Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts

You can win your league with a few home runs in the middle of your draft. Why play it safe when there is upside available with guys like Jeremy Maclin and Tyrell Williams?

On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we'll give you running backs and wide receivers with great opportunities for big seasons. We also discuss the difficult decision you may face when deciding between wide receivers with touchdown potential vs. wide receivers with 90-catch potential.

