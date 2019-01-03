Fantasy Football Offseason: Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019. Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all the results here.
We're not wasting any time in starting our draft prep for the 2019 season. Even though the NFL playoffs haven't started yet — and well before free agency and the NFL Draft — we're already doing our first PPR mock draft for 2019.
Yes, we're a little obsessed.
But we also like to be prepared. And it's never too early to start looking ahead, as well as learning from the season that just ended. So, here we are.
A lot will change with many of these players with free agency and the NFL Draft, and hopefully we have no major injuries in the NFL playoffs. But this is the first glance of where players might go in PPR drafts heading into next season.
And it was fun to see where some of the buzz-worthy players were selected in this 12-team, 15-round draft. For example, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were both still first-round picks. Bell will definitely be with a new team following his fallout with the Steelers, and Brown could also leave Pittsburgh if his demands to be traded are met.
One owner took a chance on Kareem Hunt (Round 7) and Josh Gordon (Round 14) even though both might not play in 2019. And it was interesting to see where several players coming off significant injuries were selected: Jerrick McKinnon (Round 4), Derrius Guice (Round 5), Hunter Henry (Round 6) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Round 10).
I drafted Guice after starting my team from No. 7 overall with Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Phillip Lindsay and Julian Edelman. In Round 6, I drafted Tevin Coleman, who will likely leave Atlanta as a free agent, and it would be great if he lands a starting job in a prominent offense in 2019 (hello, Kansas City).
My next three picks were young players with upside in Corey Davis, Rashaad Penny and Royce Freeman, who is a handcuff for Lindsday. Hopefully Davis will have a breakout campaign in his third season in the NFL. Penny could also be a steal if he's able to wrest away the starting job from Chris Carson in Seattle next season.
In Round 10, I took a value pick in Adam Humphries, who should remain the slot receiver for Tampa Bay in 2019, and I took a flier on Adrian Peterson in Round 11. He might retire after this year, or he could return to Washington and play in tandem with Guice. Whatever happens with him, he was the best player on the board in my opinion.
My pick in Round 12 might have been my favorite selection with James Washington, who could emerge as a starter in Pittsburgh next season if Brown is traded. We'll see what develops with the Steelers, but Washington playing opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster could lead to plenty of Fantasy production.
I also waited until Round 13 to draft a quarterback, ending up with Cam Newton, who likely fell because of concerns with his shoulder. If he's healthy, this pick is a steal, otherwise I could be looking for another starter. And some of the quarterbacks who went undrafted were Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson.
As you'll find in 2019, you can once again wait for a quarterback on Draft Day and be fine with your Fantasy roster.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, NFL Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|Tommy Tran
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Meron
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|R.J. White
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|5
|Kostos
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Coca
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|8
|Brinson
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|9
|Chris Towers
|L. Bell RB PIT
|10
|Team Darst
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|George Maselli
|A. Brown WR PIT
|12
|Dave Richard
|J. Jones WR ATL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB PIT
|14
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|15
|Team Darst
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|16
|Chris Towers
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|17
|Brinson
|T. Hill WR KC
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Kelce TE KC
|19
|Coca
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|20
|Kostos
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|21
|R.J. White
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|22
|Meron
|M. Evans WR TB
|23
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|24
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|26
|Tommy Tran
|K. Allen WR LAC
|27
|Meron
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|28
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|29
|Kostos
|D. Henry RB TEN
|30
|Coca
|D. Cook RB MIN
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|32
|Brinson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|33
|Chris Towers
|A. Green WR CIN
|34
|Team Darst
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|35
|George Maselli
|C. Carson RB SEA
|36
|Dave Richard
|K. Johnson RB DET
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|38
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB NE
|39
|Team Darst
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|40
|Chris Towers
|K. Golladay WR DET
|41
|Brinson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|43
|Coca
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|44
|Kostos
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|45
|R.J. White
|J. Landry WR CLE
|46
|Meron
|M. Mack RB IND
|47
|Tommy Tran
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|48
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|50
|Tommy Tran
|E. Ebron TE IND
|51
|Meron
|J. White RB NE
|52
|R.J. White
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|53
|Kostos
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|54
|Coca
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Guice RB WAS
|56
|Brinson
|K. Drake RB MIA
|57
|Chris Towers
|M. Ingram RB NO
|58
|Team Darst
|L. Miller RB HOU
|59
|George Maselli
|J. Howard RB CHI
|60
|Dave Richard
|A. Luck QB IND
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|62
|George Maselli
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|63
|Team Darst
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|64
|Chris Towers
|D. Williams RB KC
|65
|Brinson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|67
|Coca
|D. Moore WR CAR
|68
|Kostos
|M. Williams WR LAC
|69
|R.J. White
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|70
|Meron
|E. Engram TE NYG
|71
|Tommy Tran
|D. Pettis WR SF
|72
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Henry TE LAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Hunt RB KC
|74
|Tommy Tran
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|75
|Meron
|M. Jones WR DET
|76
|R.J. White
|D. Watson QB HOU
|77
|Kostos
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|78
|Coca
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Davis WR TEN
|80
|Brinson
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|81
|Chris Towers
|R. Jones RB TB
|82
|Team Darst
|M. Breida RB SF
|83
|George Maselli
|O. Howard TE TB
|84
|Dave Richard
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dave Richard
|A. Miller WR CHI
|86
|George Maselli
|M. Davis RB SEA
|87
|Team Darst
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|88
|Chris Towers
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|89
|Brinson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Penny RB SEA
|91
|Coca
|P. Barber RB TB
|92
|Kostos
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|93
|R.J. White
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|94
|Meron
|S. Watkins WR KC
|95
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|96
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Foster WR BUF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|98
|Tommy Tran
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|99
|Meron
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|100
|R.J. White
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|101
|Kostos
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|102
|Coca
|D. Brees QB NO
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|104
|Brinson
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|105
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|106
|Team Darst
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|107
|George Maselli
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|108
|Dave Richard
|I. Smith RB ATL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dave Richard
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|110
|George Maselli
|G. Tate WR PHI
|111
|Team Darst
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|112
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB GB
|113
|Brinson
|J. Goff QB LAR
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Humphries WR TB
|115
|Coca
|T. Burton TE CHI
|116
|Kostos
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|117
|R.J. White
|J. Adams RB PHI
|118
|Meron
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|119
|Tommy Tran
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|120
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Hyde RB JAC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|122
|Tommy Tran
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|123
|Meron
|G. Allison WR GB
|124
|R.J. White
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|125
|Kostos
|J. Doyle TE IND
|126
|Coca
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|128
|Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|129
|Chris Towers
|M. Lee WR JAC
|130
|Team Darst
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|131
|George Maselli
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|132
|Dave Richard
|D. Walker TE TEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dave Richard
|Bears DST CHI
|134
|George Maselli
|C. Anderson RB LAR
|135
|Team Darst
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|136
|Chris Towers
|Chargers DST LAC
|137
|Brinson
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Washington WR PIT
|139
|Coca
|Ravens DST BAL
|140
|Kostos
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|141
|R.J. White
|J. Cook TE OAK
|142
|Meron
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|143
|Tommy Tran
|J. Winston QB TB
|144
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Andrew Baumhor
|Vikings DST MIN
|146
|Tommy Tran
|Bills DST BUF
|147
|Meron
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|148
|R.J. White
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|149
|Kostos
|J. Ross WR CIN
|150
|Coca
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Newton QB CAR
|152
|Brinson
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|153
|Chris Towers
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|154
|Team Darst
|A. Collins RB BAL
|155
|George Maselli
|T. Smith WR NO
|156
|Dave Richard
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dave Richard
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|158
|George Maselli
|Jaguars DST JAC
|159
|Team Darst
|Rams DST LAR
|160
|Chris Towers
|D. Parker WR MIA
|161
|Brinson
|Cowboys DST DAL
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Texans DST HOU
|163
|Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|164
|Kostos
|Seahawks DST SEA
|165
|R.J. White
|Saints DST NO
|166
|Meron
|Broncos DST DEN
|167
|Tommy Tran
|J. Brown WR BAL
|168
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Gordon WR NE
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|170
|Tommy Tran
|H. Butker K KC
|171
|Meron
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|172
|R.J. White
|W. Lutz K NO
|173
|Kostos
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|174
|Coca
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Elliott K PHI
|176
|Brinson
|B. Maher K DAL
|177
|Chris Towers
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|178
|Team Darst
|S. Janikowski K SEA
|179
|George Maselli
|C. Parkey K CHI
|180
|Dave Richard
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|2
|24
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|25
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|48
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|5
|49
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|6
|72
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|73
|K. Hunt RB KC
|8
|96
|R. Foster WR BUF
|9
|97
|T. Yeldon RB JAC
|10
|120
|C. Hyde RB JAC
|11
|121
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|12
|144
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|13
|145
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|168
|J. Gordon WR NE
|15
|169
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|26
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|47
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|50
|E. Ebron TE IND
|6
|71
|D. Pettis WR SF
|7
|74
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|8
|95
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|9
|98
|E. McGuire RB NYJ
|10
|119
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|11
|122
|I. Crowell RB NYJ
|12
|143
|J. Winston QB TB
|13
|146
|Bills DST BUF
|14
|167
|J. Brown WR BAL
|15
|170
|H. Butker K KC
|Meron
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|27
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|46
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|51
|J. White RB NE
|6
|70
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|75
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|94
|S. Watkins WR KC
|9
|99
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|10
|118
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|11
|123
|G. Allison WR GB
|12
|142
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|13
|147
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|14
|166
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|171
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|21
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|28
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|45
|J. Landry WR CLE
|5
|52
|D. Baldwin WR SEA
|6
|69
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|7
|76
|D. Watson QB HOU
|8
|93
|J. Ajayi RB PHI
|9
|100
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|10
|117
|J. Adams RB PHI
|11
|124
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|12
|141
|J. Cook TE OAK
|13
|148
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|14
|165
|Saints DST NO
|15
|172
|W. Lutz K NO
|Kostos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|20
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|3
|29
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|44
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|5
|53
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|68
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|77
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|92
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|101
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|116
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|125
|J. Doyle TE IND
|12
|140
|J. Wilkins RB IND
|13
|149
|J. Ross WR CIN
|14
|164
|Seahawks DST SEA
|15
|173
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|3
|30
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|43
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|5
|54
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|6
|67
|D. Moore WR CAR
|7
|78
|R. Gronkowski TE NE
|8
|91
|P. Barber RB TB
|9
|102
|D. Brees QB NO
|10
|115
|T. Burton TE CHI
|11
|126
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|12
|139
|Ravens DST BAL
|13
|150
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|14
|163
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|174
|J. Doctson WR WAS
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|18
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|31
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|4
|42
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|55
|D. Guice RB WAS
|6
|66
|T. Coleman RB ATL
|7
|79
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|90
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|103
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|10
|114
|A. Humphries WR TB
|11
|127
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|12
|138
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|151
|C. Newton QB CAR
|14
|162
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|175
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|17
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|32
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|41
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|56
|K. Drake RB MIA
|6
|65
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|80
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|8
|89
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|9
|104
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|10
|113
|J. Goff QB LAR
|11
|128
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|137
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|13
|152
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|14
|161
|Cowboys DST DAL
|15
|176
|B. Maher K DAL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|L. Bell RB PIT
|2
|16
|O. Beckham WR NYG
|3
|33
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|40
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|57
|M. Ingram RB NO
|6
|64
|D. Williams RB KC
|7
|81
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|88
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|105
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|10
|112
|J. Williams RB GB
|11
|129
|M. Lee WR JAC
|12
|136
|Chargers DST LAC
|13
|153
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|14
|160
|D. Parker WR MIA
|15
|177
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Team Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|3
|34
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|4
|39
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|5
|58
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|63
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|7
|82
|M. Breida RB SF
|8
|87
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|106
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|10
|111
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|130
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|12
|135
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|13
|154
|A. Collins RB BAL
|14
|159
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|178
|S. Janikowski K SEA
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Brown WR PIT
|2
|14
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|35
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|38
|S. Michel RB NE
|5
|59
|J. Howard RB CHI
|6
|62
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|83
|O. Howard TE TB
|8
|86
|M. Davis RB SEA
|9
|107
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|10
|110
|G. Tate WR PHI
|11
|131
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|12
|134
|C. Anderson RB LAR
|13
|155
|T. Smith WR NO
|14
|158
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|179
|C. Parkey K CHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|13
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|36
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|37
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|60
|A. Luck QB IND
|6
|61
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|84
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|85
|A. Miller WR CHI
|9
|108
|I. Smith RB ATL
|10
|109
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|11
|132
|D. Walker TE TEN
|12
|133
|Bears DST CHI
|13
|156
|J. Allen QB BUF
|14
|157
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|15
|180
|M. Badgley K LAC
