Despite backing up Ezekiel Elliott his first three seasons, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard proved himself as one of the most productive backs in the NFL on a per-touch basis. He finally got a chance to break through as a main attraction in 2022. Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 39 receptions for 371 yards and three more scores to make his first Pro Bowl. Now, he's the No. 1 option in Dallas, sending him up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Pollard has a 2023 Fantasy football ADP of 21 in PPR drafts, but can he hold up to the rigors of 300 touches in a Dallas offense that puts its running backs to work? Having a reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer those types of questions.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Eagles running back Rashaad Penny. Penny's fifth season with the Seattle Seahawks was off to a strong start, but was cut short when he sustained a fractured fibula in Week 5. However, he has been taking first-team reps in camp and is looking to bounce back in a big way in his first tour with the Eagles.

Penny's biggest competition for work and being Philadelphia's de facto RB1 is D'Andre Swift. Swift has an injury history of his own that makes him a high-risk, and the Eagles' goal will be to make up for Miles Sanders no longer being part of the ground game. Picking Penny still carries some risk, but he can still add value to your Fantasy football strategy. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The Florida product exploded onto the scene in his rookie campaign before Atlanta's abysmal passing game in 2022 made his numbers fall off significantly. Now that he and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder are connecting in practice, Pitts appears primed for a comeback season.

Atlanta's offense could get a boost on the ground with the addition of rookie running back Bijan Robinson to carry some of the workload, leaving Pitts to establish a strong air game. Pitts could be a steal as a projected seventh-round pick if Arthur Smith's offense can establish its QB1 early on and get the passing game going. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Metcalf is one of the most physically imposing players in the NFL, and his physique and overall athleticism have helped make him a significantly more productive receiver in the NFL than he was in college. However, there are some reasons to be concerned he might not live up to his billing as the 15th receiver off the board on average in early PPR drafts.

Metcalf stretched the field his first two seasons in Seattle, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. However, he only averaged 11.7 yards per catch during Geno Smith's first year as the starting quarterback and only averaged 12.9 yards per reception during Russell Wilson's final season as the starter. With the addition of first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it would stand to reason Metcalf may see his target share reduced and any regression from Smith could further cut into his production, which is why the model ranks him as its WR24 for 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.