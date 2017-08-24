Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for you as we talk sleepers and breakouts on Fantasy Football Today.
You can win your league with a few home runs in the middle of your draft. Why play it safe when there is upside available with guys like Jeremy Maclin and Tyrell Williams?
On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we'll give you running backs and wide receivers with great opportunities for big seasons. We also discuss the difficult decision you may face when deciding between wide receivers with touchdown potential vs. wide receivers with 90-catch potential.
Also on today's show:
- Why Dave isn't shying away from Mike Gillislee
- Of course we have to talk about Willie Snead
- Allen Robinson's fading Fantasy value and when he should be drafted
- What to expect from Sammy Watkins
- Plenty of listener emails and an interview with Max Scherzer
