There hasn't been much debate over who should be the No. 1 overall pick this season, but Chris Towers has said he likes Christian McCaffrey ahead of Jonathan Taylor. He backed that up in our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock when he selected McCaffrey with the first pick.

I don't mind it considering McCaffrey has more upside than Taylor, but you know the risk with McCaffrey by now. He's played 10 games over the past two seasons due to multiple injuries, and that has Fantasy managers concerned.

Taylor, 23, is considered safer and will hopefully replicate his production from 2021 when he had over 2,000 total yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry could also be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick, and you might even consider Cooper Kupp if you want the best receiver.

We debated the top five running backs on our latest podcast Wednesday, and I like Taylor at No. 1, followed by McCaffrey, Ekeler, Henry and Najee Harris in PPR and 0.5 PPR. In non-PPR, I have it ranked Taylor, Henry, McCaffrey, Ekeler and Joe Mixon.

In this mock draft, it went McCaffrey, Taylor, Henry, Kupp and Ekeler with the top five picks, followed by Harris, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Mixon, Travis Kelce, Ja'Marr Chase and Alvin Kamara to round out the first round. And now that it's late June, we're starting to see what the first round will likely look like in the majority of leagues.

There are expected to be eight running backs, three receivers and one tight end drafted in the first 12 overall picks. We could see Stefon Diggs or Davante Adams knock out one of the running backs, or maybe Kelce slips into Round 2. But our first round is starting to take shape, and Fantasy managers should be prepared.

I had the No. 2 overall selection and went with Taylor. This is a three-receiver league, so I drafted Mike Evans and A.J. Brown next, and I love this start. I didn't like the running backs available in Round 4 -- the top options were A.J. Dillon, Elijah Mitchell and Miles Sanders -- so it was easy to pivot to Darren Waller and Terry McLaurin next.

This is how I like to start my team in any league that rewards you for receptions, with one running back and multiple pass catchers through five rounds. Now, it was time to draft running backs with high upside, which included Kareem Hunt (Round 6), James Cook (Round 8), Alexander Mattison (Round 9), Kenneth Gainwell (Round 10), Rachaad White (Round 11) and D'Onta Foreman (Round 13).

Hunt will be my Week 1 starter as of now, and we'll see what kind of role Cook and Gainwell have with their respective teams. Should Hunt, Cook, Gainwell, Mattison, White or Foreman get the chance for a featured role at any point this season, all of them have league-winning upside, and these are the types of running backs you should target on Draft Day with mid- to late-round picks.

I drafted Allen Lazard in Round 7, and he'll be my flex. Matthew Stafford fell into my lap in Round 12, and I drafted Jakobi Meyers as a fifth receiver. So far, this has been one of my favorite mock drafts this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points per reception. And we feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  • 1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  • 2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  • 3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  • 4. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
  • 5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  • 6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  • 7. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor 
  • 8. Daniel Schneier, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  • 9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
  • 10. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  • 11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
  • 12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Chris Towers C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jamey Eisenberg J. Taylor RB IND
3 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
4 Robert Thomas C. Kupp WR LAR
5 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
6 Meron Berkson N. Harris RB PIT
7 Tera Roberts J. Jefferson WR MIN
8 Dan Schneier D. Cook RB MIN
9 Adam Aizer J. Mixon RB CIN
10 Jack Capotorto T. Kelce TE KC
11 R.J. White J. Chase WR CIN
12 George Maselli A. Kamara RB NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 George Maselli D. Swift RB DET
14 R.J. White D. Adams WR LV
15 Jack Capotorto A. Jones RB GB
16 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR BUF
17 Dan Schneier M. Andrews TE BAL
18 Tera Roberts N. Chubb RB CLE
19 Meron Berkson C. Lamb WR DAL
20 Heath Cummings L. Fournette RB TB
21 Robert Thomas D. Samuel WR SF
22 Dave Richard S. Barkley RB NYG
23 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB
24 Chris Towers T. Hill WR MIA
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Chris Towers D. Montgomery RB CHI
26 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR PHI
27 Dave Richard J. Williams RB DEN
28 Robert Thomas J. Conner RB ARI
29 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
30 Meron Berkson M. Pittman WR IND
31 Tera Roberts T. Higgins WR CIN
32 Dan Schneier C. Akers RB LAR
33 Adam Aizer K. Pitts TE ATL
34 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
35 R.J. White A. Gibson RB WAS
36 George Maselli E. Elliott RB DAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
38 R.J. White J. Dobbins RB BAL
39 Jack Capotorto B. Cooks WR HOU
40 Adam Aizer C. Sutton WR DEN
41 Dan Schneier D. Moore WR CAR
42 Tera Roberts T. Etienne RB JAC
43 Meron Berkson J. Waddle WR MIA
44 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB LV
45 Robert Thomas B. Hall RB NYJ
46 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
47 Jamey Eisenberg D. Waller TE LV
48 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
50 Jamey Eisenberg T. McLaurin WR WAS
51 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR LAR
52 Robert Thomas G. Kittle TE SF
53 Heath Cummings J. Herbert QB LAC
54 Meron Berkson P. Mahomes QB KC
55 Tera Roberts M. Brown WR ARI
56 Dan Schneier D. Mooney WR CHI
57 Adam Aizer A. Dillon RB GB
58 Jack Capotorto E. Mitchell RB SF
59 R.J. White A. Cooper WR CLE
60 George Maselli R. Bateman WR BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 George Maselli G. Davis WR BUF
62 R.J. White M. Sanders RB PHI
63 Jack Capotorto M. Thomas WR NO
64 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
65 Dan Schneier J. Jeudy WR DEN
66 Tera Roberts L. Jackson QB BAL
67 Meron Berkson C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
68 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
69 Robert Thomas T. Pollard RB DAL
70 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
71 Jamey Eisenberg K. Hunt RB CLE
72 Chris Towers A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Chris Towers T. Hockenson TE DET
74 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB
75 Dave Richard D. Schultz TE DAL
76 Robert Thomas J. Hurts QB PHI
77 Heath Cummings R. Woods WR TEN
78 Meron Berkson D. Harris RB NE
79 Tera Roberts C. Kirk WR JAC
80 Dan Schneier K. Murray QB ARI
81 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB DEN
82 Jack Capotorto K. Walker III RB SEA
83 R.J. White C. Patterson RB ATL
84 George Maselli E. Moore WR NYJ
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 George Maselli M. Gordon RB DEN
86 R.J. White T. Lockett WR SEA
87 Jack Capotorto D. Hopkins WR ARI
88 Adam Aizer D. Smith WR PHI
89 Dan Schneier C. Edmonds RB MIA
90 Tera Roberts D. Goedert TE PHI
91 Meron Berkson Z. Ertz TE ARI
92 Heath Cummings D. London WR ATL
93 Robert Thomas H. Renfrow WR LV
94 Dave Richard T. Brady QB TB
95 Jamey Eisenberg J. Cook RB BUF
96 Chris Towers C. Olave WR NO
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Chris Towers G. Wilson WR NYJ
98 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
99 Dave Richard T. Patrick WR DEN
100 Robert Thomas T. Burks WR TEN
101 Heath Cummings D. Pierce RB HOU
102 Meron Berkson R. Jones RB KC
103 Tera Roberts R. Gage WR TB
104 Dan Schneier K. Toney WR NYG
105 Adam Aizer C. Watson WR GB
106 Jack Capotorto D. Prescott QB DAL
107 R.J. White P. Freiermuth TE PIT
108 George Maselli R. Penny RB SEA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 George Maselli D. Parker WR NE
110 R.J. White J. Burrow QB CIN
111 Jack Capotorto T. Allgeier RB ATL
112 Adam Aizer R. Stevenson RB NE
113 Dan Schneier S. Moore WR KC
114 Tera Roberts D. Henderson RB LAR
115 Meron Berkson M. Gesicki TE MIA
116 Heath Cummings M. Carter RB NYJ
117 Robert Thomas J. Robinson RB JAC
118 Dave Richard J. Dotson WR WAS
119 Jamey Eisenberg K. Gainwell RB PHI
120 Chris Towers J. Landry WR NO
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Chris Towers N. Hines RB IND
122 Jamey Eisenberg R. White RB TB
123 Dave Richard C. Claypool WR PIT
124 Robert Thomas M. Gallup WR DAL
125 Heath Cummings C. Kmet TE CHI
126 Meron Berkson J. McKissic RB WAS
127 Tera Roberts B. Aiyuk WR SF
128 Dan Schneier M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
129 Adam Aizer I. Spiller RB LAC
130 Jack Capotorto R. Moore WR ARI
131 R.J. White M. Mack RB HOU
132 George Maselli T. Lance QB SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 George Maselli K. Golladay WR NYG
134 R.J. White S. Michel RB MIA
135 Jack Capotorto J. Williams WR DET
136 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB ARI
137 Dan Schneier K. Osborn WR MIN
138 Tera Roberts G. Edwards RB BAL
139 Meron Berkson T. Boyd WR CIN
140 Heath Cummings W. Fuller WR MIA
141 Robert Thomas R. Mostert RB MIA
142 Dave Richard O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
143 Jamey Eisenberg M. Stafford QB LAR
144 Chris Towers D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Chris Towers Z. White RB LV
146 Jamey Eisenberg D. Foreman RB CAR
147 Dave Richard R. Gronkowski TE TB
148 Robert Thomas K. Cousins QB MIN
149 Heath Cummings M. Hardman WR KC
150 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB
151 Tera Roberts N. Collins WR HOU
152 Dan Schneier J. Williams RB DET
153 Adam Aizer J. Fields QB CHI
154 Jack Capotorto S. Watkins WR GB
155 R.J. White B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
156 George Maselli G. Pickens WR PIT
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 George Maselli N. Fant TE SEA
158 R.J. White D. Williams RB ATL
159 Jack Capotorto A. Green WR ARI
160 Adam Aizer K. Herbert RB CHI
161 Dan Schneier A. Rodgers WR GB
162 Tera Roberts C. Davis WR NYJ
163 Meron Berkson D. Chark WR DET
164 Heath Cummings J. Jones WR TEN
165 Robert Thomas M. Jones WR JAC
166 Dave Richard T. Davis-Price RB SF
167 Jamey Eisenberg J. Meyers WR NE
168 Chris Towers D. Carr QB LV
Team by Team
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 T. Hill WR MIA
3 25 D. Montgomery RB CHI
4 48 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 49 M. Williams WR LAC
6 72 A. St. Brown WR DET
7 73 T. Hockenson TE DET
8 96 C. Olave WR NO
9 97 G. Wilson WR NYJ
10 120 J. Landry WR NO
11 121 N. Hines RB IND
12 144 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
13 145 Z. White RB LV
14 168 D. Carr QB LV
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Taylor RB IND
2 23 M. Evans WR TB
3 26 A. Brown WR PHI
4 47 D. Waller TE LV
5 50 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 71 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 74 A. Lazard WR GB
8 95 J. Cook RB BUF
9 98 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 119 K. Gainwell RB PHI
11 122 R. White RB TB
12 143 M. Stafford QB LAR
13 146 D. Foreman RB CAR
14 167 J. Meyers WR NE
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Henry RB TEN
2 22 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 27 J. Williams RB DEN
4 46 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 51 A. Robinson WR LAR
6 70 D. Singletary RB BUF
7 75 D. Schultz TE DAL
8 94 T. Brady QB TB
9 99 T. Patrick WR DEN
10 118 J. Dotson WR WAS
11 123 C. Claypool WR PIT
12 142 O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
13 147 R. Gronkowski TE TB
14 166 T. Davis-Price RB SF
Robert Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 21 D. Samuel WR SF
3 28 J. Conner RB ARI
4 45 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 52 G. Kittle TE SF
6 69 T. Pollard RB DAL
7 76 J. Hurts QB PHI
8 93 H. Renfrow WR LV
9 100 T. Burks WR TEN
10 117 J. Robinson RB JAC
11 124 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 141 R. Mostert RB MIA
13 148 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 165 M. Jones WR JAC
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 20 L. Fournette RB TB
3 29 K. Allen WR LAC
4 44 J. Jacobs RB LV
5 53 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 68 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 77 R. Woods WR TEN
8 92 D. London WR ATL
9 101 D. Pierce RB HOU
10 116 M. Carter RB NYJ
11 125 C. Kmet TE CHI
12 140 W. Fuller WR MIA
13 149 M. Hardman WR KC
14 164 J. Jones WR TEN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 N. Harris RB PIT
2 19 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 30 M. Pittman WR IND
4 43 J. Waddle WR MIA
5 54 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 67 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 78 D. Harris RB NE
8 91 Z. Ertz TE ARI
9 102 R. Jones RB KC
10 115 M. Gesicki TE MIA
11 126 J. McKissic RB WAS
12 139 T. Boyd WR CIN
13 150 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 163 D. Chark WR DET
Tera Roberts
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 31 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 42 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 55 M. Brown WR ARI
6 66 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 79 C. Kirk WR JAC
8 90 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 103 R. Gage WR TB
10 114 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 127 B. Aiyuk WR SF
12 138 G. Edwards RB BAL
13 151 N. Collins WR HOU
14 162 C. Davis WR NYJ
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Cook RB MIN
2 17 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 32 C. Akers RB LAR
4 41 D. Moore WR CAR
5 56 D. Mooney WR CHI
6 65 J. Jeudy WR DEN
7 80 K. Murray QB ARI
8 89 C. Edmonds RB MIA
9 104 K. Toney WR NYG
10 113 S. Moore WR KC
11 128 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
12 137 K. Osborn WR MIN
13 152 J. Williams RB DET
14 161 A. Rodgers WR GB
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 16 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 33 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 40 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 57 A. Dillon RB GB
6 64 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
7 81 R. Wilson QB DEN
8 88 D. Smith WR PHI
9 105 C. Watson WR GB
10 112 R. Stevenson RB NE
11 129 I. Spiller RB LAC
12 136 D. Williams RB ARI
13 153 J. Fields QB CHI
14 160 K. Herbert RB CHI
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Kelce TE KC
2 15 A. Jones RB GB
3 34 C. Godwin WR TB
4 39 B. Cooks WR HOU
5 58 E. Mitchell RB SF
6 63 M. Thomas WR NO
7 82 K. Walker III RB SEA
8 87 D. Hopkins WR ARI
9 106 D. Prescott QB DAL
10 111 T. Allgeier RB ATL
11 130 R. Moore WR ARI
12 135 J. Williams WR DET
13 154 S. Watkins WR GB
14 159 A. Green WR ARI
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Chase WR CIN
2 14 D. Adams WR LV
3 35 A. Gibson RB WAS
4 38 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 59 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 62 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 83 C. Patterson RB ATL
8 86 T. Lockett WR SEA
9 107 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
10 110 J. Burrow QB CIN
11 131 M. Mack RB HOU
12 134 S. Michel RB MIA
13 155 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
14 158 D. Williams RB ATL
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Kamara RB NO
2 13 D. Swift RB DET
3 36 E. Elliott RB DAL
4 37 J. Allen QB BUF
5 60 R. Bateman WR BAL
6 61 G. Davis WR BUF
7 84 E. Moore WR NYJ
8 85 M. Gordon RB DEN
9 108 R. Penny RB SEA
10 109 D. Parker WR NE
11 132 T. Lance QB SF
12 133 K. Golladay WR NYG
13 156 G. Pickens WR PIT
14 157 N. Fant TE SEA