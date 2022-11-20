Who would've thought before the season that, at their Week 11 bye week, Tua Tagovailoa would be a must-stash QB, while you might have a tough decision to make about whether Tom Brady deserves a spot on your bench for the next week. For what it's worth, I'd probably try to hang on to him unless I have a must-start option for the stretch run, but I'm genuinely not sure if I'd rather have Brady or Geno Smith if it came down to it; Brady has more upside in a higher-volume passing attack, but Smith has just been a lot better this season, outscoring him by 2.0 points per game. I lean toward keeping Brady, but it's not a slam dunk, which shows how far we've come since the start of the season -- in both directions.

Here are my Week 11 rankings for quarterback.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit Your ultimate football draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Draft Kit" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.