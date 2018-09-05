Fantasy Football Week 1: What you missed on Tuesday, as we're still waiting on Le'Veon Bell
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon Bell's status
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, we'll catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:
Le'Veon Bell has still not reported to camp
OK, you likely didn't miss this. But you may have missed what Steelers' beat writer Ed Bouchette had to say about Week 1. Bouchette believes coach Mike Tomlin is likely to start James Conner in Week 1 regardless of whether Bell shows up Wednesday or not. Before this news we talked about when we need to see Bell in Pittsburgh to feel confident in starting him in Week 1, and largely agreed Wednesay was our deadline. Whether Bell starts or not, Week 1 isn't a huge concern as long as he's active. If he's getting 10-15 touches against the Browns in a high-scoring game, we're still starting him. Let's hope he shows up today, though that's looking a bit risky:
Co-starters at running back in Miami
Tuesday was depth chart day, and one of the best troll jobs came from Dolphins coach Adam Gase. Gase listed Kenyan Drake or Frank Gore on the team's first regular season depth chart. So should we back off Drake as a starter in Fantasy in Week 1? Not a chance. I don't care whether Gore gets the first carry or Drake, I care about the split of the total touches. The fact is that Drake is currently the best player on this offense, and I can't believe Gase is going to take him off the field on a regular basis for Gore. In fact, this may be another opportunity to make a buy-low offer on Drake.
Other notes:
- Matt Breida took the first snaps with the starters -- In the race to replace Jerick McKinnon, Breida seems to have a head start. That may be because Alfred Morris doesn't know the whole playbook yet. Regardless of who starts, this will be a bit of a timeshare with Breida dominating passing downs and Morris likely getting short-yardage looks. We prefer Breida in both formats and you can start him as a flex this week if you need him.
- Jay Ajayi was a full-go at practice -- This is good news for an Eagles offense that is without both Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery in Week 1. Ajayi is battling a foot ailment, but all indications are he'll be good-to-go against the Falcons. He's a low-end No. 2 running back in non-PPR or a flex option in PPR this week.
- Alshon Jeffery is week-to-week -- The good news came when Jeffery was removed from the PUP list. Now it's just a waiting game. We have no reason to expect Jeffery before Week 3. Once he returns he's a borderline No. 2 receiver in Fantasy.
- Antonio Gates will practice on Wednesday -- Virgil Green is still listed as the team's starter at tight end and Gates is listed with the second team. We'd imagine Green will play more snaps, but Gates should be on the field when the team gets to the red zone. If you're starting Gates in Week 1, you're just hoping for a touchdown; there are far better options for streaming.
- More co-starters in Tampa Bay -- What is up with these depth charts in Florida? Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson were listed as co-starters opposite Mike Evans on Tampa Bay's first depth chart. The fact is, these two are moving opposite directions. Godwin is one of our favorite breakout stars, while Jackson is fading. This seems like a nod to a veteran, not a real competition.
- DeVante Parker may be two weeks away -- Parker's broken finger is reportedly feeling better, but the fact that Week 2 is still in question probably tells us what we need to know about Week 1. We still prefer Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola could be a sneaky play in PPR this week.
- Chad Williams is the No. 2 receiver in Arizona -- There are targets available in Arizona and at least for the time being it looks as if Williams is ahead of J.J. Nelson and Christian Kirk in the pecking order. We still expect Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson to be the top targets in this offense, but Williams could have deep-league appeal if he secures this role.
