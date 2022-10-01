Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.

Outside of a select few players who are must-starts every week, decisions often have to be made as to who to plug into Fantasy football lineups. That's when knowing advantageous Fantasy football matchups comes into play. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back James Robinson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Robinson rushed 17 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 16 yards in Jacksonville's win over the Chargers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. The No. 8 overall pick had just one catch during preseason before injuring his knee and sitting out the last two exhibitions, but he's shown no effects from the injury or missed time. London is averaging 71.3 receiving yards per contest and has two touchdowns plus a two-point conversion over his last two games.

In Week 4, Cleveland's defense comes to town and already let one rookie receiver go off. In Week 2, Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two spots after London, had an 8-102-2 stat line versus the Browns. Through three games, the Browns have already allowed four wideouts to post at least 83 receiving yards, and those four have also accounted for four scores. The model pegs London as a top-15 receiver in its Week 4 Fantasy football WR rankings, giving him WR2 value in all leagues.

And a massive shocker: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who's scored a touchdown in every game this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. After spending his first eight seasons in Green Bay, Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. In his first game as a Raider, Adams hauled in 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. However, the veteran has recorded only seven receptions for 48 yards across his last two contests.

Adams and the Raiders will now face a stingy Denver Broncos defense. The Broncos are giving up just 170.3 passing yards per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. Denver has also allowed just one passing touchdown in its last two games, which doesn't bode well for Adams' Fantasy value this week. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Adams is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 4.

How to set Week 4 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?