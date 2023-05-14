Rookie tight ends may not be among the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts and 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, even if they have a prominent role in their team's offense. Last season's top rookie tight end was Denver Broncos third-round pick Greg Dulcich, who played in 10 games and finished with 411 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions. Kyle Pitts, who was an exception to the trend in 2021, followed up his 1,000-yard rookie season with just 356 yards on 28 catches and two scores. Now, owners will need to decide where to place Dulcich and Pitts in their 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Astute 2023 Fantasy football draft prep will help you target young tight ends who could make a difference if you miss out on big names like Travis Kelce or Greg Kittle.

Finding a player like Dulcic, who had at least 50 yards or a touchdown in six of his ten games could make a huge difference for your team.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler's first season in Denver was a disappointment, as Wilson was sacked a league-high 55 times while throwing for just 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and six fumbles.

However, there's optimism that Wilson can turn his career around under new head coach Sean Payton, a Super Bowl winner with a proven pedigree as a quarterback whisperer. Wilson closed last season out on a high note, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Chargers. The model ranks him as its No. 11 quarterback for 2023 despite the fact that he's been the 19th QB off the board on average early this season.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid as one of its top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. Rather than trade for DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, the Bills opted to add another weapon in the passing game through the draft. Stefon Diggs has been a strong overall wide receiver and Gabe Davis is a burner over the top, but Kincaid can be the physical receiving presence in the middle of the field that quarterback Josh Allen needs.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been steady and productive over the last two seasons, but finished with 65 targets last year, tied with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The latter is in Indianapolis now, and running back Devin Singletary (52 targets in 2022-23) is in Houston. With those starters now gone, there are going to be more passes available for Kincaid to snatch up right away. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. After months of speculation about Rodgers' future, the Packers finally executed a trade that send him to the Jets. Now, he'll join a Jets roster that is built to win, while Green Bay will hand the reins to Jordan Love.

However, Rodgers will turn 40 during the 2023 NFL season and is coming off one of his worst seasons statistically. The four-time NFL MVP averaged just 6.8 yards per pass attempt, while his 12 interceptions marked the first time he reached double-digits since 2010. Even with young pieces surrounding him, the model is predicting that Rodgers finishes outside the top 15 at his position despite the fact that he's been the ninth QB off the board on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.