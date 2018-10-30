Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Ryan Fitzpatrick, D.J. Moore help you navigate bye week landmines
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, chances are you've got some holes to fill. Jamey Eisenberg's waiver wire targets can help you out.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
This is it. Our first week with six teams on a bye. Are you ready?
Of course you are.
Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Arizona, Jacksonville and the Giants are all off. That's a lot of star power missing from many Fantasy rosters.
Now, while there aren't many game-changing free agents on the waiver wire heading into Week 9, there are guys who call fill holes on your team. And potentially help you win your week.
So, take a look at the players we have to add and see if any of them make sense for you. If so, hopefully they can help you manage through this busy week of byes.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Quarterbacks
- Key players on a bye: Andrew Luck, Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton, Eli Manning, Blake Bortles, Josh Rosen
- Injuries of note: Ben Roethlisberger (finger), Ryan Tannehill (shoulder), Josh Allen (elbow), Josh Rosen (toe)
- Priority list: Ryan Fitzpatrick (7 percent ownership), Derek Carr (40 percent), Joe Flacco (54 percent), Dak Prescott (47 percent), Baker Mayfield (65 percent), C.J. Beathard (26 percent), Sam Darnold (21 percent), Brock Osweiler (9 percent)
- Drop candidates: Jameis Winston (97 percent), Andy Dalton (90 percent), Blake Bortles (41 percent), Eli Manning (39 percent)
|7%
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|Fitzpatrick is back as the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers with Jameis Winston getting benched, and hopefully he plays like he did when he started the season when Winston was suspended. Fitzpatrick has appeared in five games this season, and he's scored at least 22 points in four of those outings. We'll see if he'll keep the job for the rest of the year, but he's worth using as a low-end starting option in Week 9 at Carolina. Fitzpatrick is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB budget.
|40%
Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB
|No Amari Cooper, no problem for Carr, who had 33 Fantasy points in the first game for the Raiders without Cooper after he was traded to Dallas. It was only Carr's second time with more than 17 Fantasy points this season — he also scored 39 points in Week 4 against Cleveland — and he's worth trusting in Week 9 at San Francisco on Thursday night. The 49ers are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 25.3 points per game. Carr is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB.
|54%
Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB
|Flacco had his worst game of the season in Week 8 at Carolina with just 10 Fantasy points, and he's always going to be a risky starter on the road. This week, at home against Pittsburgh, he should have the chance for a rebound performance. Flacco already scored 26 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh in Week 4, and he's got 10 touchdown passes with just one interception in his past five home outings, including an average of 246 yards per game over that span. Flacco is a good option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|47%
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Prescott, quietly, has been putting up good Fantasy production of late with at least 21 points in three of his past four games, including two in a row against Jacksonville and Washington. And now he gets his first game with a new weapon in Cooper, who was traded to the Cowboys during their bye in Week 7. We'll see if Cooper can help Prescott continue to post quality stats, and he's worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues against Tennessee this week on Monday night. Prescott is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|65%
Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB
|Mayfield has a new coach (Gregg Williams) and offensive coordinator (Freddie Kitchens) after Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were fired Monday, and hopefully Mayfield takes advantage of his next two matchups against Kansas City in Week 9 and Atlanta in Week 10. Mayfield has scored at least 17 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and the Chiefs allow an average of 23.0 points a game to opposing quarterbacks. I'm still fine with Mayfield as a streaming option in deeper leagues, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|26%
C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB
|Beathard gets the chance to make up for two poor performances against the Rams and Cardinals over the past two games with a favorable matchup against Oakland on Thursday night. Prior to the past two weeks, Beathard had scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row. Then came the Rams and Cardinals, and he combined for just 20 Fantasy points, but those are two quality defenses against opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders, meanwhile, allow 22.3 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Beathard is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|21%
Sam Darnold New York Jets QB
|Darnold and Osweiler are tied together here with their head-to-head matchup, and don't be surprised if these two quarterbacks are both great this week. Neither team has a good defense, so we could see each quarterback have success, and both are worth using as options in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. Three opposing quarterbacks against Miami in the past three games have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and Osweiler is facing a Jets defense that has allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Both are only worth using in deep formats for Week 9.
Running backs
- Key players on a bye: Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Carlos Hyde, David Johnson, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams,
- Injuries of note: Melvin Gordon (hamstring), Sony Michel (knee), Royce Freeman (ankle), Theo Riddick (knee), Dalvin Cook (hamstring), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Giovani Bernard (knee), Darren Sproles (hamstring), Ronald Jones (hamstring), Chris Thompson (ribs)
- Priority list: Peyton Barber (64 percent ownership), Devontae Booker (42 percent), Trenton Cannon (21 percent), Josh Adams (1 percent), Kapri Bibbs (3 percent)
- Drop candidates: Carlos Hyde (92 percent), Corey Clement (91 percent), Nyheim Hines (63 percent), Raheem Mostert (56 percent)
|64%
Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|After a slow start to the season, Barber has come alive of late, and he will benefit with Jones expected to miss time with a hamstring injury. Barber has at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he just had 19 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 at Cincinnati. Even with six teams on a bye, Barber is only worth using as a flex in Week 9 at Carolina, but the Panthers did just allow two touchdowns to Alex Collins and Javorius Allen in Week 8. Barber is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB budget. Also, Jacquizz Rodgers (1 percent) is worth 1 percent of your FAAB in deep PPR leagues.
|42%
Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB
|Booker played well in Week 8 at Kansas City with Freeman out, and he's worth adding in all leagues if Freeman can't return in Week 9 against Houston. Booker had nine carries for 78 yards, along with four catches for 23 yards on four targets against the Chiefs. The carries and rushing yards were a season high, and Booker now has three games this season with at least four catches. Keep an eye on Freeman's status, but Booker is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
|21%
Trenton Cannon New York Jets RB
|We could easily have Elijah McGuire (9 percent) in this spot if he's able to play this week, but Cannon is currently the No. 2 running back for the Jets behind Isaiah Crowell. McGuire (foot) could challenge Cannon for that role when he's healthy, but Cannon is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues. He actually ended up playing more snaps than Crowell in Week 8 at Chicago, and the Jets backfield has a great matchup at Miami in Week 9. The Dolphins allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and they've allowed at least 175 rushing yards and a touchdown in the past two games against Detroit and Houston. Crowell is a must-start running back in Week 9, but Cannon could be worth using as a flex. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|1%
Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB
|The Eagles turned to Adams to lead their backfield in Week 8 at London against Jacksonville. Adams had nine carries for 61 yards, as well as one catch for 6 yards. He had more carries than Wendell Smallwood (eight for 24 yards) and Corey Clement (four for 6 yards), and he could be their main running back after the bye in Week 9. It's worth speculating on Adams if you have an open roster spot and carry him during Philadelphia's bye. It's not like Smallwood or Clement are going away, and Sproles could return soon. But I'd take a flier on Adams with up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|3%
Kapri Bibbs Washington Redskins RB
|Bibbs could be back in play for Washington this week with Thompson banged up, and he has an amazing matchup against Atlanta. With Thompson out in Week 7 against Dallas, Bibbs had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets, as well as two carries for 13 yards. The Falcons come into this game allowing the most receptions to running backs this year, so Bibbs can be a flex option in deeper leagues as the backup to Adrian Peterson. Bibbs is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Wide receivers
- Key players on a bye: Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, T.Y. Hilton, Alshon Jeffery
- Injuries of note: Tyreek Hill (groin), Will Fuller (ACL), Allen Robinson (groin), Cooper Kupp (knee), Robby Anderson (ankle), Quincy Enunwa (ankle), Jamison Crowder (ankle), Kenny Stills (groin), Albert Wilson (hip), Keke Coutee (hamstring), Pierre Garcon (knee)
- Priority list: DJ Moore (15 percent ownership), Anthony Miller (15 percent), Keke Coutee (37 percent), DeVante Parker (15 percent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10 percent), Tre'Quan Smith (63 percent), Christian Kirk (41 percent), Danny Amendola (31 percent), David Moore (9 percent), Antonio Callaway (23 percent), Tyrell Williams (55 percent)
- Drop candidates: Will Fuller (98 percent), Michael Crabtree (94 percent), Sterling Shepard (92 percent), Allen Robinson (89 percent), Nelson Agholor (70 percent), Dede Westbrook (69 percent), Randall Cobb (63 percent), Keelan Cole (61 percent)
|15%
DJ Moore Carolina Panthers WR
|Moore had his first big game for the Panthers in Week 8 against Baltimore, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. He had five catches for 90 yards on six targets, which was tied with Christian McCaffrey for the team lead, and he also added two carries for 39 yards. We hope the Panthers continue to feature him more, and he has an amazing matchup in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. He's worth using as a potential flex against the Buccaneers. Spend up to 15 percent of your FAAB budget on Moore.
|15%
Anthony Miller Chicago Bears WR
|I have no problem if you value Miller over Moore, and Miller could be better for the rest of the season. The reason I have Moore higher is his matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 9. Miller is coming off two games in a row where he led the Chicago receivers in targets with seven in each game against New England and the Jets. He came through with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Jets in a game where Robinson was out. Miller gets Buffalo in Week 9, and he could be a flex option if Robinson remains out. And moving forward, look for the Bears to continue to feature Miller as the season goes on. He's worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB.
|37%
Keke Coutee Houston Texans WR
|Coutee will get a huge boost now with Fuller out for the season, but he must prove he's healthy first after sitting out in Week 8 against Miami with an injured hamstring. On Monday, Texans coach Bill O'Brien said it's too early to tell if Coutee will play in Week 9 at Denver. Still, he should be added in all leagues. In Week 4 at Indianapolis and Week 5 at against Dallas, Coutee had 17 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets. He's better suited in the slot than playing outside as the replacement for Fuller, but an increase in targets and playing time is coming for him when healthy. He's worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB.
|15%
DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR
|The Dolphins are expected to be without Wilson in Week 9, and Stills isn't a lock to return after being out in Week 8 at Houston either. With both out against the Texans, we saw good things from Parker and Amendola. Parker was a star with six catches for 134 yards on nine targets, which was easily his best game of the season since he's only appeared in three games. And Amendola only had five catches for 43 yards on six targets, but he also added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake. Amendola has now scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row. You should add Parker ahead of Amendola since he has a higher ceiling, but Amendola should be owned as well, especially in PPR leagues. Spend 10-15 percent of your FAAB on Parker, and up to 10 percent of your FAAB on Amendola. Both are worth using as at least No. 3 receivers in Week 9 against the Jets.
|10%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers WR
|Even though Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb were healthy in Week 8 at the Rams, it was Valdes-Scantling who was the second-best Green Bay receiver behind Davante Adams, finishing with two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Cobb also had five targets, but he had four catches for 40 yards. More importantly, Valdes-Scantling played 31 snaps to 24 for Cobb. Allison only had one catch for 14 yards on one target in 30 snaps, meanwhile. We'll see what happens moving forward — I'm still a believer in Allison — but you should add Valdes-Scantling where available. There's clearly a lot to like if he's going to remain a featured part of Aaron Rodgers' offense. Valdes-Scantling is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
|63%
Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR
|Smith didn't have a great game in Week 8 at Minnesota with only three catches for 18 yards on four targets, but he's still someone I want to stash. And he could be in line for a big performance in Week 9 against the Rams at home. He played 77 percent of the snaps against the Vikings, and I'm expecting some big games ahead to close the year. Smith is worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|41%
Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals WR
|Kirk took a backseat to Larry Fitzgerald in Week 8 against San Francisco, but he still made an impact with three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He now has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he's someone who I want to stash, even with Arizona on a bye this week. The Cardinals offense has three playmakers with David Johnson, Fitzgerald and Kirk, and I think Kirk can end up being a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver/flex for the rest of the year. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|9%
David Moore Seattle Seahawks WR
|David Moore hasn't had more than four targets in any game this season, but he's been thriving thanks to his touchdown production. In his past three games, Moore has nine catches for 182 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 targets. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in every game over that span. Now, that's not sustainable, and Moore is the No. 3 receiver at best behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. But it's clear Russell Wilson likes Moore, and his production could start to increase if Wilson starts throwing more. Moore is worth adding and stashing in deeper leagues, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|23%
Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR
|Callaway picked a good time to have a quality outing in Week 8 at Pittsburgh with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on six targets. It was his first touchdown since Week 2, and hopefully he can stay hot for the next two weeks. The Browns play Kansas City and Atlanta in consecutive games, and Callaway could have the chance to make plenty of plays against some suspect pass defenses. Callaway is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB in deeper leagues.
|55%
Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR
|Williams has been dependent on big plays for his production of late, but he's making a few of them and posting quality stats. In his past two games against Cleveland and Tennessee, Williams has seven catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets, and he's scored 47 PPR points over that span. It's hard to expect that to continue, but he's not a bad receiver to add in deeper leagues. Williams is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
Tight ends
- Key players on a bye: Zach Ertz, Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle, Evan Engram, C.J. Uzomah
- Injuries of note: Geoff Swaim (knee), Ryan Griffin (illness)
- Priority list: Jack Doyle (38 percent ownership), Chris Herndon (20 percent), Ed Dickson (2 percent), Hayden Hurst (11 percent), Jordan Thomas (0 percent)
- Drop candidates: C.J. Uzomah (61 percent), Cameron Brate (33 percent)
|38%
Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE
|Doyle returned from a five-game absence with a hip injury in Week 8 at Oakland and looked great with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in his two healthy games this season, and he should continue to be a factor for the Colts, even with Eric Ebron having a breakout campaign. The Colts are on a bye in Week 9, but I plan on stashing Doyle in every league where available. He's worth up to 15 percent of our FAAB budget.
|20%
Chris Herndon New York Jets TE
|Herndon has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he gets a good matchup against the Dolphins in Week 9. Miami has allowed five touchdowns to three tight ends in the past three games, with Trey Burton in Week 6 (four catches for 23 yards and a score on four targets), Michael Roberts in Week 7 (three catches for 48 yards and two scores on three targets) and Jordan Thomas in Week 8 (four catches for 29 yards and two scores on four targets). Herndon has a good chance to keep his scoring streak alive against the Dolphins and is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
|2%
Ed Dickson Seattle Seahawks TE
|Dickson made his 2018 debut in Week 8 at Detroit after being out for the start of the year with a quad injury. He made an immediate impact with two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on two targets, and hopefully he will build on that performance moving forward. The Seahawks have been looking for an answer at tight end after Will Dissly (knee) was hurt in Week 4, and Dickson should fill that void. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|11%
Hayden Hurst Baltimore Ravens TE
|Hurst scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 8 at Carolina, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. He only had three targets and finished with just two catches for 29 yards, with the score. The Ravens use multiple tight ends — Mark Andrews, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle — but Hurst has the most upside. He's worth adding in deeper leagues to see if this is the start of a strong finish to the season. Plan on spending up to 5 percent of your FAAB on Hurst.
|0%
Jordan Thomas Houston Texans TE
|It was good to see Thomas score twice against the Dolphins, and he finished that game with four catches for 29 yards on four targets. Maybe that earns him more opportunities in the passing game, especially with Fuller out. But he also got the chance for a season-high in targets with Griffin out, and his return, which could happen in Week 9 at Denver, will likely hurt Thomas. Still, he's worth a look in deeper leagues with up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
DST streamers
- Cowboys (28 percent) vs. TEN
- Redskins (60 percent) vs. ATL
- Panthers (51 percent) vs. TB
- Chiefs (51 percent) at CLE
- Dolphins (25 percent) vs. NYJ
- Jets (39 percent) at MIA
K streamers
- Mason Crosby (60 percent) at NE
- Dustin Hopkins (43 percent) vs. ATL
- Brett Maher (17 percent) vs. TEN
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 9? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8