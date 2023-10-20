It feels like there's a breakout game coming for Rashee Rice, and it could easily happen this week against the Chargers. Based on his cost and potential, Rice is my favorite DFS play for Week 7.

Rice is $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings. He's the type of player you want to use because of his matchup and role for the Chiefs, which continues to grow. It helps that he has a great quarterback who is in need of another weapon.

Rice is playing more of late with at least 46 percent of the snaps in three of the past four games, and Justin Watson (elbow) is hurt. I'm not sure how much Mecole Hardman will play after being acquired via trade from the Jets, and Rice has scored at least 10.9 PPR points in three of his past four outings.

The Chargers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I hope Patrick Mahomes will lean on Rice in this game. If he hits -- and hits big -- you want to have Rice in your DFS lineups. Rice is definitely someone I plan to roster a lot in Week 7.

