The Chargers went all-in on quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason, signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million dollar deal that gives him the highest annual average value in the league at $52.5 million. Fantasy players who picked Herbert early last season, however, were not as impressed with his 2022 campaign. After Herbert was Fantasy QB3 in the entire league in 2021, he dropped back to No. 10 overall in 2022 and arguably became one of the Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. The Ohio State product has unquestioned talent, but he remains one of the most injury-prone backs in the league. He missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury and that same issue kept him sidelined into the 2022 season. He ultimately appeared in eight games last season but had fewer than 100 carries and scored just twice. Now, he's missed some training camp time in 2023 with an undisclosed injury.

Despite an extensive injury history that dates back to high school, he's still going off the board in the fifth round according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP. He's projected to produce less than sixth-round backs Javonte Williams and David Montgomery. That makes Dobbins one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid this season.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Rams running back Cam Akers. The 24-year-old wasn't a highly effective rusher last season, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, 32nd among qualified runners. Akers missed nearly the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles in the offseason following his rookie year and hasn't shown the flashes many hoped for when the Rams selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Akers isn't heavily involved in the passing game, which takes away from his Fantasy football appeal nowadays. He was targeted only 18 times in 15 games last season, far below the average successful running back in recent seasons. The Rams' offense struggled last season and there's no guarantee it will return to Super Bowl form. If the Rams fall behind early like they did much of last season, that means more pass attempts for quarterback Matthew Stafford, which translates to fewer snaps for Akers. He's being drafted as RB23, but the model barely has Akers inside the top 30 at his position. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 24 wide receivers for 2023 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid, and which receiver will fail to live up to expectations in 2023? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Ezekiel Elliott in 2022, and find out.