As Fantasy football injuries mount throughout the season, effectively working the Fantasy football waiver wire is a must. Just as Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler return to action, Christian McCaffrey (oblique) looks like he could be in jeopardy of missing time, and that will once again force thousands of managers to make waiver claims on running backs this week. So which running backs might have their roles expanded going forward and can plug a hole in your Fantasy football lineups?

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is coming off a 10-catch, 89-yard effort last week in a loss to Las Vegas and has been targeted at least nine times on three occasions through the first six weeks. He's available in 64% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues this week and could be a popular Fantasy football waiver claim. So how much of your FAAB should you be spending on Bourne and who else should you be targeting? Before making any Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 7

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 7 waiver wire: 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell. On a per-touch basis, he's been one of the most productive backs in the NFL since entering the league in 2021 but he's missed more games than he's played in his career (21 to 19) and has had to fight through a crowd in the San Francisco running backs' room.

However, he'll have a chance to move into a more significant role with McCaffrey's status uncertain. Mitchell has produced 1,437 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns on 297 touchdowns over the 19 games that he's played. Adding a potential starting running back from one of the league's most dominant franchises is an opportunity you won't want to miss at this point in the season.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Raiders tight end Michael Mayer. The two-time All-American at Notre Dame was the No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he finally enjoyed a breakout game in Week 6 in a win over the New England Patriots.

Mayer had played in at least 40% of the snaps in his first five games but only registered three receptions before catching five passes for 75 yards last week. His six targets more than double his next best game and he was on the field for a season-high 81% of the offensive snaps. At a thin position, he's got upside that makes him worth a flier if you need TE depth. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 7 waiver wire claims

