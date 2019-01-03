Fantasy Football Offseason: Early 2019 Mock Draft

Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019. Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all the results here.

We're not wasting any time in starting our draft prep for the 2019 season. Even though the NFL playoffs haven't started yet — and well before free agency and the NFL Draft — we're already doing our first PPR mock draft for 2019.

Yes, we're a little obsessed.

But we also like to be prepared. And it's never too early to start looking ahead, as well as learning from the season that just ended. So, here we are.

A lot will change with many of these players with free agency and the NFL Draft, and hopefully we have no major injuries in the NFL playoffs. But this is the first glance of where players might go in PPR drafts heading into next season.

And it was fun to see where some of the buzz-worthy players were selected in this 12-team, 15-round draft. For example, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were both still first-round picks. Bell will definitely be with a new team following his fallout with the Steelers, and Brown could also leave Pittsburgh if his demands to be traded are met.

One owner took a chance on Kareem Hunt (Round 7) and Josh Gordon (Round 14) even though both might not play in 2019. And it was interesting to see where several players coming off significant injuries were selected: Jerrick McKinnon (Round 4), Derrius Guice (Round 5), Hunter Henry (Round 6) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Round 10).

I drafted Guice after starting my team from No. 7 overall with Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Phillip Lindsay and Julian Edelman. In Round 6, I drafted Tevin Coleman, who will likely leave Atlanta as a free agent, and it would be great if he lands a starting job in a prominent offense in 2019 (hello, Kansas City).

My next three picks were young players with upside in Corey Davis, Rashaad Penny and Royce Freeman, who is a handcuff for Lindsday. Hopefully Davis will have a breakout campaign in his third season in the NFL. Penny could also be a steal if he's able to wrest away the starting job from Chris Carson in Seattle next season.

In Round 10, I took a value pick in Adam Humphries, who should remain the slot receiver for Tampa Bay in 2019, and I took a flier on Adrian Peterson in Round 11. He might retire after this year, or he could return to Washington and play in tandem with Guice. Whatever happens with him, he was the best player on the board in my opinion.

My pick in Round 12 might have been my favorite selection with James Washington, who could emerge as a starter in Pittsburgh next season if Brown is traded. We'll see what develops with the Steelers, but Washington playing opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster could lead to plenty of Fantasy production.

I also waited until Round 13 to draft a quarterback, ending up with Cam Newton, who likely fell because of concerns with his shoulder. If he's healthy, this pick is a steal, otherwise I could be looking for another starter. And some of the quarterbacks who went undrafted were Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson.

As you'll find in 2019, you can once again wait for a quarterback on Draft Day and be fine with your Fantasy roster.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  2. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  4. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  5. Nick Kostos, CBS Sports HQ Host
  6. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  10. J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
  11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  12. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Andrew Baumhor T. Gurley RB LAR
2 Tommy Tran S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Meron E. Elliott RB DAL
4 R.J. White C. McCaffrey RB CAR
5 Kostos A. Kamara RB NO
6 Coca D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
8 Brinson M. Gordon RB LAC
9 Chris Towers L. Bell RB PIT
10 Team Darst M. Thomas WR NO
11 George Maselli A. Brown WR PIT
12 Dave Richard J. Jones WR ATL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dave Richard J. Conner RB PIT
14 George Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
15 Team Darst D. Johnson RB ARI
16 Chris Towers O. Beckham WR NYG
17 Brinson T. Hill WR KC
18 Jamey Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC
19 Coca A. Thielen WR MIN
20 Kostos A. Cooper WR DAL
21 R.J. White J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
22 Meron M. Evans WR TB
23 Tommy Tran Z. Ertz TE PHI
24 Andrew Baumhor T. Hilton WR IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Andrew Baumhor J. Mixon RB CIN
26 Tommy Tran K. Allen WR LAC
27 Meron S. Diggs WR MIN
28 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
29 Kostos D. Henry RB TEN
30 Coca D. Cook RB MIN
31 Jamey Eisenberg P. Lindsay RB DEN
32 Brinson G. Kittle TE SF
33 Chris Towers A. Green WR CIN
34 Team Darst B. Cooks WR LAR
35 George Maselli C. Carson RB SEA
36 Dave Richard K. Johnson RB DET
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
38 George Maselli S. Michel RB NE
39 Team Darst T. Cohen RB CHI
40 Chris Towers K. Golladay WR DET
41 Brinson R. Woods WR LAR
42 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
43 Coca T. Boyd WR CIN
44 Kostos L. Fournette RB JAC
45 R.J. White J. Landry WR CLE
46 Meron M. Mack RB IND
47 Tommy Tran C. Sutton WR DEN
48 Andrew Baumhor J. McKinnon RB SF
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Andrew Baumhor R. Anderson WR NYJ
50 Tommy Tran E. Ebron TE IND
51 Meron J. White RB NE
52 R.J. White D. Baldwin WR SEA
53 Kostos A. Rodgers QB GB
54 Coca G. Edwards RB BAL
55 Jamey Eisenberg D. Guice RB WAS
56 Brinson K. Drake RB MIA
57 Chris Towers M. Ingram RB NO
58 Team Darst L. Miller RB HOU
59 George Maselli J. Howard RB CHI
60 Dave Richard A. Luck QB IND
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
62 George Maselli T. Lockett WR SEA
63 Team Darst C. Ridley WR ATL
64 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC
65 Brinson C. Godwin WR TB
66 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB ATL
67 Coca D. Moore WR CAR
68 Kostos M. Williams WR LAC
69 R.J. White D. Freeman RB ATL
70 Meron E. Engram TE NYG
71 Tommy Tran D. Pettis WR SF
72 Andrew Baumhor H. Henry TE LAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Andrew Baumhor K. Hunt RB KC
74 Tommy Tran L. McCoy RB BUF
75 Meron M. Jones WR DET
76 R.J. White D. Watson QB HOU
77 Kostos W. Fuller WR HOU
78 Coca R. Gronkowski TE NE
79 Jamey Eisenberg C. Davis WR TEN
80 Brinson A. Robinson WR CHI
81 Chris Towers R. Jones RB TB
82 Team Darst M. Breida RB SF
83 George Maselli O. Howard TE TB
84 Dave Richard A. Jeffery WR PHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dave Richard A. Miller WR CHI
86 George Maselli M. Davis RB SEA
87 Team Darst S. Shepard WR NYG
88 Chris Towers D. Njoku TE CLE
89 Brinson A. Ekeler RB LAC
90 Jamey Eisenberg R. Penny RB SEA
91 Coca P. Barber RB TB
92 Kostos C. Kirk WR ARI
93 R.J. White J. Ajayi RB PHI
94 Meron S. Watkins WR KC
95 Tommy Tran Z. Jones WR BUF
96 Andrew Baumhor R. Foster WR BUF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Andrew Baumhor T. Yeldon RB JAC
98 Tommy Tran E. McGuire RB NYJ
99 Meron D. Lewis RB TEN
100 R.J. White E. Sanders WR DEN
101 Kostos D. Foreman RB HOU
102 Coca D. Brees QB NO
103 Jamey Eisenberg R. Freeman RB DEN
104 Brinson M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
105 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB CLE
106 Team Darst C. Herndon TE NYJ
107 George Maselli J. Samuels RB PIT
108 Dave Richard I. Smith RB ATL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dave Richard K. Dixon RB BAL
110 George Maselli G. Tate WR PHI
111 Team Darst M. Ryan QB ATL
112 Chris Towers J. Williams RB GB
113 Brinson J. Goff QB LAR
114 Jamey Eisenberg A. Humphries WR TB
115 Coca T. Burton TE CHI
116 Kostos M. Gallup WR DAL
117 R.J. White J. Adams RB PHI
118 Meron R. Wilson QB SEA
119 Tommy Tran J. Garoppolo QB SF
120 Andrew Baumhor C. Hyde RB JAC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Andrew Baumhor M. Sanu WR ATL
122 Tommy Tran I. Crowell RB NYJ
123 Meron G. Allison WR GB
124 R.J. White K. Coutee WR HOU
125 Kostos J. Doyle TE IND
126 Coca D. Westbrook WR JAC
127 Jamey Eisenberg A. Peterson RB WAS
128 Brinson N. Hines RB IND
129 Chris Towers M. Lee WR JAC
130 Team Darst A. Callaway WR CLE
131 George Maselli I. Thomas TE CAR
132 Dave Richard D. Walker TE TEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dave Richard Bears DST CHI
134 George Maselli C. Anderson RB LAR
135 Team Darst B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
136 Chris Towers Chargers DST LAC
137 Brinson M. Goodwin WR SF
138 Jamey Eisenberg J. Washington WR PIT
139 Coca Ravens DST BAL
140 Kostos J. Wilkins RB IND
141 R.J. White J. Cook TE OAK
142 Meron B. Mayfield QB CLE
143 Tommy Tran J. Winston QB TB
144 Andrew Baumhor P. Rivers QB LAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Andrew Baumhor Vikings DST MIN
146 Tommy Tran Bills DST BUF
147 Meron A. Wilson WR MIA
148 R.J. White K. Ballage RB MIA
149 Kostos J. Ross WR CIN
150 Coca L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
151 Jamey Eisenberg C. Newton QB CAR
152 Brinson G. Bernard RB CIN
153 Chris Towers C. Wentz QB PHI
154 Team Darst A. Collins RB BAL
155 George Maselli T. Smith WR NO
156 Dave Richard J. Allen QB BUF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dave Richard C. Edmonds RB ARI
158 George Maselli Jaguars DST JAC
159 Team Darst Rams DST LAR
160 Chris Towers D. Parker WR MIA
161 Brinson Cowboys DST DAL
162 Jamey Eisenberg Texans DST HOU
163 Coca J. Tucker K BAL
164 Kostos Seahawks DST SEA
165 R.J. White Saints DST NO
166 Meron Broncos DST DEN
167 Tommy Tran J. Brown WR BAL
168 Andrew Baumhor J. Gordon WR NE
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Andrew Baumhor G. Zuerlein K LAR
170 Tommy Tran H. Butker K KC
171 Meron S. Gostkowski K NE
172 R.J. White W. Lutz K NO
173 Kostos K. Fairbairn K HOU
174 Coca J. Doctson WR WAS
175 Jamey Eisenberg J. Elliott K PHI
176 Brinson B. Maher K DAL
177 Chris Towers A. Vinatieri K IND
178 Team Darst S. Janikowski K SEA
179 George Maselli C. Parkey K CHI
180 Dave Richard M. Badgley K LAC
Team by Team
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 1 T. Gurley RB LAR
2 24 T. Hilton WR IND
3 25 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 48 J. McKinnon RB SF
5 49 R. Anderson WR NYJ
6 72 H. Henry TE LAC
7 73 K. Hunt RB KC
8 96 R. Foster WR BUF
9 97 T. Yeldon RB JAC
10 120 C. Hyde RB JAC
11 121 M. Sanu WR ATL
12 144 P. Rivers QB LAC
13 145 Vikings DST MIN
14 168 J. Gordon WR NE
15 169 G. Zuerlein K LAR
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 26 K. Allen WR LAC
4 47 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 50 E. Ebron TE IND
6 71 D. Pettis WR SF
7 74 L. McCoy RB BUF
8 95 Z. Jones WR BUF
9 98 E. McGuire RB NYJ
10 119 J. Garoppolo QB SF
11 122 I. Crowell RB NYJ
12 143 J. Winston QB TB
13 146 Bills DST BUF
14 167 J. Brown WR BAL
15 170 H. Butker K KC
Meron
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 M. Evans WR TB
3 27 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 46 M. Mack RB IND
5 51 J. White RB NE
6 70 E. Engram TE NYG
7 75 M. Jones WR DET
8 94 S. Watkins WR KC
9 99 D. Lewis RB TEN
10 118 R. Wilson QB SEA
11 123 G. Allison WR GB
12 142 B. Mayfield QB CLE
13 147 A. Wilson WR MIA
14 166 Broncos DST DEN
15 171 S. Gostkowski K NE
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 21 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 28 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 45 J. Landry WR CLE
5 52 D. Baldwin WR SEA
6 69 D. Freeman RB ATL
7 76 D. Watson QB HOU
8 93 J. Ajayi RB PHI
9 100 E. Sanders WR DEN
10 117 J. Adams RB PHI
11 124 K. Coutee WR HOU
12 141 J. Cook TE OAK
13 148 K. Ballage RB MIA
14 165 Saints DST NO
15 172 W. Lutz K NO
Kostos
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 A. Cooper WR DAL
3 29 D. Henry RB TEN
4 44 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 53 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 68 M. Williams WR LAC
7 77 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 92 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 101 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 116 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 125 J. Doyle TE IND
12 140 J. Wilkins RB IND
13 149 J. Ross WR CIN
14 164 Seahawks DST SEA
15 173 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 A. Thielen WR MIN
3 30 D. Cook RB MIN
4 43 T. Boyd WR CIN
5 54 G. Edwards RB BAL
6 67 D. Moore WR CAR
7 78 R. Gronkowski TE NE
8 91 P. Barber RB TB
9 102 D. Brees QB NO
10 115 T. Burton TE CHI
11 126 D. Westbrook WR JAC
12 139 Ravens DST BAL
13 150 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
14 163 J. Tucker K BAL
15 174 J. Doctson WR WAS
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Adams WR GB
2 18 T. Kelce TE KC
3 31 P. Lindsay RB DEN
4 42 J. Edelman WR NE
5 55 D. Guice RB WAS
6 66 T. Coleman RB ATL
7 79 C. Davis WR TEN
8 90 R. Penny RB SEA
9 103 R. Freeman RB DEN
10 114 A. Humphries WR TB
11 127 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 138 J. Washington WR PIT
13 151 C. Newton QB CAR
14 162 Texans DST HOU
15 175 J. Elliott K PHI
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 17 T. Hill WR KC
3 32 G. Kittle TE SF
4 41 R. Woods WR LAR
5 56 K. Drake RB MIA
6 65 C. Godwin WR TB
7 80 A. Robinson WR CHI
8 89 A. Ekeler RB LAC
9 104 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 113 J. Goff QB LAR
11 128 N. Hines RB IND
12 137 M. Goodwin WR SF
13 152 G. Bernard RB CIN
14 161 Cowboys DST DAL
15 176 B. Maher K DAL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 L. Bell RB PIT
2 16 O. Beckham WR NYG
3 33 A. Green WR CIN
4 40 K. Golladay WR DET
5 57 M. Ingram RB NO
6 64 D. Williams RB KC
7 81 R. Jones RB TB
8 88 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 105 D. Johnson RB CLE
10 112 J. Williams RB GB
11 129 M. Lee WR JAC
12 136 Chargers DST LAC
13 153 C. Wentz QB PHI
14 160 D. Parker WR MIA
15 177 A. Vinatieri K IND
Team Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 D. Johnson RB ARI
3 34 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 39 T. Cohen RB CHI
5 58 L. Miller RB HOU
6 63 C. Ridley WR ATL
7 82 M. Breida RB SF
8 87 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 106 C. Herndon TE NYJ
10 111 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 130 A. Callaway WR CLE
12 135 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 154 A. Collins RB BAL
14 159 Rams DST LAR
15 178 S. Janikowski K SEA
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Brown WR PIT
2 14 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 35 C. Carson RB SEA
4 38 S. Michel RB NE
5 59 J. Howard RB CHI
6 62 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 83 O. Howard TE TB
8 86 M. Davis RB SEA
9 107 J. Samuels RB PIT
10 110 G. Tate WR PHI
11 131 I. Thomas TE CAR
12 134 C. Anderson RB LAR
13 155 T. Smith WR NO
14 158 Jaguars DST JAC
15 179 C. Parkey K CHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jones WR ATL
2 13 J. Conner RB PIT
3 36 K. Johnson RB DET
4 37 A. Jones RB GB
5 60 A. Luck QB IND
6 61 C. Kupp WR LAR
7 84 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 85 A. Miller WR CHI
9 108 I. Smith RB ATL
10 109 K. Dixon RB BAL
11 132 D. Walker TE TEN
12 133 Bears DST CHI
13 156 J. Allen QB BUF
14 157 C. Edmonds RB ARI
15 180 M. Badgley K LAC
