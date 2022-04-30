Besides the anticipation of Justin Fields taking over the offense, Bears fans were also buzzing about wide receiver Darnell Mooney prior to last season. After trading Anthony Miller to Houston, Mooney showed promise in the first half of the year, but was featured throughout the second half of the season. Before the Bears' bye, Mooney averaged six targets per game, but afterwards, he had three games with at least 13 targets and averaged 10.1 over the final eight contests. Where should Mooney, Fields. and every player be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Identifying players who emerge over the course of the season is key to picking out 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Part of your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep also involves pinpointing consistent wide receivers who can provide your team with a reliable point floor on a weekly basis. Before making any 2022 Fantasy football picks, check out the Fantasy football rankings 2022 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2022 NFL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NFL rankings. The projections can help you create a 2022 Fantasy football strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2022 Fantasy football picks possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2022 NFL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The model is extremely high on Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. With Emmanuel Sanders no longer on the roster, the path is clear for Davis to slot into the Bills' primary offensive sets. Davis opened the season with two catches on five targets in Week 1, but didn't break out until Week 10 against the Jets, when he turned three catches into 105 yards.

After that, Davis saw his baseline of targets gradually increase, with an average of eight per game in his final four regular season appearances. Quarterback Josh Allen threw the fourth-most passes in the NFL last season, and the Bills' offense shouldn't be expected to slow down despite the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Giants. Between what he showed last season and his opportunity in 2022, the model predicts Davis holds more value than receivers like Courtland Sutton, Chris Godwin, and D.J. Chark.

Another shocker: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady struggles, even though he led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) last season. Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason before deciding to return for the 2022 NFL season.

The 44-year-old signal caller is coming back for a 23rd season in the NFL, but SportsLine's model sees Brady falling victim to Father Time. Brady has thrown double-digit interceptions in three of his last four seasons, and he threw one touchdown or none in three of his final six games last season. SportsLine's model is fading Brady in 2022, ranking him well outside the top 75 overall and below quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

How to find 2022 Fantasy football rankings

The model has also made the call on where Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. rank coming off ACL injuries, and it also has one second-year running back ranked over 30 spots ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley. You can only see the latest Fantasy football rankings 2022 here.

So what's the exact value of every Fantasy-relevant NFL player in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which running back will provide shocking value? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.