS 5 ADP 118 2018 Stats RUYDS 814 REC 27 REYDS 261 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 If you watched the team's third preseason game, you might just think Breida is going to be the starter. I wouldn't go that far, but there are plenty of touches for Breida to split with Tevin Coleman and still be an absolute steal at his 10th round ADP. I don't see Coleman taking more than 250 touches in an absolute worst case scenario for Breida. Last year Breida touched the ball 180 times and finished as a top-25 running back. That's a ton of upside at this cost and it might be possible even without a Coleman injury. I wouldn't be surprised at all if Breida leads the team in rushing touchdowns and finishes as a top-30 back again.

Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 106th RB RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 99 SOS 28 ADP 121 2018 Stats RUYDS 521 REC 14 REYDS 72 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.2 Royce Freeman hasn't generated quite as much excitement as Breida, but he has a similar cost and he's in a similar situation. As of right now I'd expect he'll touch the ball less than Phillip Lindsay, but I don't believe that's a guarantee. While Freeman was less efficient in 208, he did generate more yards after contact and more broken tackles. He was a third-round pick for a reason, and I'm excited to see him fully healthy after playing on a bad ankle most of last season.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 89th RB RNK 36th PROJ PTS 83 SOS 25 ADP 148 2018 Stats RUYDS 206 REC 15 REYDS 135 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 I keep waiting for Jackson's ADP to skyrocket, and it keeps hovering in the 12th round. It's almost like people either don't believe Melvin Gordon is going to hold out into the season or don't believe Jackson is going to split the load with Austin Ekeler. I expect Jackson to average 10-12 touches per week as long as Gordon is out and have a good shot at goal-line work. If Ekeler misses time, Jackson instantly becomes a borderline top-12 back.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 81st WR RNK 40th PROJ PTS 163 SOS 8 ADP 97 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 55 REYDS 519 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 There was a time earlier this summer when the hype almost got out of control for Watkins. Then the NFL announced it wasn't going to suspend Tyreek Hill, but that still doesn't explain why Watkins is available in the Round 9. In 10 games that Watkins started and finished last year (including the playoffs), he caught 49 passes for 691 yards and three touchdowns. That's an 1,105-yard pace. I don't say that because I think Watkins is going to play 16 games. I say it to illustrate the expectation of what you're receiving when he does play. Watkins is a borderline No. 2 receiver whenever he suits up, and he still has the incredible upside if something happens to Hill or Travis Kelce.

Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 73rd WR RNK 33rd PROJ PTS 156 SOS 24 ADP 105 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 65 REYDS 494 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 If the complaints haven't started yet, this is where I expect them. "Everyone is talking about Curtis Samuel, how can he be a sleeper?" Well, despite Jamey Eisenberg's best efforts, Samuel still has an ADP at the end of the ninth round. I'm the low guy at CBS on Samuel and I still have him ranked a full two rounds higher. Like so many of the running backs above, Samuel should outperform his ADP even if everything doesn't break right. But if Cam Newton is 100% and Samuel overtakes D.J. Moore as the team's No.1? We'll be arguing about whether Samuel was a sleeper or a breakout, and the answer will be both.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 79th WR RNK 39th PROJ PTS 162 SOS 10 ADP 114 2018 Stats REC 65 TAR 112 REYDS 891 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 Unlike with a lot of these players, I can't point to a lot of preseason anecdotes or past statistics to tell you why it's crazy that Corey Davis isn't being drafted in the top 100 picks. I don't even love his new offensive coordinator. But he is a third-year receiver who was a top-five pick in the NFL Draft. He hasn't lost any of the talent or ability that made him that type of prospect. Do the Titans want to ground and pound? Of course. But they also have a schedule littered with great offenses. I'm thrilled to land Davis after Round 8.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 95th WR RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 155 SOS 21 ADP 126 2018 Stats REC 38 TAR 72 REYDS 581 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 You'd be hard-pressed to find a Packer who has received more praise this offseason than Valdes-Scantling. The best part? Most of it has come from his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Valdes-Scantling is going to play outside opposite Davante Adams, and the No. 2 outside receiver in Green Bay has been a sneaky source of touchdowns in the past. Remember James Jones? You don't even have to look back that far; remember the first time Adams scored double-digit touchdowns? This is a bit of a lottery tick pick, but he's cheap enough to make it appealing.

Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 94th WR RNK 42nd PROJ PTS 157 SOS 14 ADP 154 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 65 REYDS 653 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.6 Tyrell Williams' ADP is a good reminder just how little impact I actually have. I've written about him in every version of Sleepers I've done this year. Even if Antonio Brown plays 16 games, there is plenty of room for Williams due to the fact the Raiders have 361 targets to replace from 2018. We've only seen Williams receive 100 targets once in his career, and he was a top-30 wide receiver. I expect a repeat in 2019, and those expectations will balloon if Brown misses any time.

John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 101st WR RNK 45th PROJ PTS 142 SOS 31 ADP 163 2018 Stats REC 42 TAR 97 REYDS 715 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.9 Brown may just be the biggest value in Fantasy this year. He's the No. 1 receiver for the Bills and he's available after the 12th round. It makes no sense at all other than drafters are wary of the Bills. Brown is the most talented receiver on the team and virtually everyone who visited camp raved about him. He was on pace for 1,000 yards last year before Joe Flacco was benched and the team stopped passing. He topped 1,000 yards the only year he was significantly targeted in Arizona. Draft John Brown.