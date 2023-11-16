The tight end position is in surprisingly good shape entering Week 11, with T.J. Hockenson reinvigorated by Joshua Dobbs' work as the Vikings quarterback and Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride emerging as mid-season breakouts worth starting in all leagues. Of course, it also helps that, among the players on bye are the likes of Kyle Pitts, Taysom Hill, and Hunter Henry, none of whom has played like a must-start Fantasy option this season.

One surprising name I'm starting in a few leagues: Tanner Hudson from the Bengals. He's got a tough matchup against the Ravens, but Hudson was a big part of the Bengals game plan last week, earning seven targets and catching six of them, giving him 10 catches over the past two weeks. Hudson isn't a sure thing, but if you're missing you typical starter and need a fill-in, he's a decent option with his recent workload.

One other name to keep an eye on: Pat Freiermuth, who could be back from his hamstring this week. If he's active, I'd probably rank him as a high-end TE2 for this week, though my expectations aren't super-high given the recurring injury and the state of the Steelers offense. He's more of an upside stash than someone I want in my lineup right away.

Here are my rankings for Week 11 at the tight end position:

Week 11 Tight End Rankings