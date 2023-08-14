After Saquon Barkley and the Giants were unable to come to a long-term contract and Barkley didn't sign the franchise tag, the sides agreed to a one-year deal that has bonuses tied to benchmarks such as 1,350 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns and 65 receptions. Owners may love to see a player have monetary bonuses to reach higher numbers, so how should this affect your 2023 Fantasy football rankings for Barkley? Other running backs such as Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor are unknowns about whether they'll take the field after being unhappy with their contracts. That's no longer a concern for Barkley, who rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards last season, so how high should you place him in your 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings, and which 2023 Fantasy football sleepers could emerge?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. After getting glimpses of Mattison producing as a top-20 running back in Fantasy football in games Dalvin Cook missed, the 25-year-old is expected to get his first opportunity as a consistent starter as the RB1 on the Vikings' depth chart entering this season.

Cook played in all 17 games last season, but in the prior two seasons, Mattison averaged 104.4 rushing yards in the five games he had at least 20 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per tote with two rushing touchdowns. The Vikings' offense should be better this year than it was in 2020 and 2021 with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Justin Jefferson as arguably the best receiver in football, which should open more chances for Mattison as well. The model has Mattison ranked as a top 20 running back, whereas his 2023 Fantasy football ADP has him going outside the top 20 at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had moments with the Rams, but ultimately fizzled and was included as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. But while many viewed Goff as a bridge in Detroit, the 28-year-old is now coming off one of the best years of his career and has intriguing weapons at his disposal.

The Lions added David Montgomery and Marvin Jones during free agency and then drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round and tight end Sam LaPorta in the second. All four should have a significant impact on Goff. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 quarterback despite the fact that he's been the 17th QB off the board on average. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

