Fantasy Football: Week 9 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking to make a powerhouse roster for a playoff run? Our Trade Values Chart will help you make a great deal.

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. 

Running backs


Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 54 57
Melvin Gordon, LAC 48 51
Saquon Barkley, NYG 44 47
Kareem Hunt, KC 44 46
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 42 43
Alvin Kamara, NO 41 46
Joe Mixon, CIN 37 40
James Conner, PIT 32 35
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 30 34
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 21 23
James White, NE 18 21
Marlon Mack, IND 18 20
Sony Michel, NE 18 19
Adrian Peterson, WAS 18 19
Tarik Cohen, CHI 17 20
David Johnson, ARI 17 19
Kerryon Johnson, DET 17 19
Nick Chubb, CLE 16 17
Chris Carson, SEA 16 17
Tevin Coleman, ATL 14 16
Mark Ingram, NO 14 16
Jordan Howard, CHI 14 15
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 13 16
Aaron Jones, GB 12 14
Dalvin Cook, MIN 11 13
Lamar Miller, HOU 11 12
LeSean McCoy, BUF 10 12
Matt Breida, SF 10 12
Leonard Fournette, JAC 10 11
Kenyan Drake, MIA 10 11
Austin Ekeler, LAC 9 11
Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10
Latavius Murray, MIN 8 10
Dion Lewis, TEN 7 9
Ito Smith, ATL 7 8
Alex Collins, BAL 7 8
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 7 8
Jalen Richard, OAK 6 9
Chris Thompson, WAS 6 9
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 6 8
Wendell Smallwood, PHI 6 7
Peyton Barber, TB 6 7

Wide receivers


Non PPR
Adam Thielen, MIN 37 41
Antonio Brown, PIT 36 40
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 35 39
A.J. Green, CIN 34 38
Davante Adams, GB 33 37
Odell Beckham, NYG 32 36
Michael Thomas, NO 30 34
Julio Jones, ATL 28 32
Mike Evans, TB 27 31
Tyreek Hill, KC 25 28
Stefon Diggs, MIN 24 28
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 23 27
T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 25
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 19 22
Brandin Cooks, LAR 19 22
Cooper Kupp, LAR 19 22
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 18 21
Tyler Boyd, CIN 17 20
Robert Woods, LAR 17 20
Keenan Allen, LAC 15 18
Julian Edelman, NE 14 18
Jarvis Landry, CLE 13 17
Kenny Golladay, DET 12 15
Josh Gordon, NE 12 15
Golden Tate, DET 11 14
John Brown, BAL 9 11
Devin Funchess, CAR 9 11
Amari Cooper, DAL 9 11
Tyler Lockett, SEA 9 11
Sammy Watkins, KC 8 10
Sterling Shepard, NYG 7 10
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 7 9
Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 9
Chris Godwin, TB 7 9
DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9
Calvin Ridley, ATL 5 7
Michael Crabtree, BAL 5 7
Taylor Gabriel, CHI 5 6

Tight ends


Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 24 28
Zach Ertz, PHI 24 28
Rob Gronkowski, NE 17 20
David Njoku, CLE 11 14
Eric Ebron, IND 11 14
George Kittle, SF 11 14
Trey Burton, CHI 9 11
Jimmy Graham, GB 9 11
O.J. Howard, TB 9 11
Jared Cook, OAK 8 10
Austin Hooper, ATL 5 7
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 5 6
Evan Engram, NYG 5 6

Quarterbacks


1QB 2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC 20 40
Cam Newton, CAR 18 36
Andrew Luck, IND 18 36
Tom Brady, NE 18 36
Matt Ryan, ATL 17 34
Aaron Rodgers, GB 17 34
Jared Goff, LAR 16 32
Drew Brees, NO 16 32
Carson Wentz, PHI 16 32
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 14 28
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 13 26
Philip Rivers, LAC 12 24
Deshaun Watson, HOU 12 24
Kirk Cousins, MIN 12 24
Russell Wilson, SEA 11 22
Andy Dalton, CIN 8 16

