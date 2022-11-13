The schedule makers might be doing you a favor in Week 10 because you won't have to make any tough decisions on Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow this week. They're on byes this week -- as are Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, though the decision to avoid them in Fantasy every week is a pretty easy one -- and that means you don't have to figure out if you want to trust the two high-upside, but recently-high-risk quarterbacks.
To make matters worse, Kyler Murray (hamstring) and Matthew Stafford (concussion) are both dealing with injuries and very well could be out of action this week -- as of Sunday morning, it sure looks like both are going to sit. Here are my Week 10 rankings for quarterback.
- Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX
- Jalen Hurts vs. WAS
- Josh Allen vs. MIN
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE
- Justin Fields vs. DET
- Dak Prescott @GB
- Kirk Cousins @BUF
- Justin Herbert @SF
- Derek Carr vs. IND
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC
- Trevor Lawrence @KC
- Russell Wilson @TEN
- Andy Dalton @PIT
- Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL
- Jared Goff @CHI
- Daniel Jones vs. HOU
- John Wolford vs. ARI
- Sam Ehlinger @LV
- Taylor Heinicke @PHI
- Kenny Pickett vs. NO
- Colt McCoy @LAR
- Jacoby Brissett @MIA
- Davis Mills @NYG
- Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN