Who would've thought before the season that, at their Week 11 bye week, Tua Tagovailoa would be a must-stash QB, while you might have a tough decision to make about whether Tom Brady deserves a spot on your bench for the next week. For what it's worth, I'd probably try to hang on to him unless I have a must-start option for the stretch run, but I'm genuinely not sure if I'd rather have Brady or Geno Smith if it came down to it; Brady has more upside in a higher-volume passing attack, but Smith has just been a lot better this season, outscoring him by 2.0 points per game. I lean toward keeping Brady, but it's not a slam dunk, which shows how far we've come since the start of the season -- in both directions. 

Here are my Week 11 rankings for quarterback. 

  1. Patrick Mahomes @LAC
  2. Josh Allen vs. CLE
  3. Jalen Hurts @IND
  4. Lamar Jackson vs. CAR
  5. Justin Fields @ATL
  6. Dak Prescott @MIN
  7. Joe Burrow @PIT
  8. Kirk Cousins vs. DAL
  9. Justin Herbert vs. KC
  10. Derek Carr @DEN
  11. Daniel Jones vs. DET
  12. Jared Goff @NYG
  13. Jimmy Garoppolo @ARI
  14. Russell Wilson vs. LV
  15. Taylor Heinicke @HOU
  16. Andy Dalton vs. LAR
  17. Matt Ryan vs. PHI
  18. Kenny Pickett vs. CIN
  19. Matthew Stafford @NO
  20. Marcus Mariota vs. CHI
  21. Zach Wilson @NE
  22. Jacoby Brissett @BUF
  23. Davis Mills vs. WAS
  24. Mac Jones vs. NYJ
  25. Baker Mayfield @BAL
  26. Colt McCoy vs. SF