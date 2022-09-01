Identifying potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers is a top priority as owners finalize their 2022 Fantasy football strategy. One of the names generating buzz this preseason is Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. He's been Buffalo's fourth or fifth wide receiver for the last several years, but he's set to assume the Cole Beasley role in the Bills' offense after Beasley's contract expired. Beasley had 82 receptions each of the last two years, so could McKenzie be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts? A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer that question and help you identify the players with the potential to outperform their 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damien Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. After producing career-highs with 77 receptions for 983 yards in 2021, Kirk received a four-year, $72 million contract to join the Jaguars.

Kirk should slot in as the top option in Doug Pederson's offense and his upside is likely to be tethered to the development of former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson product had a tough time playing for ex-coach Urban Meyer, but Pederson's presence should be beneficial and he should look Kirk's way regularly. That's why the model sees him as a top-30 option despite the fact that he's been the 42nd receiver off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Cardinals running back James Conner. The former Steeler was reborn in the desert and posted 18 touchdowns to go along with 1,127 yards from scrimmage last season. Conner proved to be one of the NFL's best goal-line backs and coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't hesitate to use him in those situations.

Over the last two seasons, the Cardinals have the second-most goal-to-go rushing attempts in the NFL, and since 2017 no RB (min. 25 carries) has a higher TD conversion percentage on goal-to-go situations than Conner. That's combining quantity with quality, so there's reason to believe Conner's high TD count will maintain. He currently has a third-round 2022 Fantasy football ADP in 12-team leagues, but the model is higher on him and ranks him ahead of Aaron Jones and Saquon Barkley, who both currently have second-round ADPs. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2022 to pick here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance?