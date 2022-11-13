The schedule makers might be doing you a favor in Week 10 because you won't have to make any tough decisions on Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow this week. They're on byes this week -- as are Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, though the decision to avoid them in Fantasy every week is a pretty easy one -- and that means you don't have to figure out if you want to trust the two high-upside, but recently-high-risk quarterbacks.

To make matters worse, Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Matthew Stafford (concussion) are both dealing with injuries and very well could be out of action this week -- as of Sunday morning, it sure looks like both are going to sit. Here are my Week 10 rankings for quarterback.

