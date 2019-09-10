Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: Best players to add include Marquise Brown, Malcolm Brown

Patrick Mahomes finished last season as the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback and it seems he picked up exactly where he left off. In Kansas City's Week 1 win over Jacksonville, Mahomes completed over 75 percent of his passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. However, he lost one of his top targets in the process. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a collarbone injury in the first half that will cause him to miss several weeks according to the latest reports. Now, owners of Hill could be flocking to the Fantasy football waiver wire. Will Hill's absence diminish Mahomes' value moving forward, or will another receiver step up in Hill's absence and become one of the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts in Kansas City's explosive offense? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting claims on the Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire. And with Fantasy football injuries happening to productive players like Nick Foles, Derrius Guice, Tevin Coleman and Joe Mixon, the Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire is stocked full of talent. But before you determine which Fantasy football picks to target this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him. Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 2. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Fantasy football Week 2 waiver wire: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown was extremely impressive in his NFL debut, bringing in four-of-five targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' decisive 59-10 win over the Dolphins. Brown's explosive speed was on full display as he torched Miami's secondary for an 83-yard score in the first quarter. Now, Brown and the Ravens will have another favorable matchup against an Arizona Cardinals defense that gave up 385 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 2: Rams running back Malcolm Brown.

"One week into the season and the concerns about Todd Gurley's role look justified," Smith told SportsLine. "While Gurley led the Rams with 70 percent of snaps, 14 carries and 97 rushing yards, Brown garnered five red-zone carries to Gurley's zero. If that trend continues, Brown is walking into a potential double-digit touchdown role with a potent Rams' offense. Gurley owners should drop rookie Darrell Henderson (two snaps) for Brown, who has standalone value as a potential RB3."

Brown rushed 11 times for 53 yards on Sunday against the Panthers and scored twice, tripling his career total. He had a receiving touchdown for the Rams last season.

