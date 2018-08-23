Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from advanced model that nailed Mark Ingram's huge season

You can win or lose your draft in the middle and late rounds. That's where you'll run into the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts. If you use accurate, proven 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, you'll have a major leg up over your competition. If not, you'll be lost at sea without a compass. Just ask anyone who drafted Saints RB Mark Ingram last year. Many experts had Ingram as the 18th overall running back in their Fantasy Football rankings, but in the end, even with Alvin Kamara's breakthrough season, Ingram had over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and a dozen touchdowns, winning leagues week after week.

The team at SportsLine was all over Ingram from the start, saying he'd be an RB1 despite a crowded depth chart that included Kamara and Adrian Peterson. Sure enough, their projections were dead-on and Ingram finished as the sixth-best running back. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the ninth round.

Kupp was the No. 2 rookie receiver in Fantasy last year and scored the most points among the Rams receivers. Kupp and quarterback Jared Goff built a solid rapport in 2017, which resulted in Kupp scoring double-digit Fantasy points in a standard league in six of 15 games. Plus, he was fourth in red-zone targets in the entire NFL with 23. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Kupp giving drafters similar production as receivers like Michael Crabtree (seventh-round ADP), Brandin Cooks (seventh), and Larry Fitzgerald (sixth).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, who has an affordable ADP in the fifth round.

Coleman is one of the ultimate 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers. He has scored 19 touchdowns the last two seasons and logged over 900 yards from scrimmage last year. With the Falcons' offense now in its second season under Steve Sarkisian, look for Coleman's numbers to continue to boom. And if Devonta Freeman missed any time, Coleman would be a shoe-in RB1. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say Coleman will give you similar production to Joe Mixon, Jordan Howard, and LeSean McCoy, who are all going off the board two rounds earlier.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

