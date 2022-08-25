Only two true quarterback battles remain as the NFL regular season approaches. Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky are dueling in Pittsburgh, while it's Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock in Seattle. The winner of those battles still might not be at the top of the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but keeping an eye on battles across the league is an important part of your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Stars losing playing time is a sure-fire way for them to become 2022 Fantasy football busts. Which veterans near the top of the Fantasy football rankings 2022 are in danger of seeing regression and who should you avoid in your 2022 Fantasy football picks? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After leading a stunning charge to the Super Bowl last season, Burrow is skyrocketing in the 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings. He's going off the board close to the top 50, according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

He's certainly a QB1 option in Fantasy, but SportsLine's model has found five other quarterbacks who will be more productive, but are going off the board later in drafts. Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins are all graded as better options. You can even get similar results from Trey Lance, who is going off the board almost 40 picks later than him, on average, making Burrow one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts you need to steer clear of.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Reports about Aiyuk's relationship with quarterback Trey Lance have been encouraging, but reviews about his form in practices and training camp have been mixed. Fantasy owners willing to roster him are doing so with a measure of optimism, as he'll head into the regular season without having been featured in any of the team's preseason games.

Aiyuk finished with 826 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021, but those numbers fell short of what was expected following a rookie season in which he had more receptions and total touchdowns. A big part of Lance's game comes down to his running ability, which only serves to limit Aiyuk's volume in the passing game even more this season. The model projects Aiyuk to finish short of other players with a lower 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Skyy Moore, Russell Gage and Donovan Peoples-Jones. See which other Fantasy football busts 2022 to avoid here.

