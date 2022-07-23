With the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortened NFL preseason leading to higher injury rates than ever, owners will need to build deep rosters. Avoiding players who might be too injury-prone or who won't live up to their 2022 Fantasy football ADP will be critical. In recent years, we've seen superstars like Todd Gurley, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley all fail to live up to high first-round draft slots and cost owners dearly, but who are some of the 2022 Fantasy football busts to avoid? A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you steer clear of potential problematic players. So as you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, SportsLine's model accurately predicted that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was being dramatically overvalued. He was being drafted around in the fifth round on average, but SportsLine predicted he wasn't even close to being one of the top 20 wide receivers. Jones wound up turning in an incredibly disappointing stat line, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football bust last season. It also nailed Jonathan Taylor's big season and was all over Jaylen Waddle to outperform his Fantasy football ADP. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Over the course of his six-year NFL career, Elliott has never produced fewer than 1,252 scrimmage yards or eight total touchdowns in a season. That consistency is a big reason why he's coming off the board in the middle of the third round on average according to the 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

However, Elliott has only averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per reception over the last two seasons after averaging 4.6 yards per tote and 8.6 yards per catch his first four seasons. Elliott's 4.5 yards per touch ranked 35th among NFL running backs in 2021, while his 2.5 percent breakaway run rate (runs of 15 yards or more) was 45th. With Tony Pollard eating into his touches over the last two years, the model predicts he finishes outside the top 30 running backs in 2022.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Expectations were high for Edwards-Helaire when he was drafted into the NFL's best offense, and he showed some of the versatility that helped make him the first running back off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft during his rookie season.

However, Edwards-Helaire went from producing 84.6 scrimmage yards per game as a rookie to just 64.6 in his second season. Plus, he's already missed 10 games in his two-year NFL career. With the Chiefs adding Ronald Jones in free agency, Edwards-Helaire could see his workload cut into considerably in 2022 and the injury risk is still high. That's a big reason why the model doesn't see him living up to his RB2 draft status, predicting he finishes outside the top 35 running backs for 2022.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

