Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
The tight end position is in surprisingly good shape entering Week 11, with T.J. Hockenson reinvigorated by Joshua Dobbs' work as the Vikings quarterback and Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride emerging as mid-season breakouts worth starting in all leagues. Of course, it also helps that, among the players on bye are the likes of Kyle Pitts, Taysom Hill, and Hunter Henry, none of whom has played like a must-start Fantasy option this season. 

Here are my rankings for Week 11 at the tight end position: 

Week 11 Tight End Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce vs. PHI
  2. TJ Hockenson @DEN
  3. Mark Andrews vs. CIN
  4. Sam LaPorta vs. CHI
  5. Dalton Kincaid vs. NYJ
  6. Trey McBride @HOU
  7. Evan Engram vs. TEN
  8. George Kittle vs. TB
  9. Dalton Schultz vs. ARI
  10. Cole Kmet @DET
  11. Jake Ferguson @CAR
  12. David Njoku vs. PIT
  13. Logan Thomas vs. NYG
  14. Cade Otton @SF
  15. Chigoziem Okonkwo @JAX
  16. Luke Musgrave vs. LAC
  17. Tyler Conklin @BUF
  18. Gerald Everett @GB
  19. Daniel Bellinger @WAS
  20. Noah Fant @LAR
  21. Tyler Higbee vs. SEA
  22. Michael Mayer @MIA
  23. Tanner Hudson @BAL
  24. Connor Heyward @CLE