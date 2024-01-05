Amon-Ra St. Brown is mad. He's mad about Detroit losing the Week 17 game at Dallas. He's mad about being snubbed for the Pro Bowl. And now he gets to take it out on the Vikings.

That's good news for us.

St. Brown is going to be my favorite DFS play in Week 18. He's $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel, and he should be worth every cent.

On the loss to the Cowboys, which included the two-point play controversy, St. Brown said "I just want to run through a brick wall. I'm ready." If that wasn't enough, St. Brown wasn't named to the Pro Bowl. Instead, Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Philadelphia's A.J. Brown and the Rams' Puka Nacua were the four receivers picked to represent the NFC.

"The receivers that got picked, they're great players, but I was hot," St. Brown said. "I guess I didn't do enough during the season, so I've got to go harder."

Oh boy. Look out Minnesota.

St. Brown, who has 112 receptions for 1,371 yards and 10 touchdowns coming into Week 18, already beat up the Vikings in Week 16 for 12 catches, 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He's scored a touchdown in three games in a row. And now he's mad.

Hopefully, his anger boils over to another big performance against a bad Minnesota secondary. The Vikings are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 22.1 PPR points against Minnesota in the past five games (D.J. Moore, Tee Higgins, St. Brown, Jayden Reed and Bo Melton).

In a week where several stars might rest for the playoffs, it's good to know Dan Campbell plans to play his starters for most of the game against the Vikings. St. Brown should go off, and he's going to be in plenty of my DFS lineups this week.

