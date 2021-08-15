Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott let it slip during HBO's "Hard Knocks" that his devastating ankle injury last year required a second surgery, but so far during training camp, the bigger concern for the two-time Pro Bowler has been a sore throwing arm. The injury sidelined Prescott for a week, but the Cowboys have a plan to work him back in. Between the secret ankle surgery and lingering shoulder issue, should you drop Prescott in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

There's plenty of value at quarterback entering this season, and several youngsters could be among the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts just like Justin Herbert was a season ago. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson appear to be locked in as starters, while Trey Lance is closing in on Jimmy Garoppolo as the top quarterback in San Francisco. Can any of these players be NFL Fantasy football breakouts 2021? Before making any 2021 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson would be a breakout. He had an eighth-round ADP, but SportsLine's model had him listed ahead of players such as Leonard Fournette, Tarik Cohen and D'Andre Swift, all of whom were being drafted earlier. The result: Gibson piled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns, making him a top-20 Fantasy back.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021, identifying several potential Fantasy football breakouts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Saints tight end Adam Trautman. With Jared Cook joining the Chargers and Taysom Hill competing to become the starting quarterback in New Orleans, the Saints suddenly have a significant need for tight end productivity. Trautman is the next man up for Sean Payton, who has helped turn the likes of Cook, Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Coby Fleener, and Benjamin Watson into productive Fantasy football tight ends.

Trautman was a third-round pick out of Dayton in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in 15 games as a rookie, catching 15 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown while playing on 47.0 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Now, Trautman figures to be on the field more with Nick Vannett being the only other tight end on the roster with regular game experience. That's a big reason why the model ranks Trautman ahead of established starters like Eric Ebron and Logan Thomas.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Patriots running back Damien Harris. Heading into his third season, Harris has shown flashes, but has still only played in 12 games. However, when he was at full strength in 2020, he looked like the best early-down option Bill Belichick has had in some time.

Harris received double-digit carries in nine of the 10 games he played and averaged an impressive 5.0 yards per carry on his way to 691 yards and two scores. Harris only had five receptions, which limits his PPR value, but he should see 15 carries per game this season, while his 1.70 yards created per touch last year ranked ninth among all running backs. That's why the model likes him ahead of seventh-round options like Chase Edmonds and Leonard Fournette despite having a 10th-round 2021 Fantasy football ADP.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a second-year running back who will significantly outperform his 2021 Fantasy football ADP. He's going in the third round on average, but the model says he'll outperform second-round options like Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which running back shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Antonio Gibson's huge season, and find out.