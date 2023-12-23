Drake London loves playing at home. And since he's in Atlanta in Week 16, I'm excited about his outlook against the Colts. He's going to be my favorite DFS play based on his price and upside.



London is $5,100 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. I'm going to put him in plenty of lineups this week.



In his past five games in Atlanta, London has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each outing, and he's averaging 19.7 PPR points per game over that span. We'll see how he does with Taylor Heinicke taking over for Desmond Ridder, and London missed Week 9 against Minnesota in Heinicke's first start.



But Heinicke should be able to connect with London often in this matchup with Indianapolis. The Colts have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score at least 14.4 PPR points in four of their past five games, and London should have a huge performance as the Falcons cling to their playoff chances in 2023.



If this was a road game, you could avoid London since he's averaging just 7.4 PPR points per game away from Atlanta. But he's at home this week, and he should help you with a standout stat line.

