Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that called Christian McCaffrey's big year

Although every NFL team played a preseason game over the weekend, the biggest news of the season thus far came off the field Saturday night, as Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shockingly announced his retirement. The 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner, Luck was battling calf and ankle injuries that kept him out of workouts and game action. Luck's retirement throws a major wrench into 2019 Fantasy football rankings, removing one of the top quarterback options. The news also vaults Jacoby Brissett into the starter's role in Indianapolis, but leaves a huge production hole for the Colts, as Brissett can't be asked to replace the 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdowns that Luck provided last season. But could he be one of the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts to target? And where should Colts players like Marlon Mack, T.Y. Hilton, and Eric Ebron be in your Fantasy football rankings 2019?

Last year, the team at SportsLine was all over Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey from the start and had him rated as the No. 9 running back before he ever stepped foot on an NFL field. Needless to say, he didn't disappoint.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. A primary reason Jones is being undervalued is the knee injury that ended his 2018 season after nine games. Now fully healed and ready to roll, coach Matt Patricia is counting on Jones to replicate his 2017 production of 1,101 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, his fourth straight season of improved output. Jones' value also benefits from a career 15.0 yards per reception average.

The sixth-year veteran will share targets with Kenny Golladay, but Jones played every snap with the first-string offense in the Lions' Week 3 game against the Bills and had three targets. Jones has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 105 overall, but SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say he'll yield the same production as Alshon Jeffery, Tyler Boyd, Calvin Ridley, and A.J. Green, who are all going off the board three rounds earlier.

The model is also projecting Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. We haven't seen Shepard yet this preseason as he recovers from a thumb injury, but the Giants' training staff is confident he'll be 100 percent for New York's opening salvo against the Cowboys.

Shepard is on the precipice of a breakout because he should have an expanded role in the offense this season. Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns during the offseason and saw 28.5 percent of the targets in the 12 games he played. Those targets are now up for grabs, and Shepard's chief competition, Golden Tate, will start the season serving a four-game suspension for PEDs. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 predict that Shepard will put up similar numbers to receivers like Jarvis Landry and D.J. Moore, who are being drafted two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Panthers wideout D.J. Moore as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. Moore's value lies in the health of quarterback Cam Newton, who sprained an ankle in last week's loss to the Patriots. If Newton is limited heading into Week 1 of the regular season, Moore's value will plummet.

Moore also must contend with fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who has shown more dynamic big-play ability in training camp and a clear rapport with Newton on and off the field. Moore caught 82 passes for 788 yards and two touchdowns last season, his first in the pros. But the presence of Samuel and McCaffrey has limited his 2019 preseason output to two catches for 11 yards over three games. According to the model, Moore ranks behind eight wide receivers who have a Fantasy football ADP 2019 of 80 even though he's being drafted 73rd in standard 12-team leagues.

