Fantasy Football: Week 9 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking to make a powerhouse roster for a playoff run? Our Trade Values Chart will help you make a great deal.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|54
|57
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|48
|51
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|44
|47
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|44
|46
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|42
|43
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|41
|46
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|37
|40
|James Conner, PIT
|32
|35
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|30
|34
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|21
|23
|James White, NE
|18
|21
|Marlon Mack, IND
|18
|20
|Sony Michel, NE
|18
|19
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|18
|19
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|17
|20
|David Johnson, ARI
|17
|19
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|17
|19
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|16
|17
|Chris Carson, SEA
|16
|17
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|14
|16
|Mark Ingram, NO
|14
|16
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|14
|15
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|13
|16
|Aaron Jones, GB
|12
|14
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|11
|13
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|11
|12
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|10
|12
|Matt Breida, SF
|10
|12
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|10
|11
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|10
|11
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|9
|11
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|9
|10
|Latavius Murray, MIN
|8
|10
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|7
|9
|Ito Smith, ATL
|7
|8
|Alex Collins, BAL
|7
|8
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|7
|8
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|6
|9
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|6
|9
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|6
|8
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|6
|7
|Peyton Barber, TB
|6
|7
Wide receivers
|
|Non
|PPR
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|37
|41
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|36
|40
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|35
|39
|A.J. Green, CIN
|34
|38
|Davante Adams, GB
|33
|37
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|32
|36
|Michael Thomas, NO
|30
|34
|Julio Jones, ATL
|28
|32
|Mike Evans, TB
|27
|31
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|25
|28
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|24
|28
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|23
|27
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|22
|25
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|19
|22
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|19
|22
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|19
|22
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|18
|21
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|17
|20
|Robert Woods, LAR
|17
|20
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|15
|18
|Julian Edelman, NE
|14
|18
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|13
|17
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|12
|15
|Josh Gordon, NE
|12
|15
|Golden Tate, DET
|11
|14
|John Brown, BAL
|9
|11
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|9
|11
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|9
|11
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|9
|11
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|8
|10
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|7
|10
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|7
|9
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|7
|9
|Chris Godwin, TB
|7
|9
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|7
|9
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|5
|7
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|5
|7
|Taylor Gabriel, CHI
|5
|6
Tight ends
|
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|24
|28
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|24
|28
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|17
|20
|David Njoku, CLE
|11
|14
|Eric Ebron, IND
|11
|14
|George Kittle, SF
|11
|14
|Trey Burton, CHI
|9
|11
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|9
|11
|O.J. Howard, TB
|9
|11
|Jared Cook, OAK
|8
|10
|Austin Hooper, ATL
|5
|7
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|5
|6
|Evan Engram, NYG
|5
|6
Quarterbacks
|
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|20
|40
|Cam Newton, CAR
|18
|36
|Andrew Luck, IND
|18
|36
|Tom Brady, NE
|18
|36
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|17
|34
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|17
|34
|Jared Goff, LAR
|16
|32
|Drew Brees, NO
|16
|32
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|16
|32
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|14
|28
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|13
|26
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|12
|24
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|12
|24
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|12
|24
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|11
|22
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|8
|16
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 9? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, chances are you've got some holes to fill. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8