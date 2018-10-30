Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Ryan Fitzpatrick, D.J. Moore help you navigate bye week landmines

15% DJ Moore Carolina Panthers WR

Moore had his first big game for the Panthers in Week 8 against Baltimore, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. He had five catches for 90 yards on six targets, which was tied with Christian McCaffrey for the team lead, and he also added two carries for 39 yards. We hope the Panthers continue to feature him more, and he has an amazing matchup in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. He's worth using as a potential flex against the Buccaneers. Spend up to 15 percent of your FAAB budget on Moore.

15% Anthony Miller Chicago Bears WR

I have no problem if you value Miller over Moore, and Miller could be better for the rest of the season. The reason I have Moore higher is his matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 9. Miller is coming off two games in a row where he led the Chicago receivers in targets with seven in each game against New England and the Jets. He came through with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Jets in a game where Robinson was out. Miller gets Buffalo in Week 9, and he could be a flex option if Robinson remains out. And moving forward, look for the Bears to continue to feature Miller as the season goes on. He's worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB.

37% Keke Coutee Houston Texans WR

Coutee will get a huge boost now with Fuller out for the season, but he must prove he's healthy first after sitting out in Week 8 against Miami with an injured hamstring. On Monday, Texans coach Bill O'Brien said it's too early to tell if Coutee will play in Week 9 at Denver. Still, he should be added in all leagues. In Week 4 at Indianapolis and Week 5 at against Dallas, Coutee had 17 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets. He's better suited in the slot than playing outside as the replacement for Fuller, but an increase in targets and playing time is coming for him when healthy. He's worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB.

15% DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR

The Dolphins are expected to be without Wilson in Week 9, and Stills isn't a lock to return after being out in Week 8 at Houston either. With both out against the Texans, we saw good things from Parker and Amendola. Parker was a star with six catches for 134 yards on nine targets, which was easily his best game of the season since he's only appeared in three games. And Amendola only had five catches for 43 yards on six targets, but he also added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake. Amendola has now scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row. You should add Parker ahead of Amendola since he has a higher ceiling, but Amendola should be owned as well, especially in PPR leagues. Spend 10-15 percent of your FAAB on Parker, and up to 10 percent of your FAAB on Amendola. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 receivers in Week 9 against the Jets.

10% Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers WR

Even though Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb were healthy in Week 8 at the Rams, it was Valdes-Scantling who was the second-best Green Bay receiver behind Davante Adams, finishing with two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Cobb also had five targets, but he had four catches for 40 yards. More importantly, Valdes-Scantling played 31 snaps to 24 for Cobb. Allison only had one catch for 14 yards on one target in 30 snaps, meanwhile. We'll see what happens moving forward — I'm still a believer in Allison — but you should add Valdes-Scantling where available. There's clearly a lot to like if he's going to remain a featured part of Aaron Rodgers' offense. Valdes-Scantling is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.

63% Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR

Smith didn't have a great game in Week 8 at Minnesota with only three catches for 18 yards on four targets, but he's still someone I want to stash. And he could be in line for a big performance in Week 9 against the Rams at home. He played 77 percent of the snaps against the Vikings, and I'm expecting some big games ahead to close the year. Smith is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

41% Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals WR

Kirk took a backseat to Larry Fitzgerald in Week 8 against San Francisco, but he still made an impact with three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He now has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's someone who I want to stash, even with Arizona on a bye this week. The Cardinals offense has three playmakers with David Johnson, Fitzgerald and Kirk, and I think Kirk can end up being a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver/flex for the rest of the year. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.

9% David Moore Seattle Seahawks WR

David Moore hasn't had more than four targets in any game this season, but he's been thriving thanks to his touchdown production. In his past three games, Moore has nine catches for 182 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 targets. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in every game over that span. Now, that's not sustainable, and Moore is the No. 3 receiver at best behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. But it's clear Russell Wilson likes Moore, and his production could start to increase if Wilson starts throwing more. Moore is worth adding and stashing in deeper leagues, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

23% Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR

Callaway picked a good time to have a quality outing in Week 8 at Pittsburgh with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on six targets. It was his first touchdown since Week 2, and hopefully he can stay hot for the next two weeks. The Browns play Kansas City and Atlanta in consecutive games, and Callaway could have the chance to make plenty of plays against some suspect pass defenses. Callaway is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB in deeper leagues.

55% Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR