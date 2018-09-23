Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Robert Woods, sit Philip Rivers

Injuries can play a major part in winning or losing your Week 3 Fantasy football matchup. Putting a player in your lineup who is dealing with an injury always comes with some risk. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are just two players who could make or break your team in Week 3. Both are expected to be active on Sunday, but how effective will they be? Should you put them on the bench or can you ride them to victory? But before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit, you'll want to see the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning your matchup or going home with a loss.

Last week, the model was high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The result: He exploded for 326 passing yards and six touchdowns against the Steelers -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 2 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player the model absolutely loves in its Week 3 Fantasy football rankings: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. In CBS Sports leagues, he's only being started by 61 percent of managers and he's still available on some waiver wires.

Woods caught six of nine targets for 81 yards in the Rams' Week 2 victory over the Cardinals. He leads L.A. with 18 targets through the first two games and gets a favorable matchup this week against the Chargers, who gave up over 160 yards and two touchdowns to Tyreek Hill in Week 1 and let Zay Jones of the offensively-challenged Bills go for almost 70 last week.

The model says Woods will out-perform receivers like Keenan Allen, Brandin Cooks and Emmanuel Sanders in Week 3. Start him with confidence this week and watch the points roll in.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the seventh-ranked QB according to market value, stumbles big-time this week against the Rams and finishes well outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 3.

The Rams' defense has yet to give up a passing touchdown and is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at just 6.5. In Week 2, they held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to under 100 passing yards and allowed only three first downs through three quarters. Rivers is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (680), third in touchdowns (six), and fourth in QB rating (119.6), but the model projects him to have just 16 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 24th among quarterbacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.