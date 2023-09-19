We're only a couple of weeks into the 2023 NFL season but a couple of Fantasy football waiver claims have already made an impact for thousands of managers across the country. Few had the wherewithal to target Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in their drafts but with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) on injured reserve, the rookie out of BYU has already become a staple of Fantasy football lineups. Last week's top Fantasy football waiver target was targeted 20 times in Week 2 and finished with 15 catches for 147 yards to turn in a week-winning performance against the 49ers.

Nacua leads the NFL in receptions and set a new league record for the most catches in the first two games of his career (25). So who might be the next Nacua, and how can you improve your Week 3 Fantasy football lineups by working the waiver wire and free agency? Before making any Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 3

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 3 waiver wire: Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed. The second-round pick originally starred at Western Michigan before transferring to Michigan State for his final three seasons and he's coming off a breakout performance against the Falcons.

Reed was targeted eight times and caught four passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns. He could continue to play a major role going forward with the Packers shorthanded offensively by hamstring injuries for Christian Watson and Aaron Jones.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as a Week 3 waiver wire pickup. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is on a rebuilding squad that is off to an 0-2 start and that has worked to his favor from a statistical standpoint. He's attempted 91 pass attempts over his first two games and led the NFL in passing yards (384) during Week 2 while also throwing two touchdown passes.

He's been sacked 11 times and has lost a couple of fumbles but he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season. Houston is likely to be playing from behind for much of the season and that should mean plenty of passing opportunities and some pretty soft coverages in the second half of games this season where he can continue to put up big numbers.

How to set your Week 3 waiver wire claims

