There hasn't been much debate over who should be the No. 1 overall pick this season, but Chris Towers has said he likes Christian McCaffrey ahead of Jonathan Taylor. He backed that up in our latest 12-team, 0.5-PPR mock when he selected McCaffrey with the first pick.
I don't mind it considering McCaffrey has more upside than Taylor, but you know the risk with McCaffrey by now. He's played 10 games over the past two seasons due to multiple injuries, and that has Fantasy managers concerned.
Taylor, 23, is considered safer and will hopefully replicate his production from 2021 when he had over 2,000 total yards and scored 20 total touchdowns. Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry could also be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick, and you might even consider Cooper Kupp if you want the best receiver.
We debated the top five running backs on our latest podcast Wednesday, and I like Taylor at No. 1, followed by McCaffrey, Ekeler, Henry and Najee Harris in PPR and 0.5 PPR. In non-PPR, I have it ranked Taylor, Henry, McCaffrey, Ekeler and Joe Mixon.
In this mock draft, it went McCaffrey, Taylor, Henry, Kupp and Ekeler with the top five picks, followed by Harris, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Mixon, Travis Kelce, Ja'Marr Chase and Alvin Kamara to round out the first round. And now that it's late June, we're starting to see what the first round will likely look like in the majority of leagues.
There are expected to be eight running backs, three receivers and one tight end drafted in the first 12 overall picks. We could see Stefon Diggs or Davante Adams knock out one of the running backs, or maybe Kelce slips into Round 2. But our first round is starting to take shape, and Fantasy managers should be prepared.
I had the No. 2 overall selection and went with Taylor. This is a three-receiver league, so I drafted Mike Evans and A.J. Brown next, and I love this start. I didn't like the running backs available in Round 4 -- the top options were A.J. Dillon, Elijah Mitchell and Miles Sanders -- so it was easy to pivot to Darren Waller and Terry McLaurin next.
This is how I like to start my team in any league that rewards you for receptions, with one running back and multiple pass catchers through five rounds. Now, it was time to draft running backs with high upside, which included Kareem Hunt (Round 6), James Cook (Round 8), Alexander Mattison (Round 9), Kenneth Gainwell (Round 10), Rachaad White (Round 11) and D'Onta Foreman (Round 13).
Hunt will be my Week 1 starter as of now, and we'll see what kind of role Cook and Gainwell have with their respective teams. Should Hunt, Cook, Gainwell, Mattison, White or Foreman get the chance for a featured role at any point this season, all of them have league-winning upside, and these are the types of running backs you should target on Draft Day with mid- to late-round picks.
I drafted Allen Lazard in Round 7, and he'll be my flex. Matthew Stafford fell into my lap in Round 12, and I drafted Jakobi Meyers as a fifth receiver. So far, this has been one of my favorite mock drafts this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points per reception. And we feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, K and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- 1. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- 2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- 3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- 4. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
- 5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- 6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- 7. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor
- 8. Daniel Schneier, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- 9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
- 10. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- 11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
- 12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chris Towers
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|Robert Thomas
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|6
|Meron Berkson
|N. Harris RB PIT
|7
|Tera Roberts
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|8
|Dan Schneier
|D. Cook RB MIN
|9
|Adam Aizer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|10
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Kelce TE KC
|11
|R.J. White
|J. Chase WR CIN
|12
|George Maselli
|A. Kamara RB NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|George Maselli
|D. Swift RB DET
|14
|R.J. White
|D. Adams WR LV
|15
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Jones RB GB
|16
|Adam Aizer
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|17
|Dan Schneier
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|18
|Tera Roberts
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|19
|Meron Berkson
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|20
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fournette RB TB
|21
|Robert Thomas
|D. Samuel WR SF
|22
|Dave Richard
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Evans WR TB
|24
|Chris Towers
|T. Hill WR MIA
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Chris Towers
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PHI
|27
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams RB DEN
|28
|Robert Thomas
|J. Conner RB ARI
|29
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|30
|Meron Berkson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|31
|Tera Roberts
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|32
|Dan Schneier
|C. Akers RB LAR
|33
|Adam Aizer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|34
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|35
|R.J. White
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|36
|George Maselli
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|38
|R.J. White
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|39
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|40
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|41
|Dan Schneier
|D. Moore WR CAR
|42
|Tera Roberts
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|43
|Meron Berkson
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|44
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|45
|Robert Thomas
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|46
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Waller TE LV
|48
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|51
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|52
|Robert Thomas
|G. Kittle TE SF
|53
|Heath Cummings
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|54
|Meron Berkson
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|55
|Tera Roberts
|M. Brown WR ARI
|56
|Dan Schneier
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|57
|Adam Aizer
|A. Dillon RB GB
|58
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|59
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|60
|George Maselli
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|George Maselli
|G. Davis WR BUF
|62
|R.J. White
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|63
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Thomas WR NO
|64
|Adam Aizer
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|65
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|66
|Tera Roberts
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|67
|Meron Berkson
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|68
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|69
|Robert Thomas
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|70
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|72
|Chris Towers
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Chris Towers
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Lazard WR GB
|75
|Dave Richard
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|76
|Robert Thomas
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|77
|Heath Cummings
|R. Woods WR TEN
|78
|Meron Berkson
|D. Harris RB NE
|79
|Tera Roberts
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|80
|Dan Schneier
|K. Murray QB ARI
|81
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|82
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|83
|R.J. White
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|84
|George Maselli
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|George Maselli
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|86
|R.J. White
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|87
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|88
|Adam Aizer
|D. Smith WR PHI
|89
|Dan Schneier
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|90
|Tera Roberts
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|91
|Meron Berkson
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|92
|Heath Cummings
|D. London WR ATL
|93
|Robert Thomas
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|94
|Dave Richard
|T. Brady QB TB
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Cook RB BUF
|96
|Chris Towers
|C. Olave WR NO
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Chris Towers
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|99
|Dave Richard
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|100
|Robert Thomas
|T. Burks WR TEN
|101
|Heath Cummings
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|102
|Meron Berkson
|R. Jones RB KC
|103
|Tera Roberts
|R. Gage WR TB
|104
|Dan Schneier
|K. Toney WR NYG
|105
|Adam Aizer
|C. Watson WR GB
|106
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|107
|R.J. White
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|108
|George Maselli
|R. Penny RB SEA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|George Maselli
|D. Parker WR NE
|110
|R.J. White
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|111
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|112
|Adam Aizer
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|113
|Dan Schneier
|S. Moore WR KC
|114
|Tera Roberts
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|115
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|116
|Heath Cummings
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|117
|Robert Thomas
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|118
|Dave Richard
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|120
|Chris Towers
|J. Landry WR NO
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Chris Towers
|N. Hines RB IND
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. White RB TB
|123
|Dave Richard
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|124
|Robert Thomas
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|125
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|126
|Meron Berkson
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|127
|Tera Roberts
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|128
|Dan Schneier
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|129
|Adam Aizer
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|130
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Moore WR ARI
|131
|R.J. White
|M. Mack RB HOU
|132
|George Maselli
|T. Lance QB SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|George Maselli
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|134
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB MIA
|135
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Williams WR DET
|136
|Adam Aizer
|D. Williams RB ARI
|137
|Dan Schneier
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|138
|Tera Roberts
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|139
|Meron Berkson
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|140
|Heath Cummings
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|141
|Robert Thomas
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|142
|Dave Richard
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|144
|Chris Towers
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Chris Towers
|Z. White RB LV
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|147
|Dave Richard
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|148
|Robert Thomas
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|149
|Heath Cummings
|M. Hardman WR KC
|150
|Meron Berkson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|151
|Tera Roberts
|N. Collins WR HOU
|152
|Dan Schneier
|J. Williams RB DET
|153
|Adam Aizer
|J. Fields QB CHI
|154
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Watkins WR GB
|155
|R.J. White
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|156
|George Maselli
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|George Maselli
|N. Fant TE SEA
|158
|R.J. White
|D. Williams RB ATL
|159
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Green WR ARI
|160
|Adam Aizer
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|161
|Dan Schneier
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|162
|Tera Roberts
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|163
|Meron Berkson
|D. Chark WR DET
|164
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jones WR TEN
|165
|Robert Thomas
|M. Jones WR JAC
|166
|Dave Richard
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Meyers WR NE
|168
|Chris Towers
|D. Carr QB LV
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|T. Hill WR MIA
|3
|25
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|4
|48
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|49
|M. Williams WR LAC
|6
|72
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|7
|73
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|8
|96
|C. Olave WR NO
|9
|97
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|10
|120
|J. Landry WR NO
|11
|121
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|144
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|13
|145
|Z. White RB LV
|14
|168
|D. Carr QB LV
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|23
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|26
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|47
|D. Waller TE LV
|5
|50
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|71
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|74
|A. Lazard WR GB
|8
|95
|J. Cook RB BUF
|9
|98
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|119
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|11
|122
|R. White RB TB
|12
|143
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|13
|146
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|14
|167
|J. Meyers WR NE
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|22
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|27
|J. Williams RB DEN
|4
|46
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|51
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|6
|70
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|7
|75
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|8
|94
|T. Brady QB TB
|9
|99
|T. Patrick WR DEN
|10
|118
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|11
|123
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|12
|142
|O. Beckham Jr. WR LAR
|13
|147
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|14
|166
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|Robert Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|21
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|28
|J. Conner RB ARI
|4
|45
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|52
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|69
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|7
|76
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|8
|93
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|9
|100
|T. Burks WR TEN
|10
|117
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|11
|124
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|141
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|13
|148
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|14
|165
|M. Jones WR JAC
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|20
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|29
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|44
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|5
|53
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|68
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|7
|77
|R. Woods WR TEN
|8
|92
|D. London WR ATL
|9
|101
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|10
|116
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|11
|125
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|12
|140
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|13
|149
|M. Hardman WR KC
|14
|164
|J. Jones WR TEN
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|19
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|30
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|43
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|5
|54
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|67
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|78
|D. Harris RB NE
|8
|91
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|9
|102
|R. Jones RB KC
|10
|115
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|11
|126
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|12
|139
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|13
|150
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|163
|D. Chark WR DET
|Tera Roberts
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|18
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|31
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|42
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|55
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|66
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|79
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|8
|90
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|103
|R. Gage WR TB
|10
|114
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|11
|127
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|12
|138
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|13
|151
|N. Collins WR HOU
|14
|162
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|17
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|32
|C. Akers RB LAR
|4
|41
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|56
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|6
|65
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|7
|80
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|89
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|9
|104
|K. Toney WR NYG
|10
|113
|S. Moore WR KC
|11
|128
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|12
|137
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|13
|152
|J. Williams RB DET
|14
|161
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|16
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|3
|33
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|40
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|57
|A. Dillon RB GB
|6
|64
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|7
|81
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|8
|88
|D. Smith WR PHI
|9
|105
|C. Watson WR GB
|10
|112
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|11
|129
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|12
|136
|D. Williams RB ARI
|13
|153
|J. Fields QB CHI
|14
|160
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|15
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|34
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|39
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|5
|58
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|6
|63
|M. Thomas WR NO
|7
|82
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|8
|87
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|9
|106
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|10
|111
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|11
|130
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|135
|J. Williams WR DET
|13
|154
|S. Watkins WR GB
|14
|159
|A. Green WR ARI
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|14
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|35
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|4
|38
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|59
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|62
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|83
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|8
|86
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|9
|107
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|10
|110
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|11
|131
|M. Mack RB HOU
|12
|134
|S. Michel RB MIA
|13
|155
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|14
|158
|D. Williams RB ATL
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|13
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|36
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|37
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|60
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|6
|61
|G. Davis WR BUF
|7
|84
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|8
|85
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|9
|108
|R. Penny RB SEA
|10
|109
|D. Parker WR NE
|11
|132
|T. Lance QB SF
|12
|133
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|13
|156
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|14
|157
|N. Fant TE SEA