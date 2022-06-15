The Los Angeles Rams' running back room was in a steady state of flux for much of last season after 2020 second-rounder Cam Akers tore his Achilles just before the start of the season. What should have been a season-ending injury ended up healing in time for Akers to make a return in the last week of the season. After the Rams traded for Sony Michel to fill in for Akers last season, they let him walk in free agency to Miami. Their vote of confidence should be a welcome sign for those including Akers in their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, but where should he be in your 2022 fantasy football rankings? Is he one of the 2022 fantasy football sleepers to target? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker. Since Tom Brady left two seasons ago and Julian Edelman retired, the Patriots haven't had much production from the wide receiver position, but head coach Bill Belichick is certainly hoping that Parker can change that.

In seven seasons with the Dolphins, Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns, highlighted by a 2019 season in which he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine scores. Parker missed seven games in 2021, but ranked 19th in the NFL in air yards share (33.0 percent) and gives Mac Jones a downfield threat he hasn't had thus far. That's a big reason why the model ranks Parker ahead of receivers like Treylon Burks and Drake London, who are going three rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Jaguars running back James Robinson. He is coming back from a torn Achilles suffered late last season against the Jets. His injury surely sunk the fantasy playoff hopes of many, but the Jaguars haven't made any significant changes in the offseason that suggest they're not counting on him in 2022.

Even during one of the most dysfunctional seasons any franchise has ever had, Robinson still had 767 yards and eight rushing touchdowns with a 4.7 yards per carry average prior to his injury. Jacksonville selected Travis Etienne in the first round in 2021, but the two backs should have separate roles this season. As long as Robinson stays on schedule with his recovery, the model projects he will have a stronger season than others like A.J. Dillon and Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.