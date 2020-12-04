Norris (hamstring) was absent from Thursday's injury report, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Norris was unable to suit up Thanksgiving day against the Cowboys because of his hamstring issue, but it appears he is well-positioned to return to the field Monday night against the Steelers. If active, he will provide contributions on special teams as Washington looks to pull off an upset of undefeated Pittsburgh.
