The schedule makers might be doing you a favor in Week 10 because you won't have to make any tough decisions on Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow this week. They're on byes this week -- as are Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, though the decision to avoid them in Fantasy every week is a pretty easy one -- and that means you don't have to figure out if you want to trust the two high-upside, but recently-high-risk quarterbacks.

To make matters worse, Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Matthew Stafford (concussion) are both dealing with injuries and very well could be out of action this week -- as of Sunday morning, it sure looks like both are going to sit. Here are my Week 10 rankings for quarterback. 

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX
  2. Jalen Hurts vs. WAS
  3. Josh Allen vs. MIN
  4. Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE
  5. Justin Fields vs. DET
  6. Dak Prescott @GB
  7. Kirk Cousins @BUF
  8. Justin Herbert @SF
  9. Derek Carr vs. IND
  10. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC
  11. Trevor Lawrence @KC
  12. Russell Wilson @TEN
  13. Andy Dalton @PIT
  14. Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL
  15. Jared Goff @CHI
  16. Daniel Jones vs. HOU
  17. John Wolford vs. ARI
  18. Sam Ehlinger @LV
  19. Taylor Heinicke @PHI
  20. Kenny Pickett vs. NO
  21. Colt McCoy @LAR
  22. Jacoby Brissett @MIA
  23. Davis Mills @NYG
  24. Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN