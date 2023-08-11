The NFL Kickoff Game is less than a month away and Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing. Fantasy football injuries are an inevitability, but building depth with your 2023 Fantasy football picks is critical to surviving the extended NFL season. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will begin the season on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last season and an exact timeline for his return is unclear. How should you handle Murray in your upcoming drafts and how might his absence impact other Fantasy-relevant Cardinals like James Conner and Marquise Brown in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Which 2023 Fantasy football busts won't live up to their 2023 Fantasy football ADP?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Chicago signed Kmet to a four-year, $50 million extension and have designs on making him a focal point of an offense that hopes to be improved. However, the Bears also bolstered their tight end and wide receiver rooms, meaning there will be more competition for reps and targets in an offense that will still be run-heavy.

Kmet was targeted 69 times in 2022 and finished with 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he'll have veterans Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis in the mix for reps, while new No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore will be the focal point of the passing attack. Combine all that with Kmet's touchdown dependency and it's easy to see why the model ranks him outside its top 15 PPR tight ends despite the fact that he's the 12th TE off the board on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He saw declines in almost every major category last year, falling from WR12 to WR26. His Pro Football Focus receiving grade, target share and yards per route run all suffered compared to his 2021 accolades.

Ja'Marr Chase clearly separated himself from Higgins in Cincinnati's wide receiver pecking order, setting Higgins up for another disappointing Fantasy season. He is also entering the final year of his deal with the Bengals, so contract negotiations have been a distraction during training camp. SportsLine's model has Higgins ranked behind wideouts like Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and DeAndre Hopkins, who are all available later in most drafts. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

