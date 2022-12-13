Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, especially in the playoffs, and you can expect to see several members of the Kansas City Chiefs high in the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans, a team that is giving up 380.2 yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL. That means players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster should be among the top Week 15 Fantasy football picks.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars will square off against Dallas' third-ranked scoring defense, which is giving up just 17.6 points per game. Should Fantasy owners think about sitting players like Travis Etienne and Evan Engram? A reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions as you finalize your starting lineups for the Fantasy playoffs. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-23 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 15 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos running back Latavius Murray. The Broncos have been eliminated from the NFL playoff picture, but Denver's offense showed signs of life in last week's loss against the Chiefs. The Broncos scored 28 points against Kansas City, their highest total of the season.

Murray only carried the ball eight times in that matchup, but he's recorded double-digit carries in three of his last four outings. He's also been involved in the passing game, finishing with three or more receptions in four of his last five games. Plus, Arizona currently ranks dead-last in the NFL in scoring defense (26.8), one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model projects Murray as a top-20 RB this week.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past eight seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position.

Evans has been a reliable Fantasy stalwart in recent years, but he's struggled mightily over the past few weeks. In fact, Evans has gone five consecutive games without reaching 60 yards and nine straight without scoring a touchdown. In addition, Evans and the Bucs will now square off against the Bengals, a defense that hasn't allowed a wide receiver to find the end zone since Nov. 20. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Evans is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 15.

How to set Week 15 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 15 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.