Who would've thought before the season that, at their Week 11 bye week, Tua Tagovailoa would be a must-stash QB, while you might have a tough decision to make about whether Tom Brady deserves a spot on your bench for the next week. For what it's worth, I'd probably try to hang on to him unless I have a must-start option for the stretch run, but I'm genuinely not sure if I'd rather have Brady or Geno Smith if it came down to it; Brady has more upside in a higher-volume passing attack, but Smith has just been a lot better this season, outscoring him by 2.0 points per game. I lean toward keeping Brady, but it's not a slam dunk, which shows how far we've come since the start of the season -- in both directions.
Here are my Week 11 rankings for quarterback.
- Patrick Mahomes @LAC
- Josh Allen vs. CLE
- Jalen Hurts @IND
- Lamar Jackson vs. CAR
- Justin Fields @ATL
- Dak Prescott @MIN
- Joe Burrow @PIT
- Kirk Cousins vs. DAL
- Justin Herbert vs. KC
- Derek Carr @DEN
- Daniel Jones vs. DET
- Jared Goff @NYG
- Jimmy Garoppolo @ARI
- Russell Wilson vs. LV
- Taylor Heinicke @HOU
- Andy Dalton vs. LAR
- Matt Ryan vs. PHI
- Kenny Pickett vs. CIN
- Matthew Stafford @NO
- Marcus Mariota vs. CHI
- Zach Wilson @NE
- Jacoby Brissett @BUF
- Davis Mills vs. WAS
- Mac Jones vs. NYJ
- Baker Mayfield @BAL
- Colt McCoy vs. SF