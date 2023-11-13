The tight end position is in surprisingly good shape entering Week 11, with T.J. Hockenson reinvigorated by Joshua Dobbs' work as the Vikings quarterback and Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride emerging as mid-season breakouts worth starting in all leagues. Of course, it also helps that, among the players on bye are the likes of Kyle Pitts, Taysom Hill, and Hunter Henry, none of whom has played like a must-start Fantasy option this season.
Here are my rankings for Week 11 at the tight end position:
Week 11 Tight End Rankings
- Travis Kelce vs. PHI
- TJ Hockenson @DEN
- Mark Andrews vs. CIN
- Sam LaPorta vs. CHI
- Dalton Kincaid vs. NYJ
- Trey McBride @HOU
- Evan Engram vs. TEN
- George Kittle vs. TB
- Dalton Schultz vs. ARI
- Cole Kmet @DET
- Jake Ferguson @CAR
- David Njoku vs. PIT
- Logan Thomas vs. NYG
- Cade Otton @SF
- Chigoziem Okonkwo @JAX
- Luke Musgrave vs. LAC
- Tyler Conklin @BUF
- Gerald Everett @GB
- Daniel Bellinger @WAS
- Noah Fant @LAR
- Tyler Higbee vs. SEA
- Michael Mayer @MIA
- Tanner Hudson @BAL
- Connor Heyward @CLE