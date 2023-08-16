It's important not to lean too far into preseason results while you develop your 2023 Fantasy football strategy, but there are plenty of encouraging signs. D.J. Moore was traded to the Bears this offseason, but fears about how his production might suffer in the NFL's worst passing offense were potentially assuaged last Saturday in Chicago's preseason opener. Moore caught a screen pass on the Bears' third play from scrimmage and took it 62 yards for a touchdown and Chicago's first-team offense looked surprisingly effective in two drives. Where should you target Moore and Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has finished as a top-five quarterback in Fantasy football in his first three full NFL seasons as a starter and is surrounded by a clear RB1 in Nick Chubb and WR1 in Amari Cooper this season. He had the best season of his career in 2020 prior to his suspension, completing 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions with the Texans.

The 27-year-old could be entering the prime of his NFL career and is coming off his first regular offseason since his 2020 campaign. With an entire summer to work with his teammates and coaches in preparation for being the Week 1 starter, there's reason to believe he'll return to his 2020 form. Watson completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 175 yards and a touchdown in the final six games of last season after serving his 11-game suspension. With some of that rust shaken off last season, the model has Watson ranked as QB6 despite him going as QB11 in the 2023 Fantasy football ADP. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. He only started for one season at Florida and his passing numbers were relatively modest, but his combination of size and athleticism were still enough for Indianapolis to pick him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson measured in at just over 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, but dazzled at the NFL Combine by running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. He also posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-9 broad jump. He displayed arguably the strongest arm in the class and is in line to start in Week 1 for the Colts. The model ranks Richardson ahead of Tua Tagovailoa, who is being drafted 12 picks earlier on average, because of his rushing potential and also ranks him ahead of fellow rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Godwin racked up 104 receptions and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last season, but he struggled to find the end zone. In fact, the 27-year-old managed to score just three touchdowns in 2022.

Even with Tom Brady under center last year, Godwin finished as a WR2 or better just four times during the 2022 season. He also averaged a career-low 7.2 yards per target and 9.8 yards per reception last season. With uncertainty surrounding Tampa Bay's offense, the model predicts Godwin finishes outside the top 30 wide receivers in 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

