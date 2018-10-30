Fantasy Football: Week 9 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 54 57 Melvin Gordon, LAC 48 51 Saquon Barkley, NYG 44 47 Kareem Hunt, KC 44 46 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 42 43 Alvin Kamara, NO 41 46 Joe Mixon, CIN 37 40 James Conner, PIT 32 35 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 30 34 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 21 23 James White, NE 18 21 Marlon Mack, IND 18 20 Sony Michel, NE 18 19 Adrian Peterson, WAS 18 19 Tarik Cohen, CHI 17 20 David Johnson, ARI 17 19 Kerryon Johnson, DET 17 19 Nick Chubb, CLE 16 17 Chris Carson, SEA 16 17 Tevin Coleman, ATL 14 16 Mark Ingram, NO 14 16 Jordan Howard, CHI 14 15 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 13 16 Aaron Jones, GB 12 14 Dalvin Cook, MIN 11 13 Lamar Miller, HOU 11 12 LeSean McCoy, BUF 10 12 Matt Breida, SF 10 12 Leonard Fournette, JAC 10 11 Kenyan Drake, MIA 10 11 Austin Ekeler, LAC 9 11 Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10 Latavius Murray, MIN 8 10 Dion Lewis, TEN 7 9 Ito Smith, ATL 7 8 Alex Collins, BAL 7 8 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 7 8 Jalen Richard, OAK 6 9 Chris Thompson, WAS 6 9 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 6 8 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 6 7 Peyton Barber, TB 6 7

Wide receivers



Non PPR Adam Thielen, MIN 37 41 Antonio Brown, PIT 36 40 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 35 39 A.J. Green, CIN 34 38 Davante Adams, GB 33 37 Odell Beckham, NYG 32 36 Michael Thomas, NO 30 34 Julio Jones, ATL 28 32 Mike Evans, TB 27 31 Tyreek Hill, KC 25 28 Stefon Diggs, MIN 24 28 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 23 27 T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 25 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 19 22 Brandin Cooks, LAR 19 22 Cooper Kupp, LAR 19 22 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 18 21 Tyler Boyd, CIN 17 20 Robert Woods, LAR 17 20 Keenan Allen, LAC 15 18 Julian Edelman, NE 14 18 Jarvis Landry, CLE 13 17 Kenny Golladay, DET 12 15 Josh Gordon, NE 12 15 Golden Tate, DET 11 14 John Brown, BAL 9 11 Devin Funchess, CAR 9 11 Amari Cooper, DAL 9 11 Tyler Lockett, SEA 9 11 Sammy Watkins, KC 8 10 Sterling Shepard, NYG 7 10 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 7 9 Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 9 Chris Godwin, TB 7 9 DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9 Calvin Ridley, ATL 5 7 Michael Crabtree, BAL 5 7 Taylor Gabriel, CHI 5 6

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 24 28 Zach Ertz, PHI 24 28 Rob Gronkowski, NE 17 20 David Njoku, CLE 11 14 Eric Ebron, IND 11 14 George Kittle, SF 11 14 Trey Burton, CHI 9 11 Jimmy Graham, GB 9 11 O.J. Howard, TB 9 11 Jared Cook, OAK 8 10 Austin Hooper, ATL 5 7 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 5 6 Evan Engram, NYG 5 6

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 20 40 Cam Newton, CAR 18 36 Andrew Luck, IND 18 36 Tom Brady, NE 18 36 Matt Ryan, ATL 17 34 Aaron Rodgers, GB 17 34 Jared Goff, LAR 16 32 Drew Brees, NO 16 32 Carson Wentz, PHI 16 32 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 14 28 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 13 26 Philip Rivers, LAC 12 24 Deshaun Watson, HOU 12 24 Kirk Cousins, MIN 12 24 Russell Wilson, SEA 11 22 Andy Dalton, CIN 8 16

