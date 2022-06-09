With mandatory minicamps now just a week away and NFL training camps scheduled to open in a little over a month, we're barreling towards football season, and Fantasy football owners are beginning their prep work. It's been an extraordinarily busy NFL offseason with free agency, the NFL draft and an active trade market, so figuring out how these roster changes impact productivity will be key. Tyreek Hill has been as reliable of a wide receiver as you'll find in the NFL over the last five years, but he'll begin a new chapter with the Dolphins after being acquired in a blockbuster NFL trade.

Will Hill be as productive playing with an unproven quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa after playing with perennial MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, or will his productivity suffer? A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer that question and also help lead you to some of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers who can outperform their Fantasy football ADP and help you build a deep and talented roster. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns running back Nick Chubb. The former Georgia star was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he's very clearly established himself as one of the best backs in the NFL over the last four years, rushing for 4,816 yards and 36 touchdowns during that span.

However, he has missed seven games the last two seasons and a timeshare with Kareem Hunt has led Chubb's ADP to slip to 39.67 in early 2022 Fantasy football drafts. But Chubb has already signed an extension and Hunt is in the final year of his deal, leading to speculation that he could be traded. Regardless, it's clear that Chubb is in line to dominate early-down work in Cleveland and the model likes him to outperform Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift, who are being drafted a round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick. Now entering his fifth year in the NFL after going undrafted out of Utah, Patrick has established himself as a solid No. 3 option in the Denver receiving corps and has produced solid numbers over the last two seasons despite a lack of stability at the quarterback position.

Now that the Broncos have acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade, Patrick should see an uptick in productivity after catching 104 passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons. And with Broncos No. 2 receiver Jerry Jeudy dealing with off-the-field issues and a recent groin injury, Patrick could be Denver's No. 2 option. That's a big reason why the model ranks Patrick ahead of receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Lazard who are going at least 15 picks earlier on average.

